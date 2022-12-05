Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Escaped convicted felon arrested in Pueblo
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested a five-time convicted felon and FBI Safe Streets Wanted Fugitive who escaped from Community Corrections in October 2022. Samuel Jaramillo, 34, was arrested for two active felony warrants from separate cases in 2022. Both were for Failure to Comply, one of which was a Possession of […]
WATCH: 2 accused of stealing a puppy in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The business manager at a Colorado Springs pet store is hoping for help from the public with identifying two people she says stole a puppy. The business manager of Pet City at the Citadel Mall shared surveillance video of the act that can be viewed at the top of this article. The alleged crime happened on Sunday at about 4:40 p.m. In the video you can see a man, appearing to hide the small Yorkshire Terrier under his jacket, hurry out of the store with a woman following closely behind.
FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI isn’t sharing a lot of details with the public about activity that was carried out in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday morning. Several 11 News viewers reached out after they noticed the federal law enforcement agency in an area near London Lane...
Arapahoe County authorities seek person of interest in woman's suspicious death
Arapahoe County authorities are seeking a man they are calling a person of interest in connection with a suspicious death at an extended stay hotel in Centennial.
Homicide victim found on Bonforte Blvd identified
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A woman who was found shot to death in Pueblo the week of Thanksgiving has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner. 53-year-old Melissa Carbajal was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in the 1600 block of Bonforte Boulevard, near Belmont Park. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said on Thanksgiving that Carbajal’s death was being investigated as a homicide, and named 43-year-old Stephanie Lopez as a person of interest in the case.
Bond set at $100,000 for police officer indicted by Jeffco grand jury
Bond was set at $100,000 Wednesday for Nathan Geerdes, a former Edgewater police sergeant, who was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly sexually assaulting a female colleague in 2019 following a holiday party.The grand jury for Jefferson and Gilpin counties indicted Geerdes on five charges - four counts of unlawful sexual contact and one count of retaliation against a witness. He turned himself in Tuesday night.According to the Jefferson County District attorney, in December 2019 Geerdes was a sergeant with the Edgewater police department. While off-duty, and after leaving a holiday party, he is accused of sexually assaulting a female officer in two separate incidents. The indictment accuses Geerdes of later calling an Edgewater patrol officer into his office and threatening to ruin the officer's career and go after the officer's family for "ratting him out."During the investigation, Geerdes left the Edgewater police department and began working for the Black Hawk police department. Black Hawk's police chief fired Geerdes Tuesday after learning of the indictment.CBS News Colorado has not been able to reach Geerdes for comment.
MOST WANTED: 8 featured in Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers Fugitives of the Week Dec. 5, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you have information on any of the fugitives pictured at the top of this article that could help authorities, you’re asked to call 719-634-7867. You can remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward. The following information was provided by Pikes...
Nevada Avenue homicide victim identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified 34-year-old Sergio Garduno-Ramirez as the victim in a disturbance that occured on Saturday, Nov. 26. On Saturday at around 6:30 p.m. officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), were called to a disturbance at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street. According […]
Major meth trafficking bust in Colorado Springs, multiple people arrested
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people are facing serious criminal charges following a 10-month federal investigation into drug trafficking in Colorado Springs. The Department of Justice shared details with the case publicly on Friday. According to a news release, an indictment states some of the suspects conspired to distribute more than 50 grams of meth, with some of them being accused of possession along with trying to distribute more than 50 grams of meth. Some of the suspects appeared before a judge in November. One suspect, Gabriel Sanchez is at large and is considered a fugitive. KKTV 11 News has requested a photo of Sanchez.
Dec. 2 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo`s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Oscar Valles-Avila, 27, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10”, 157 pounds with brown hairand green eyes. Oscar has a no-bond warrant for Drugs-Dangerous Drugs which includesPossession of a Controlled Substance with the intent to Distribute – […]
Deadly shooting under investigation in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Pueblo after police found one man dead and one woman with life-threatening injuries on the east side of the city early Friday morning. Pueblo police said they responded to report of a shooting on East 6th Street just after 2...
Woman killed in 5-car crash on North Powers identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Nov. 23. 35-year-old Sydney Johnson of Colorado Springs died following a five-car crash near Palmer Park Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard. It is yet to be determined if speed or alcohol played a role in […]
WATCH: Woman accused of pimping makes court appearance in Colorado Springs
Cell phone video shows stolen car drive on sidewalk, jump curb to avoid police. Sunday afternoon police were dispatched to a Starbucks near Dublin and Powers for a stolen vehicle. Updated: 3 hours ago. El Paso County surpasses possible homicide record. Updated: 3 hours ago. An investigation tied to Postmaster...
On the Lookout: shoplifters target Walmart; fugitive wanted on state, federal charges
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- While there's no 'open season' for shoplifters, perhaps their motivation is heightened during the holiday season. Surveillance cameras at the Pueblo West Walmart captured a pair of suspected shoplifters, and now detectives with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help to identify them. The male suspect The post On the Lookout: shoplifters target Walmart; fugitive wanted on state, federal charges appeared first on KRDO.
CO Springs Radio Host Says He’s Annoyed Club Q Shooting Gets More Media Attention Than Crimes Committed by Immigrants
Last Wednesday, in the aftermath of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, KVOR radio host Richard Randall complained about the media coverage of the tragedy, saying that news outlets don’t cover crimes committed by immigrants as extensively. “They pay me to be honest here,” Randall said during his...
