Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
New holiday mural on display in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new holiday mural is on display in downtown Greenville!. Artist Matteo Miles spent more than 25 hours working on the mural that can be seen in the Camperdown Plaza. The mural is in the theme of a gingerbread trail and features several historic elements...
Ring in 2023 at Reedy River Grand Ball
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Now’s the time to lock down your plans for New Year’s Eve. Palmetto Entertainment Production’s Reedy River Grand Ball is back for year three. Reedy River Grand Ball was recognized as one of the best New Year’s Eve events in South Carolina....
Behind this bank’s $50M Greenville HQ relocation
When United Community Bank chairman and CEO Lynn Harton and his wife moved to Greenville in 2007, they both quickly fell in love with the city. So much so that Harton decided to relocate the company’s headquarters to Greenville. Its welcoming vibe, great amenities that make it feel small...
Cowboy Up to rebrand as all-genre venue
The western-themed music venue and bar "Cowboy Up" in Greenville will close in December to be rebranded as an all-genre venue, according to a press release from the club.
Greenville bars and restaurants bring in crowds with holiday pop-up decorations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit , a good option could be your favorite local bar!. Some upstate bars and restaurants have transformed into a holiday wonderland. Themed pop-up bars are becoming more common. There are two in Greenville this year. Both owners say it’s not only bringing in holiday cheer it’s also bringing in larger crowds.
Let’s Eat at Smokin Wings and Things in Mauldin
‘It is a version of power’: Behind the music with Greenville’s Gay Men’s Chorus
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's office is mourning one of their own. A technology group was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to operating an illegal gambling organization, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. Easley High cheer team 4A State Champs. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. One Upstate cheer...
Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County
Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
Stunning Views With No Hiking at Bald Rock Heritage Preserve Near Greenville, SC
Views from Bald Rock Heritage Preserve, under an hour from Greenville, SC, are reason enough to visit this beautiful spot. Here’s what you need to know to visit this pretty place. I can’t remember exactly when I discovered Bald Rock. Maybe it was when I was curious as to...
Thousands fill Spartanburg’s downtown for A Dickens of a Christmas
Many were able to experience Christmas in the middle of Spartanburg's Morgan Square on Tuesday night.
The History of Greenville, South Carolina
The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
Sustainable Wrapping for the Holidays at ReCraft
Now's the time to lock down your plans for New Year's Eve. Greenville Triumph Head Coach John Harkes talks about the surprises so far, his own experiences playing in the 1990 and 1994 FIFA World Cup and the storylines to watch. Donate, Innovate, & Volunteer at ReCraft. Updated: 9 hours...
City of Seneca offers holiday lights, activities for kids downtown through December
Intelligence operations specialist speaks on Brittney Griner's release
An investigation is still ongoing after three Spartanburg County schools were placed on lockdown. ‘It is a version of power’: Behind the music with Greenville’s Gay Men’s Chorus. Founded in 2011, the mission is to build community, foster compassion, and inspire activism at home and around the...
Milliken & Company expanding operations in Cherokee County
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Milliken & Company announced plans to expand operations in Cherokee County that will create 75 new jobs. The company’s facility is located at 157 New Milliken Road in Blacksburg. Milliken’s Cherokee County expansion will include newly added production lines to increase manufacturing capacity. Known...
Greenville startup Tabbi removes the wait to pay your tab
Local startup company Tabbi launched a social fintech app that helps customers pay tabs at bars and restaurants without the wait.
Upstate mom shared $300,000 lottery win with sons
An Upstate mom is spreading Christmas cheer by sharing her $300,000 lottery win with her two sons.
Texas de Brazil to expand rodizio style dining in South Carolina
The restaurant is slated to open in 2023 at South Carolina’s largest shopping mall. Brazilian steakhouse restaurant brand Texas de Brazil has announced the expansion of its rodizio-style dining concept to Greenville, South Carolina, US, near the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Slated to open in 2023, the...
Greer city leaders consider urban trail system, hear community input
Greer city leaders are working to expand public green spaces and connect communities in the city, through a proposed urban trail system.
Prominent figure for Upstate law enforcement officers retires
George Ducworth has had a hand in the arena of law for a long time, and now he's hanging up his hat after a 45-year career.
