Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Pasadena paramedic subscription service brings financial protection - But at what cost?Edy ZooPasadena, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
KVAL
Oregon State not taking 6-6 Florida lightly
In an era where bowl games have lost some meaning, Oregon State comes into this one with limited distractions and plenty of motivation. So far, only one player has opted out and it was injury related. And overall, the Beavers are fueled by the chance to reach 10 wins for...
KVAL
Oregon volleyball previews Sweet 16 matchup vs. Nebraska
EUGENE, Ore. — The KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky - a place where Oregon men's basketball lost in the Sweet 16 in 2019, is the same venue Oregon volleyball will be playing their Sweet 16 matchup against Nebraska on Thursday. It's a classic battle of offense versus defense...
KVAL
Oregon football names Will Stein new offensive coordinator
EUGENE, Ore. — Just over a week after Kenny Dillingham was named the next head coach at Arizona State, Dan Lanning has officially found Oregon's next offensive coordinator. The school announced Wednesday that Texas-San Antonio's Will Stein is the newest OC and quarterbacks coach. Multiple reports on Monday had...
KVAL
Colletto named Hornung Award winner
The awards continue to pour in for Oregon State football. Wednesday, Jack Colletto, also known as Jack-hammer Colletto, the Swiss army knife for the Beavers was awarded the Paul Hornung Award; which is given to college football's most versatile player. Colletto showed up to OSU in 2018 as a quarterback,...
KVAL
Junction City girls basketball bounces back with win over Pleasant Hill
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Although Pleasant Hill came out in the first quarter on fire, scoring five unanswered led by senior forward Kiley Campos, the Junction City Tigers came back to make it close. Senior Faith Marshall added some defensive pressure, helping JC pull ahead for a 41-30 win...
KVAL
Willamette Pass Resort opens early due to heavy snow
The Willamette Pass Resort, just 66 miles southeast of Eugene, has opened for the winter season earlier than usual due to heavy snowfall. The resort is known for its steep terrain and high-speed chairlifts. The U.S. National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration says that this year, Oregon will see a snowier and...
KVAL
Willamalane unveils latest addition, 'Arrow Park' in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Friday marked the grand opening of Arrow Park in Springfield, the forty-seventh park to be added to the Willamalane Park and Recreation District. This new park is the latest for Willamalane, following the addition of the Thurston Hills Natural Area. It has features for kids of...
KVAL
Strangest Things Christmas haunt brings Halloween scares in December
EUGENE, Ore. — Strangest Things Haunted Farm is bringing their own Nightmare before Christmas this year, with a Krampus themed haunted farm open this holiday season. Running every Friday and Saturday night through New Year's Eve, this is the first winter for the event. Following four years of Halloween-themed...
KVAL
1 dead in Salem traffic crash
SALEM, Ore. — A 67-year-old Salem woman died in a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon, the Salem Police Department said. Natalie Satalich was turning onto Hawthorne Avenue from State Street NE in a Ford Fiesta at around 4:10 p.m. when she was struck head-on by a 20-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Camaro, police said.
KVAL
Car plows into Riverwalk Apartments
EUGENE, Ore. — A car plowed into the Riverwalk Apartment Complex off Good Pasture Island Road and Alexander Loop this afternoon. Structural damage was caused to the side of the apartment that was unoccupied. Witness say the driver’s tire blew while mistaking the acceleration for the brake on Good...
KVAL
4J to screen cyberbullying film for families, followed by Q & A
EUGENE, Ore. — The 4J Eugene School District is holding an event Friday to educate students and families about cyberbullying. Friday night, the school district plans to show a 54-minute documentary called 'The Upstanders' for the whole community to see. The documentary will feature all sides of cyberbullying, including...
KVAL
EWEB Commissioners to consider decommissioning the Leaburg Hydroelectric Project
EUGENE, Ore. — On Tuesday, December 6, the general manager of Eugene Water and Electric Board, Frank Lawson, put forth a recommendation to the board of commissioners about discontinuing the electricity generator at the Leaburg. "In reality, we don't have an option to do nothing," said Lisa Krentz, EWEB...
KVAL
Fatal train-pedestrian crash under investigation near Halsey
HALSEY, Ore. — An investigation is underway on Hwy 99N near Lake Creek Road south of Halsey into a fatal train-pedestrian crash Thursday morning. Linn County Sheriff's deputies are on scene of the incident that happened at 7:45 a.m. The Linn County Sheriff's Office tells us that a Union...
KVAL
Family of 5 stranded in the snow overnight while searching for Christmas tree
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — A family of 5 was rescued by the Marion County Sheriff's Office after they were stranded in the snow overnight while looking for the perfect Christmas tree. On Sunday MCSO deputies were called to assist the family, who were stranded the day before in several...
KVAL
State provides $22 million grant to help solve child care crisis
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Since the pandemic, the lack of accessible and affordable child care in Lane County has impacted families and employers. But a $22 million state grant will go toward building more child care facilities across Oregon. Holly Mar-Conte, Onward Eugene's child care strategist, says this will...
KVAL
Cottage Grove post office making changes to its daily hours following reports of vandalism
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The only post office in Cottage Grove has made changes to its PO box lobby hours. According to a letter posted online and on the windows of the post office, "This PO Box lobby is temporarily closed outside of normal retail business hours due to ongoing criminal activity occurring after normal business hours."
KVAL
Salem Police investigating grocery store parking lot shooting
SALEM, Ore. — Two people suffered gunshot wounds in a grocery store parking lot shooting in Salem Tuesday night. Tuesday, December 6 at around 9:45 p.m., Salem Police say officers responded to a report of a person in one vehicle firing shots at people in another vehicle in the parking lot of a grocery store in the 1200 block of Lancaster Dr. SE.
KVAL
More than 200 households donate to homeless during cold winter months
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Every winter, the unhoused are faced with life-threatening temperatures and weather. This year, Lane County Health and Human Services and Eugene's First Christian Church kicked off "Operation Winter Survival Stockpile." The operation started last month, and so far, hundreds of households have brought in socks,...
KVAL
Springfield now requiring registration of RVs providing temporary housing
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield announced it will now require private property owners hosting RVs on their property to register with the city in order for the city "to evaluate the need for this kind of temporary housing". The registration is free and includes providing contact information...
KVAL
Sheriff's Office: Man found in woods near Noti died by homicide
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man found dead in the woods near Noti and say his death was the result of homicide. 37-year-old Sean Lee Wilkins of Swisshome was found near Wacker Point Road on November 20, 2022. "Investigators...
Comments / 0