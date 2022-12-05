ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wdbr.com

ANALYSIS: Illinois’ high court makes history

While a crocheted serpent took its place on the Capitol rotunda this week and the governor signed a pair of major bills passed in the recent veto session, history was happening on the Illinois Supreme Court. For the first time in its history, the state’s high court is made up...
ILLINOIS STATE
wdbr.com

Jackpot of toys

Members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Illinois are the big winners, as the Illinois Lottery collected toys Thursday and donated them Friday to the club’s headquarters in Springfield. Executive director Tiffany Mathis tells WTAX News the toys will be given out at the club’s “massive” Christmas...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wdbr.com

Pension debt grows to $139.7 billion

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois’ unfunded pension liability grew by $9.8 billion, or 7.5 percent, in the fiscal year that ended June 30, due in large part to market losses in a volatile economy. The Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability reported Thursday that the total unfunded liability in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
wdbr.com

Pritzker signs plan to eliminate debt in unemployment fund

The governor has signed into law a measure that officials say will eliminate a $1.8 billion debt in the pandemic-battered account that pays out unemployment benefits. Gov. Pritzker says that an unexpected surge in revenue fuels the plan. It was brokered by business and labor, as well as Democrats and Republicans.
ILLINOIS STATE

