Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Tracker: Who’s leaving Eugene?

The transfer portal is officially open in the world of college football. For the next 45 days, players across the nation will be able to look at their situation and decide whether they want to stay on their current team or move to find a better fit.

With the addition of name, image and likeness in college sports now, the portal has become a version of NFL free agency, where some players may enter the portal and see what type of interest there is or what type of money they could get if they played elsewhere. Hundreds of players are expected to enter the portal, so it’s expected to be a busy time.

The Oregon Ducks will not be immune to players departing through the portal. We’ve already seen a handful of guys declare their intention to enter the portal before it even opened, and more will follow.

In order to keep up to date on everyone who is making a move, we threw together a tracker for you to stay tuned in. Here are the latest Oregon players to depart Eugene:

WR Seven McGee

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Stats at Oregon

2021: 8 Games | 7 catches, 84 yards // 14 rushes, 64 yards, 1 TD 2022: 7 Games | 11 catches, 67 yards https://twitter.com/McgeeSeven/status/1589052561658884097

WR Dont'e Thornton

Portal Entry Date: Nov. 28, 2022

Stats at Oregon

4 games | 9 catches, 175 yards, 2 TD11 games | 17 catches, 366 yards, 1 TD https://twitter.com/IamDTJ11/status/1597410899962531840

RB Byron Cardwell Jr.

Portal Entry Date: Nov. 29, 2022

Stats at Oregon

2021: 12 games | 61 rushes, 417 yards, 3 TD 2022: 2 games | 11 rushes, 76 yards, 1 TD https://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1597696698692030464

QB Jay Butterfield

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Stats at Oregon

2021: 1 game | 2-for-3, 22 yards 2022: 1 game | 1-for-1, 1 yard https://twitter.com/jay_butterfield/status/1598049282002944001?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1598049282002944001%7Ctwgr%5E985a9ecdff0485ee3c35259e02f6eb2584c6f279%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fduckswire.usatoday.com%2Flists%2Foregon-qb-jay-butterfield-announces-he-will-enter-the-transfer-portal%2F

Edge Bradyn Swinson

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Stats at Oregon

2022: 12 games | 8 total tackles, 1.5 TFL 2021: 9 games | 24 total tackles, 4.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks, 2 PBU, 1 FF 2020: 3 games | 3 tackles, 1 PBU https://twitter.com/OfficialSwintt/status/1599141567780229120

OL Bram Walden

Stats at Oregon

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports2022: 2 Games | No Stats

LB Jackson LaDuke

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Stats at Oregon

2022: 12 games | 13 total tackles 2021: 4 games | 6 total tackles, 1 PBU 2020: 2 games | 1 total tackle https://twitter.com/Jackson_laDuke/status/1599517981079654401

DE Brandon Buckner

Photo by Zachary Neel

Stats at Oregon

2022: 0 games 2021: 3 games | 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 fumble recovery https://twitter.com/brandonbuckner_/status/1599548053278822400

LB/TE Terrell Tilmon

Photo by Zachary Neel

Stats at Oregon

2021: 14 games | 6 tackles | 2 solo 2022: 1 game | no stats https://twitter.com/TTilmon16/status/1599576253774073856

LB Justin Flowe

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Stats at Oregon

2020: 1 game | 1 tackle 2021: 1 game | 14 tackles | 5 solo | 1 forced fumble 2022: 10 games | 35 tackles | 2.5 for loss https://twitter.com/justin_flowe/status/1599844240955015169

LB Jabril McNeill

Zachary Neel | USA TODAY

Stats at Oregon

2021: 14 games | 3 tackles 2022: 3 games | no stats

RB Sean Dollars

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Stats at Oregon

2019: 2 Games | 7 rushes, 81 yards 2020: 4 Games | 8 rushes, 47 yards 2021: 0 Games | Injury 2022: 12 Games | 34 rushes, 188 yards, 1 TD

