Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Tracker: Who’s leaving Eugene?
The transfer portal is officially open in the world of college football. For the next 45 days, players across the nation will be able to look at their situation and decide whether they want to stay on their current team or move to find a better fit.
With the addition of name, image and likeness in college sports now, the portal has become a version of NFL free agency, where some players may enter the portal and see what type of interest there is or what type of money they could get if they played elsewhere. Hundreds of players are expected to enter the portal, so it’s expected to be a busy time.
The Oregon Ducks will not be immune to players departing through the portal. We’ve already seen a handful of guys declare their intention to enter the portal before it even opened, and more will follow.
In order to keep up to date on everyone who is making a move, we threw together a tracker for you to stay tuned in. Here are the latest Oregon players to depart Eugene:
WR Seven McGeePortal Entry Date: Oct. 31, 2022
Stats at Oregon2021: 8 Games | 7 catches, 84 yards // 14 rushes, 64 yards, 1 TD 2022: 7 Games | 11 catches, 67 yards https://twitter.com/McgeeSeven/status/1589052561658884097
WR Dont'e Thornton
Portal Entry Date: Nov. 28, 2022
Stats at Oregon2021: 4 games | 9 catches, 175 yards, 2 TD 2022: 11 games | 17 catches, 366 yards, 1 TD https://twitter.com/IamDTJ11/status/1597410899962531840
RB Byron Cardwell Jr.
Portal Entry Date: Nov. 29, 2022
Stats at Oregon2021: 12 games | 61 rushes, 417 yards, 3 TD 2022: 2 games | 11 rushes, 76 yards, 1 TD https://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1597696698692030464
QB Jay ButterfieldPortal Entry Date: Nov. 30, 2022
Stats at Oregon2021: 1 game | 2-for-3, 22 yards 2022: 1 game | 1-for-1, 1 yard https://twitter.com/jay_butterfield/status/1598049282002944001?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1598049282002944001%7Ctwgr%5E985a9ecdff0485ee3c35259e02f6eb2584c6f279%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fduckswire.usatoday.com%2Flists%2Foregon-qb-jay-butterfield-announces-he-will-enter-the-transfer-portal%2F
Edge Bradyn SwinsonPortal Entry Date: Dec. 1, 2022
Stats at Oregon2022: 12 games | 8 total tackles, 1.5 TFL 2021: 9 games | 24 total tackles, 4.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks, 2 PBU, 1 FF 2020: 3 games | 3 tackles, 1 PBU https://twitter.com/OfficialSwintt/status/1599141567780229120
OL Bram WaldenMark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Stats at Oregon2022: 2 Games | No Stats
LB Jackson LaDukePortal Entry Date: Dec. 4, 2022
Stats at Oregon2022: 12 games | 13 total tackles 2021: 4 games | 6 total tackles, 1 PBU 2020: 2 games | 1 total tackle https://twitter.com/Jackson_laDuke/status/1599517981079654401
DE Brandon BucknerPortal Entry Date: Dec. 4, 2022
Stats at Oregon2022: 0 games 2021: 3 games | 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 fumble recovery https://twitter.com/brandonbuckner_/status/1599548053278822400
LB/TE Terrell TilmonPortal Entry Date: Dec. 4, 2022
Stats at Oregon2021: 14 games | 6 tackles | 2 solo 2022: 1 game | no stats https://twitter.com/TTilmon16/status/1599576253774073856
LB Justin FlowePortal Entry Date: Dec. 5, 2022
Stats at Oregon2020: 1 game | 1 tackle 2021: 1 game | 14 tackles | 5 solo | 1 forced fumble 2022: 10 games | 35 tackles | 2.5 for loss https://twitter.com/justin_flowe/status/1599844240955015169
LB Jabril McNeillPortal Entry Date: Dec. 5, 2022
Stats at Oregon2021: 14 games | 3 tackles 2022: 3 games | no stats
RB Sean DollarsPortal Entry Date: Dec. 6, 2022
Stats at Oregon2019: 2 Games | 7 rushes, 81 yards 2020: 4 Games | 8 rushes, 47 yards 2021: 0 Games | Injury 2022: 12 Games | 34 rushes, 188 yards, 1 TD
