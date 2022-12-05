GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ever since he could walk, Dhruv Patel has been infatuated with soccer. “My love of the game comes from watching it as a kid,” said St. Francis boys soccer centerback Dhruv Patel. “I’ve always been major fan of football, obviously the World Cup’s going on right now. I’ve been like watching every game. I can’t really describe it in words, but it’s something I just feel drawn to.”

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO