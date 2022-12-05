ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs17

Facade in danger of falling causes Roxboro to reroute Christmas parade

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A building facade in Roxboro in danger of falling caused a portion of North Main Street to be closed, the city said Friday in a news release. A structural engineer determined the facade at 108 North Main St. was at risk of falling. For safety purposes, that block of that street was closed from Depot Street to Abbitt Street.
ROXBORO, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville Regional Airport unveils terminal upgrades

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)–Fayetteville Regional Airport unveiled its latest terminal upgrades on Wednesday morning. The $37 million renovations included expansion of the facility, several new and updated amenities including the terminal entrance canopy, enhanced security screening checkpoint area, reconstruction of the rental parking lot, Concourse B upgrades, new airline offices and counter spaces, new escalators, and elevators, upgraded baggage claim wings and new administrative offices.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Foodie News: Popular Raleigh restaurants announce expansions

RALEIGH, N.C. — This may be the best news to hit RTP since IBM arrived in 1955. Downtown Raleigh’s Manhattan Cafe shared the news this week that they are growing and will be moving into a second location off Miami Blvd. at 1004 Lower Shiloh Way in the old Singas Pizza location. Owned by the Vorbeck brothers (Casey, Mick and Nate), Manhattan Cafe has been the go-to spot for lunch and corporate catering in downtown Raleigh since 2014. Now the working folks in RTP will have the same opportunity. Expect the menu, look and feel to be very similar to their original location. And don’t expect this to be their last announcement! Keep up with the opening (likely end of the first quarter in 2023) on their Instagram, Facebook and website.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Chapel Hill; driver cited, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was sent to UNC Hospital after being struck Friday by a vehicle. Shortly before 4 p.m., Chapel Hill police responded to the incident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A preliminary investigation found that the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Lefan Xuan,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Man killed after being hit by vehicle in east Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a man died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday evening in east Raleigh. At about 5:30 p.m., officers said they were called to Poole Road in reference to a pedestrian being hit. They did not provide an exact location and the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Moore County Schools open Friday, will operate on regular schedule

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County School System announced Thursday it will open on a normal schedule Friday after being closed Monday-Thursday. Superintendent Tim Locklear said Sunday that determinations for schools would come on a “day-by-day” basis, allowing the county to adjust the schedule as needed for when the power came back on.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham Schools replacing school bus app for parents

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will replace a bus tracking app parents use to keep track of their children. Here Comes the Bus tracking app will be replaced on January 1 and will be replaced by Parent Portal, school officials said. The...
lbmjournal.com

Woodgrain selects Rocky Mount for $7.5 million expansion

Raleigh, N.C. – Woodgrain, Inc., a building products company, will create 42 new jobs in Nash County, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest $7.5 million to expand its door-hanging operation in Rocky Mount. “It’s great that Rocky Mount is Woodgrain’s top choice for its...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

New airline adds 2 more nonstop flights out of RDU

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Less than a month after announcing they would start to service Raleigh Durham International Airport, Breeze Airways announced they would add more nonstop flights to their lineup. The low-fare airline announced last month they would offer service from RDU to Hartford, New Orleans and Providence beginning...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Power outage hits Moore County business hard as holiday shopping season starts

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — The power outage in Moore County is taking a toll on shops hoping for a holiday season financial boost. “R. Riveter” handbag store has been shut down all week because of the outage. Store manager Rachel Schalin said she was expecting the holiday season to help make up for some of the financial losses during the pandemic.
MOORE COUNTY, NC

