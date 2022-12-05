ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

New holiday mural on display in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new holiday mural is on display in downtown Greenville!. Artist Matteo Miles spent more than 25 hours working on the mural that can be seen in the Camperdown Plaza. The mural is in the theme of a gingerbread trail and features several historic elements...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Ring in 2023 at Reedy River Grand Ball

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Now’s the time to lock down your plans for New Year’s Eve. Palmetto Entertainment Production’s Reedy River Grand Ball is back for year three. Reedy River Grand Ball was recognized as one of the best New Year’s Eve events in South Carolina....
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Behind this bank’s $50M Greenville HQ relocation

When United Community Bank chairman and CEO Lynn Harton and his wife moved to Greenville in 2007, they both quickly fell in love with the city. So much so that Harton decided to relocate the company’s headquarters to Greenville. Its welcoming vibe, great amenities that make it feel small...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville bars and restaurants bring in crowds with holiday pop-up decorations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit , a good option could be your favorite local bar!. Some upstate bars and restaurants have transformed into a holiday wonderland. Themed pop-up bars are becoming more common. There are two in Greenville this year. Both owners say it’s not only bringing in holiday cheer it’s also bringing in larger crowds.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County

Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
greenville.com

The History of Greenville, South Carolina

The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Sustainable Wrapping for the Holidays at ReCraft

Now's the time to lock down your plans for New Year's Eve. Greenville Triumph Head Coach John Harkes talks about the surprises so far, his own experiences playing in the 1990 and 1994 FIFA World Cup and the storylines to watch. Donate, Innovate, & Volunteer at ReCraft. Updated: 9 hours...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Milliken & Company expanding operations in Cherokee County

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Milliken & Company announced plans to expand operations in Cherokee County that will create 75 new jobs. The company’s facility is located at 157 New Milliken Road in Blacksburg. Milliken’s Cherokee County expansion will include newly added production lines to increase manufacturing capacity. Known...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
verdictfoodservice.com

Texas de Brazil to expand rodizio style dining in South Carolina

The restaurant is slated to open in 2023 at South Carolina’s largest shopping mall. Brazilian steakhouse restaurant brand Texas de Brazil has announced the expansion of its rodizio-style dining concept to Greenville, South Carolina, US, near the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Slated to open in 2023, the...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy