thedigitalfix.com

House of the Dragon: Laenor Velaryon dragon Seasmoke explained

Who is Seasmoke? The Targaryen family earned the Iron Throne through fire and blood, which is a poetic way of saying they used dragons to conquer Westeros. However, they aren’t the only family in the Seven Kingdoms capable of riding dragons. The Velaryons, an ancient house from Old Valyria,...
thedigitalfix.com

Game of Thrones: are the White Walkers just zombies?

Are the White Walkers just zombies? North of Westeros, beyond The Wall in The Land of Always Winter, a terrible evil lies. Known as the White Walkers, these creatures hold nothing in their hearts but icy hatred of the living and an impulse to kill. The Targaryen family spent centuries...
thedigitalfix.com

George RR Martin’s original plan for Game of Thrones sounds wild

When the fantasy series Game of Thrones came to an end, fans weren’t happy. Accusations abounded that the TV series had been rushed, that characters were mistreated, and the general sense of displeasure was palpable. Inevitably then, fans turned to George RR Martin’s books for solace in the hopes...
thedigitalfix.com

Keanu Reeves petitioned to be this Lord of the Rings character

The Lord of the Rings movies are extremely well cast. Baically everyone nails their Lord of the Rings character, to the point it’s hard to imagine anyone else in the roles. In the late ’90s, Keanu Reeves had his eye on the Peter Jackson’s fantasy movies, and one fixture in particular.
thedigitalfix.com

1899 season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

When is the 1899 season 2 release date? 1899 is a mind-bending new Netflix series from the creators of Dark, Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar. Set in 1899 (Editor: who’d have thought it?) the TV series follows the steamship Kerberos as it makes its way from London to the bright lights of New York City.
thedigitalfix.com

Scream’s Ghostface actor is the voice of an iconic cartoon character

It could be argued that slasher movies are only ever as good as their lead murderer. That’s why Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, and Jason Voorhees have persisted over the years, despite the decades of injuries they’ve endured while tearing through teenagers. However, there’s one famous horror movie baddie...
thedigitalfix.com

You can now stay in Hobbiton from the Lord of the Rings movies

New Zealand might not exactly be Middle Earth, but given its the hub of the Hobbiton movie set, it’s close enough. And come December 13, you can book a stay in The Shire from the Lord of the Rings movies. The property, which can accommodate four guests with its...

