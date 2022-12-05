Bond was set at $100,000 Wednesday for Nathan Geerdes, a former Edgewater police sergeant, who was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly sexually assaulting a female colleague in 2019 following a holiday party.The grand jury for Jefferson and Gilpin counties indicted Geerdes on five charges - four counts of unlawful sexual contact and one count of retaliation against a witness. He turned himself in Tuesday night.According to the Jefferson County District attorney, in December 2019 Geerdes was a sergeant with the Edgewater police department. While off-duty, and after leaving a holiday party, he is accused of sexually assaulting a female officer in two separate incidents. The indictment accuses Geerdes of later calling an Edgewater patrol officer into his office and threatening to ruin the officer's career and go after the officer's family for "ratting him out."During the investigation, Geerdes left the Edgewater police department and began working for the Black Hawk police department. Black Hawk's police chief fired Geerdes Tuesday after learning of the indictment.CBS News Colorado has not been able to reach Geerdes for comment.

BLACK HAWK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO