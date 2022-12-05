ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Beavers fighting for 10-win season

In an era where bowl games have lost some meaning, Oregon State comes into this one with limited distractions and plenty of motivation. So far, only one player has opted out and it was injury related. And overall, the Beavers are fueled by the chance to reach 10 wins for...
CORVALLIS, OR
Oregon volleyball outlasts Nebraska to advance to the Elite 8

Nothing better than a little volleyball to go with your breakfast on Thursday morning. The Ducks took on the second seeded, historical volleyball powerhouse, Nebraska in the ‘Sweet Sixteen’ inside of KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The Huskers were national runners-up last year and finished second in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Beaver's defensive coordinator Trent Bray here to stay

For the first time since 2012 - 2013, Oregon State’s football team is heading to their second bowl game in consecutive years. But the ground-work for this year's success was laid from the moment head coach Jonathan Smith was hired. Since then, OSU has brought in coaches that have...
CORVALLIS, OR
Oregon football names Will Stein new offensive coordinator

EUGENE, Ore. — Just over a week after Kenny Dillingham was named the next head coach at Arizona State, Dan Lanning has officially found Oregon's next offensive coordinator. The school announced Wednesday that Texas-San Antonio's Will Stein is the newest OC and quarterbacks coach. Multiple reports on Monday had...
EUGENE, OR
Jack Colletto receives Paul Hornung Award

The awards continue to pour in for Oregon State football. Wednesday, Jack Colletto, also known as Jack-hammer Colletto, the Swiss army knife for the Beavers was awarded the Paul Hornung Award; which is given to college football's most versatile player. Colletto showed up to OSU in 2018 as a quarterback,...
CORVALLIS, OR
Heavy snowfall opens Willamette Pass Resort early

The Willamette Pass Resort, just 66 miles southeast of Eugene, has opened for the winter season earlier than usual due to heavy snowfall. The resort is known for its steep terrain and high-speed chairlifts. The U.S. National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration says that this year, Oregon will see a snowier and...
EUGENE, OR
Willamalane unveils latest addition, 'Arrow Park' in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Friday marked the grand opening of Arrow Park in Springfield, the forty-seventh park to be added to the Willamalane Park and Recreation District. This new park is the latest for Willamalane, following the addition of the Thurston Hills Natural Area. It has features for kids of...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Strangest Things Haunted Farm brings on the scares this holiday season

EUGENE, Ore. — Strangest Things Haunted Farm is bringing their own Nightmare before Christmas this year, with a Krampus themed haunted farm open this holiday season. Running every Friday and Saturday night through New Year's Eve, this is the first winter for the event. Following four years of Halloween-themed...
EUGENE, OR
Car plows into Riverwalk Apartments

EUGENE, Ore. — A car plowed into the Riverwalk Apartment Complex off Good Pasture Island Road and Alexander Loop this afternoon. Structural damage was caused to the side of the apartment that was unoccupied. Witness say the driver’s tire blew while mistaking the acceleration for the brake on Good...
EUGENE, OR
Rollover crash kills one in Saginaw

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — One person was killed in an early-morning single-vehicle rollover crash in Saginaw, north of Cottage Grove, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reports. The crash occurred at around 5:45 a.m. The sheriff's office says a blue Nissan Sentra was traveling westbound on E. Saginaw Road when it left the roadway for an unknown reason in the 33000 block of E. Saginaw Road.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
Fatal train-pedestrian crash under investigation near Halsey

HALSEY, Ore. — An investigation is underway on Hwy 99N near Lake Creek Road south of Halsey into a fatal train-pedestrian crash Thursday morning. Linn County Sheriff's deputies are on scene of the incident that happened at 7:45 a.m. The Linn County Sheriff's Office tells us that a Union...
HALSEY, OR
Eugene-Springfield Fire Department receives two new ladder trucks

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An early Christmas gift for the Eugene-Springfield Fire Department, as they received two brand new ladder trucks. Friday morning the vehicles were unveiled to the media, allowing us to get up and close and personal with the new tools. They were purchased through Hughes Fire Equipment,...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Salem Police investigating grocery store parking lot shooting

SALEM, Ore. — Two people suffered gunshot wounds in a grocery store parking lot shooting in Salem Tuesday night. Tuesday, December 6 at around 9:45 p.m., Salem Police say officers responded to a report of a person in one vehicle firing shots at people in another vehicle in the parking lot of a grocery store in the 1200 block of Lancaster Dr. SE.
SALEM, OR

