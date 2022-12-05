ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

fox2detroit.com

Ypsilanti apartment fire displaces 8 families

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eight families are out of their homes after a fire Wednesday morning in Ypsilanti. Fire crews responded to College Heights Condominiums on Washtenaw near Eastern Michigan University around 4:30 a.m. No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is working with residents of the eight...
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Missing Westland man may be riding bicycle to old home in Detroit

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Westland police are looking for a missing man who left his home Friday morning and may be headed to Detroit. Sotelo Covarrubias, 73, left his home in the 1800 block of Alberta near Venoy and Palmer roads sometime between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. He...
WESTLAND, MI
fox2detroit.com

1 woman injured in apartment fire on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - First responders are at the scene of what had been a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex on Detroit's west side early Friday evening. One resident was injured escaping the blaze from a second-floor window, but the fire appears to have been put out. The fire...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Stranger danger: Man offers 2 children candy at Farmington Hills apartment complex

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two children were offered candy as they walked home from a bus stop in Farmington Hills on Wednesday, police said. A 12-year-old girl said a man approached her in a car as she walked at Polo Club Apartments near 9 Mile and Haggerty around 3 p.m. After saying no, the girl said she saw the man approach a boy. He also offered candy to the boy, who refused.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

4 shot outside Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A chaotic scene in Detroit unfolded early Friday after a gunman opened fire outside the Westin Book Cadillac downtown. "Two groups were having some type of conflict with each other," Police Chief James White said. Four people were shot. Officers were nearby and heard the shots....
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Couple dies of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

ROCHESTER HILLS — First responders are urging residents to check the batteries in their carbon monoxide detectors after a couple in Rochester Hills died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the daughter of a couple, ages 75 and 74, asked a neighbor to...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland veterinarian killed in crash remembered as lover of people, pets

Dr. John Hermann was a good-hearted man who loved people and pets, friends, customers and colleagues said. Hermann, 53, died Sunday afternoon in a vehicle crash in Van Buren Township. Police said his vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle. He did not have any immediate family in the area. According to friends, his colleagues were like family.
WESTLAND, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of shooting up Livonia Taco Bell after argument with off-duty employee

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a man shot up a Livonia Taco Bell after getting into an argument with an off-duty employee Dec. 2. According to police, Keon Jackson, 44, of Redford Township, was a customer at the restaurant at 15055 Middlebelt when he overheard the phone conversation of an off-duty worker who was waiting for a ride. Police said Jackson did not like the language the person was using and started arguing with them.
LIVONIA, MI
The Flint Journal

Woman, 22, found dead on sidewalk

PONTIAC, MI – A 22-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac over the weekend after deputies responded to a report of shots fired, police said. Around 4:22 a.m. Sunday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on West Columbia Avenue in Pontiac, WDIV Local 4 reports. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman lying on the sidewalk in front of a residence; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit neighborhood without water due to broken valve

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department says it hopes to have water access restored to a northwest neighborhood by the end of the day Wednesday after pressure dropped. Neighbors in the Rosedale Park neighborhood, near McNichols and Grand River called the water department on Monday, though...
DETROIT, MI

