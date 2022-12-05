ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Alachua Education Foundation will have its annual holiday luncheon

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Education Foundation will host their annual holiday luncheon on Friday. It will be held at Eastside High School Hungry Ram Cafe. The luncheon will start at 11:15 a.m. They will discuss the scholarships awarded during the 2021- 22 school year and student programs.
WCJB

P.K. Yonge track star Zuriel Reed signs with Auburn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -P.K. Yonge’s Zuriel Reed is one of the best high school hurdlers in the state. Fittingly, she cleared another barrier on Friday. Reed annoucned her college decision, and made it theatrical with a reveal at her signing ceremony inside the Blue Wave gym. A bunch of schools were in the running for Reed’s talents, including Florida, UCF, and Texas. But Reed elected to sign with Auburn.
WCJB

Hilary Hynes in need of a helping hand

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A familiar face on TV20′s Morning Show is in need of a helping hand after she dedicated her life to helping animals all across North Central Florida. Hilary Hynes worked at Alachua County Animal Services for over 20 years until being injured which left her...
WCJB

Alachua County Pets: Henry, Elf, Ollie, and Monroe

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First up is the people loving Henry. Henry is a big fan of chin scratches and loves treats and is looking for a forever friend. Next is...
WCJB

One NCFL woman donated 100 handmade bears to Toys for Tots

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the deadline for Toys for Tots donations coming to a close in some areas, one woman donated her time and handicraft. Debbi Cammilleri donated 100 handmade bears that she designed and made all by herself. The come in all colors, sizes, and each one is unique.
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Hocus, Buttercup, Cindy, and Gracie

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is four-year-old Hocus. This boy loves treats and is trying to work his magic to find a forever home. Next is the Groovy Buttercup. This...
WCJB

Competitors raise gingerbread houses and money for Ronald McDonald House

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Competitors faced off in one the biggest gingerbread building competitions in North Central Florida on Friday and it was all for a good cause. TV20 is a proud media sponsor of the Build a House for the House gingerbread house competition benefitting the Ronald McDonald House Charites. The event was held at the Hilton University of Florida Conference Center.
WCJB

TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Dhruv Patel (St. Francis)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ever since he could walk, Dhruv Patel has been infatuated with soccer. “My love of the game comes from watching it as a kid,” said St. Francis boys soccer centerback Dhruv Patel. “I’ve always been major fan of football, obviously the World Cup’s going on right now. I’ve been like watching every game. I can’t really describe it in words, but it’s something I just feel drawn to.”
WCJB

Trinity Catholic prepares for Class 1A Suburban title game

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Every spring, the thought of winning a state championship is simply a tool for motivation to grind through the rigorous offseason. But now that Trinity Catholic is just a day away from playing in the Class 1A Suburban state title game, the reality of winning is setting in.
