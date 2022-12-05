Residents report multiple cars stolen from residential garages 00:36

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Residents in several Chicago neighborhoods have reported stolen cars out of commercial or residential parking garages.

Chicago police said a group of three to five men entered the garages, got access to vehicle keys and stole multiple cars.

All the thefts happened between October 21 and November 26.

The group stole four of those cars from a garage in Streeterville, near Delaware and Dewitt in October.

The thieves took cars that still had keys in them, along with keys from the valet office.

CBS 2 learned they also took the garage attendant's cell phone.

No arrests have been made.