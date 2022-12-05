Read full article on original website
Driver injured in Kansas City crash near Holmes, 92nd
The Kansas City Department is investigating a crash near East 92nd Street and Holmes Road that left one person injured.
Ride on Kansas City bus ends at gunpoint
Kansas City police search for a man who tried to steal a cell phone before pulling a gun on other people riding an ATA bus Nov. 30.
Collision in area of 92nd and Holmes leaves 1 with critical injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash in the area of 92nd and Holmes left one person in critical condition Friday morning. Kansas City Missouri Police said a sudden, abrupt lane change from a white Chevrolet HHR traveling southbound on Holmes in the first lane of travel led it to strike the left front side of a green Honda Civic.
47-year-old pedestrian struck twice, killed Wednesday night
Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to a fatal pedestrian accident around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
One person died in Friday morning KCK shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man died Friday morning after he was shot in the area of 10th Street and Pacific Avenue. The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated officers responded to that intersection due to a shots fired call just after 9 a.m. When they arrived, law enforcement...
Deal reached to install new warning system for Independence Bridge
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A plan to install a warning height clearance curtain for the Independence Bridge is one step closer to reality. The city and KCT Railway have agreed to split the costs which are estimated to be around $150,000. “My hope is that this is something that...
Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate deadly shooting Friday morning
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Friday morning. The shooting happened at near Pacific Avenue and south 10th Street.
KCPD looking for armed suspect from November bus incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is looking for an armed suspect who brandished a gun during an incident on a city bus in November. The incident happened Nov. 30 near Truman Road and Jackson Avenue, according to KCPD. A video posted by KCPD shows...
1 missing in Overland Park apartment fire that displaced 10, injured firefighter
The head coach says there were people and groups that said they would help fund the boys nationals trip, but have backed out. Now, they're trying to raise $17,000 to help pay for the tournament next Wednesday. |. With legal recreational marijuana coming to the Show Me State, businesses have...
Driver U-turns in front of oncoming car, struck and killed: crash report
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Midtown. The Kansas City Police Department stated two cars, a black Toyota Camry and a black Dodge Charger, were driving southbound on Indiana Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. In the area of 33rd Street, the...
Grand theft auto suspect in custody after police chase leads to crash
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A grand theft auto suspect crashed a stolen vehicle near I-35 and Vivion Road after leading police on a chase Friday morning. Liberty Missouri Police Department said a woman arriving at work at 5 a.m. Friday morning had a dark SUV and three occupants pull up on her. Police said a male then produced a handgun and took her vehicle from her, luckily leaving the woman uninjured.
Man found shot, dies at Kansas City gas station near Truman, Paseo
Kansas City police are investigating after a man was shot to death at a convenience store and gas station near East Truman Road and The Paseo.
Pedestrian critical after being hit by vehicle in Westport
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Westport on Wednesday night. According to the police, it happened just after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest Trafficway and Roanoke Road. The pedestrian who was struck was taken to a...
Fire at scrapyard sends billows of smoke into air over old Northeast KCMO
A scrapyard of cars and car parts caught fire Tuesday afternoon, sending smoke billowing over the old Northeast district of Kansas City, Missouri.
Christmas light displays around the Kansas City metro area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Looking to enjoy a Christmas light display beside your nextdoor neighbors’ setup or the one across the street?. Here is a list of places to check out in the Kansas City area:. Missouri. Country Club Plaza - The Plaza Lights returned for their 93rd...
Legal advice: heavy truck collisions
Are collisions involving heavy trucks the same as all other vehicle collisions? Edelman and Thompson, Kansas City’s personal injury lawyers, have the answer. Sponsored by Edelman and Thompson.
4 rescued from Overland Park apartment fire
OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - A large early morning apartment fire in Overland Park displaced at least 10 people and sent a firefighter to the hospital Thursday. The Overland Park Fire Department responded at 1:15 p.m. to a fire call at Meadowlark Hill Apartments at 93rd Street and Lowell Avenue. Firefighters and police worked on-scene to help evacuate the residents, some of whom were trapped. Crews had to rescue four people from the building, according to the fire department.
KCPD looking for woman who made stop in KC, hasn’t been heard from since
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a woman who was traveling, made a stop in KC, but hasn’t been heard from since. According to the police, 35-year-old LaTonya Stephenson got on a Greyhound bus on Dec. 5 to go from Las Vegas to Tulsa.
Kansas City woman shot, killed was mother of two and pregnant, family says
Family and friends are reacting to the killing and say Shayla Curts was a mother of two with one on the way.
KCPD investigates homicide near outside gas station near Truman, Paseo
Police were called to the BP Gas Station in this area just after 3 a.m. As of Wednesday morning, there is no suspect information.
