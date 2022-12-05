Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Laenor Velaryon dragon Seasmoke explained
Who is Seasmoke? The Targaryen family earned the Iron Throne through fire and blood, which is a poetic way of saying they used dragons to conquer Westeros. However, they aren’t the only family in the Seven Kingdoms capable of riding dragons. The Velaryons, an ancient house from Old Valyria,...
thedigitalfix.com
Game of Thrones: are the White Walkers just zombies?
Are the White Walkers just zombies? North of Westeros, beyond The Wall in The Land of Always Winter, a terrible evil lies. Known as the White Walkers, these creatures hold nothing in their hearts but icy hatred of the living and an impulse to kill. The Targaryen family spent centuries...
thedigitalfix.com
George RR Martin’s original plan for Game of Thrones sounds wild
When the fantasy series Game of Thrones came to an end, fans weren’t happy. Accusations abounded that the TV series had been rushed, that characters were mistreated, and the general sense of displeasure was palpable. Inevitably then, fans turned to George RR Martin’s books for solace in the hopes...
DC is ending Aquaman franchise, Jason Momoa being cast as a new character
A recent report from The Hollywood Reporter seems to suggest that Jason Momoa will not play Aquaman after the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and that the new DCU has plans to cast him as another character. Yes, that's the DCU, not the DCEU. The revamped universe will...
thedigitalfix.com
Keanu Reeves petitioned to be this Lord of the Rings character
The Lord of the Rings movies are extremely well cast. Baically everyone nails their Lord of the Rings character, to the point it’s hard to imagine anyone else in the roles. In the late ’90s, Keanu Reeves had his eye on the Peter Jackson’s fantasy movies, and one fixture in particular.
thedigitalfix.com
1899 season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
When is the 1899 season 2 release date? 1899 is a mind-bending new Netflix series from the creators of Dark, Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar. Set in 1899 (Editor: who’d have thought it?) the TV series follows the steamship Kerberos as it makes its way from London to the bright lights of New York City.
thedigitalfix.com
Scream’s Ghostface actor is the voice of an iconic cartoon character
It could be argued that slasher movies are only ever as good as their lead murderer. That’s why Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, and Jason Voorhees have persisted over the years, despite the decades of injuries they’ve endured while tearing through teenagers. However, there’s one famous horror movie baddie...
thedigitalfix.com
You can now stay in Hobbiton from the Lord of the Rings movies
New Zealand might not exactly be Middle Earth, but given its the hub of the Hobbiton movie set, it’s close enough. And come December 13, you can book a stay in The Shire from the Lord of the Rings movies. The property, which can accommodate four guests with its...
Comments / 0