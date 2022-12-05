ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVAL

Oregon State not taking 6-6 Florida lightly

In an era where bowl games have lost some meaning, Oregon State comes into this one with limited distractions and plenty of motivation. So far, only one player has opted out and it was injury related. And overall, the Beavers are fueled by the chance to reach 10 wins for...
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Oregon volleyball previews Sweet 16 matchup vs. Nebraska

EUGENE, Ore. — The KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky - a place where Oregon men's basketball lost in the Sweet 16 in 2019, is the same venue Oregon volleyball will be playing their Sweet 16 matchup against Nebraska on Thursday. It's a classic battle of offense versus defense...
LINCOLN, NE
KVAL

Oregon football names Will Stein new offensive coordinator

EUGENE, Ore. — Just over a week after Kenny Dillingham was named the next head coach at Arizona State, Dan Lanning has officially found Oregon's next offensive coordinator. The school announced Wednesday that Texas-San Antonio's Will Stein is the newest OC and quarterbacks coach. Multiple reports on Monday had...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Colletto named Hornung Award winner

The awards continue to pour in for Oregon State football. Wednesday, Jack Colletto, also known as Jack-hammer Colletto, the Swiss army knife for the Beavers was awarded the Paul Hornung Award; which is given to college football's most versatile player. Colletto showed up to OSU in 2018 as a quarterback,...
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Willamette Pass Resort opens early due to heavy snow

The Willamette Pass Resort, just 66 miles southeast of Eugene, has opened for the winter season earlier than usual due to heavy snowfall. The resort is known for its steep terrain and high-speed chairlifts. The U.S. National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration says that this year, Oregon will see a snowier and...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Willamalane unveils latest addition, 'Arrow Park' in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Friday marked the grand opening of Arrow Park in Springfield, the forty-seventh park to be added to the Willamalane Park and Recreation District. This new park is the latest for Willamalane, following the addition of the Thurston Hills Natural Area. It has features for kids of...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Strangest Things Christmas haunt brings Halloween scares in December

EUGENE, Ore. — Strangest Things Haunted Farm is bringing their own Nightmare before Christmas this year, with a Krampus themed haunted farm open this holiday season. Running every Friday and Saturday night through New Year's Eve, this is the first winter for the event. Following four years of Halloween-themed...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

1 dead in Salem traffic crash

SALEM, Ore. — A 67-year-old Salem woman died in a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon, the Salem Police Department said. Natalie Satalich was turning onto Hawthorne Avenue from State Street NE in a Ford Fiesta at around 4:10 p.m. when she was struck head-on by a 20-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Camaro, police said.
SALEM, OR
KVAL

Car plows into Riverwalk Apartments

EUGENE, Ore. — A car plowed into the Riverwalk Apartment Complex off Good Pasture Island Road and Alexander Loop this afternoon. Structural damage was caused to the side of the apartment that was unoccupied. Witness say the driver’s tire blew while mistaking the acceleration for the brake on Good...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

4J to screen cyberbullying film for families, followed by Q & A

EUGENE, Ore. — The 4J Eugene School District is holding an event Friday to educate students and families about cyberbullying. Friday night, the school district plans to show a 54-minute documentary called 'The Upstanders' for the whole community to see. The documentary will feature all sides of cyberbullying, including...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Fatal train-pedestrian crash under investigation near Halsey

HALSEY, Ore. — An investigation is underway on Hwy 99N near Lake Creek Road south of Halsey into a fatal train-pedestrian crash Thursday morning. Linn County Sheriff's deputies are on scene of the incident that happened at 7:45 a.m. The Linn County Sheriff's Office tells us that a Union...
HALSEY, OR
KVAL

State provides $22 million grant to help solve child care crisis

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Since the pandemic, the lack of accessible and affordable child care in Lane County has impacted families and employers. But a $22 million state grant will go toward building more child care facilities across Oregon. Holly Mar-Conte, Onward Eugene's child care strategist, says this will...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Salem Police investigating grocery store parking lot shooting

SALEM, Ore. — Two people suffered gunshot wounds in a grocery store parking lot shooting in Salem Tuesday night. Tuesday, December 6 at around 9:45 p.m., Salem Police say officers responded to a report of a person in one vehicle firing shots at people in another vehicle in the parking lot of a grocery store in the 1200 block of Lancaster Dr. SE.
SALEM, OR
KVAL

More than 200 households donate to homeless during cold winter months

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Every winter, the unhoused are faced with life-threatening temperatures and weather. This year, Lane County Health and Human Services and Eugene's First Christian Church kicked off "Operation Winter Survival Stockpile." The operation started last month, and so far, hundreds of households have brought in socks,...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Sheriff's Office: Man found in woods near Noti died by homicide

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man found dead in the woods near Noti and say his death was the result of homicide. 37-year-old Sean Lee Wilkins of Swisshome was found near Wacker Point Road on November 20, 2022. "Investigators...
LANE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy