ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Musk blasts Trump: ‘Constitution is greater than any President’

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k8udC_0jXkJzTF00

Twitter CEO Elon Musk blasted former President Trump’s call to terminate the Constitution over his unfounded claims of mass electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“The Constitution is greater than any President. End of story,” Musk wrote on Twitter, pinning the tweet to the top of his profile.

Trump on Saturday wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, that the Constitution should be terminated over his unfounded fraud claims.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!” Trump wrote.

The post led to widespread condemnation from the White House, Democrats and some in the GOP.

Trump’s post came one day after Musk promoted the release of the “Twitter Files,” which contained emails showing the social media company’s employees discussing their response to the New York Post’s October 2020 story about files purportedly from the laptop of President Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

Musk has criticized the company’s decision to limit the story’s reach, accusing Twitter of having a left-wing bias and portraying the files as a bombshell.

The emails show some confusion and disagreement among the employees as the company suppressed the story, but the social media platform’s decision to do so was previously known.

There were widespread concerns about the authenticity of the laptop’s contents at the time, although major news organizations months later verified some of the emails, leading to criticism and allegations of partisan censorship from the GOP.

Then-CEO Jack Dorsey has since publicly called the decision to suppress the story a “total mistake.”

Musk, who has said he voted for President Biden in 2020 and then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016, in recent months has voiced public support for Republicans.

He encouraged his followers to vote for GOP candidates in the midterms as a check on Biden, and Musk unbanned Trump from Twitter after taking over the company.

Comments / 508

Kelvin Knox
4d ago

I don't think anyone has ever seen man like Trump. He just can't realize that the majority of the people in this country did not want him in 2016, via the popular vote, didn't want him in 2020, and do not want him in 2024.

Reply(54)
143
palsifar
4d ago

The Constitution *is* America... Anybody who stands up for Trump after this isn't a real American in any sense at all 😒😒😒

Reply(22)
181
James
4d ago

Trump wants to do away with the Constitution and all rules and laws so that he can do what all dictators ( autocrats ) do. throw anyone(reporters) who criticize him in jail . He's very jealous of Putin , Xi and Kin Jun Un

Reply(8)
77
Related
The Hill

GOP Georgia lieutenant governor: Every Republican ‘ought to hold Donald Trump accountable’ for Warnock win

GOP Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says that every member in his party needs to hold former President Trump “accountable” for Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (D-Ga.) victory in Tuesday’s runoff election.  “The only way to explain this is candidate quality,” Duncan said in an interview with CNN, alluding to the controversies surrounding failed Republican challenger Herschel…
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Says Seized Trump Photos Show 'He's Even Weirder Than We Thought'

Jimmy Kimmel spotted something unusual in Donald Trump’s latest legal gripe, with his attorneys complaining the FBI took personal items during its search of his Mar-a-Lago club over the summer ― including pictures of Celine Dion. “What is he doing with multiple pictures of [Celine Dion]?” Kimmel asked....
MSNBC

Declassified doc reportedly proves Trump tweeted classified image

Three years ago, Iranian officials tried and failed to launch a purported satellite, prompting Donald Trump to publish a tweet insisting the United States was not involved in the incident. The point of the then-president’s tweet wasn’t altogether clear, though by most measures, the Republican simply seemed eager to taunt Tehran.
Newsweek

Mike Pence Committed Felony Concealing Trump's Election Crimes: Kirschner

Former Vice President Mike Pence may have committed a felony after he "concealed" evidence of Donald Trump's alleged crimes in the wake of the 2020 election, according to a former federal prosecutor. Glenn Kirschner, an attorney and legal analyst for NBC and MSNBC, was discussing details from Pence's new book...
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore Her Hair Straight Because Americans "Weren't Ready" for Her Natural Hair

Former first lady Michelle Obama is recounting her time at the White House and how she had to wear her hair. While those two things may seem disparate, she insists that the styles she chose were considered and intentional, because she thought that much of America wasn't ready to see a Black woman with her natural hair in the White House. Obama said she decided to straighten her hair as the American people were "just getting adjusted" to having a Black first family, the Washington Post reports.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

What Sinema’s party switch means for the Senate

The reverberations from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (Ariz.) announcement on Friday that she has left the Democratic Party and is now an Independent are being felt across the political spectrum but especially in the Senate itself, where lawmakers are evaluating how her decision will change the dynamics of the chamber. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (Ga.) runoff victory…
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Intel officials who claimed Hunter Biden laptop was ‘Russian disinformation’ far more blameworthy than Twitter censors

The Twitter Files released by Elon Musk give us a more fine-grained understanding of how and why the social-media company decided to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story.  This was a woefully stupid decision. The New York Post’s account was suspended for two weeks for the offense of coming up with a scoop that we are still talking about and that will surely play a large role in upcoming GOP investigations into Biden family corruption.  That’s the kind of thing that newspapers should get awards for; Twitter thought it should get punished for it. But the Twitter officials caught up in the progressive...
Vice

Trump’s Criminal Nightmare Officially Begins

Former President Donald Trump long ago honed his ability to narrowly escape legal consequences into his own personal brand of rare and exceptional performance art. But like Elvis in his Vegas years, Trump’s act is growing old. Prosecutors are after him like never before—and legal experts, including some who once doubted Trump would ever be charged with a crime, increasingly say the first indictment of a former U.S. president is now a real possibility.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

802K+
Followers
90K+
Post
571M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy