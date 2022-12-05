Read full article on original website
Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised MeDspeakerAlachua, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
WCJB
Buchholz High Holiday Musical ‘Elf’ benefits children in need
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The musical kicks off Thursday, December 8th at 7 pm. It runs Thursday through Saturday at 7 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Tickets are $12 for students and seniors and $15 for general admission. Along with holiday fun, the drama team is hosting a toy...
WCJB
Alachua Education Foundation will have its annual holiday luncheon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Education Foundation will host their annual holiday luncheon on Friday. It will be held at Eastside High School Hungry Ram Cafe. The luncheon will start at 11:15 a.m. They will discuss the scholarships awarded during the 2021- 22 school year and student programs.
WCJB
‘We wanted to give back’: Hundreds attend a country benefit concert for ‘recalibrated’ veterans
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of guests attended “The Never Give Up on Country” at the World Equestrian Center, organized by Travis Mills. Mills is one of five surviving post-9/11 quadruple amputee veterans. The foundation was started by Mills himself after he suffered injuries in Afghanistan.
WCJB
P.K. Yonge track star Zuriel Reed signs with Auburn
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -P.K. Yonge’s Zuriel Reed is one of the best high school hurdlers in the state. Fittingly, she cleared another barrier on Friday. Reed annoucned her college decision, and made it theatrical with a reveal at her signing ceremony inside the Blue Wave gym. A bunch of schools were in the running for Reed’s talents, including Florida, UCF, and Texas. But Reed elected to sign with Auburn.
WCJB
Partnership for Strong Families provides for 1,200 foster kids this Christmas
JONESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “It really is a team effort, to make sure this happens so that our children can be really excited and happy when they wake up to find the presents,” said community engagement specialist with PFSF, Jacob Clore. The “Wish Upon a Star” holiday drive...
WCJB
Hilary Hynes in need of a helping hand
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A familiar face on TV20′s Morning Show is in need of a helping hand after she dedicated her life to helping animals all across North Central Florida. Hilary Hynes worked at Alachua County Animal Services for over 20 years until being injured which left her...
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Henry, Elf, Ollie, and Monroe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First up is the people loving Henry. Henry is a big fan of chin scratches and loves treats and is looking for a forever friend. Next is...
WCJB
One NCFL woman donated 100 handmade bears to Toys for Tots
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the deadline for Toys for Tots donations coming to a close in some areas, one woman donated her time and handicraft. Debbi Cammilleri donated 100 handmade bears that she designed and made all by herself. The come in all colors, sizes, and each one is unique.
WCJB
Build a House for the House gingerbread house competition will happen in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Build a House for the House gingerbread house competition will be held on Friday. TV20′s very own Paige Beck will judge the competition. There will be holiday cheer and fun while you decorate a gingerbread house with your friends. The event will start at...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Hocus, Buttercup, Cindy, and Gracie
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is four-year-old Hocus. This boy loves treats and is trying to work his magic to find a forever home. Next is the Groovy Buttercup. This...
WCJB
College of Central Florida will hold a Farm Share drive-through food distribution
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson will host a Farm Share drive-through food distribution on Friday. This is in partnership with former Ocala representative Joe Harding, Ocala city councilman Ire Bethea and the College of Central Florida. The event will take place at the College of Central...
WCJB
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 12/8
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Our favorite time of the day filled with holiday traditions. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with WIND-FM!
WCJB
Competitors raise gingerbread houses and money for Ronald McDonald House
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Competitors faced off in one the biggest gingerbread building competitions in North Central Florida on Friday and it was all for a good cause. TV20 is a proud media sponsor of the Build a House for the House gingerbread house competition benefitting the Ronald McDonald House Charites. The event was held at the Hilton University of Florida Conference Center.
WCJB
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Dhruv Patel (St. Francis)
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ever since he could walk, Dhruv Patel has been infatuated with soccer. “My love of the game comes from watching it as a kid,” said St. Francis boys soccer centerback Dhruv Patel. “I’ve always been major fan of football, obviously the World Cup’s going on right now. I’ve been like watching every game. I can’t really describe it in words, but it’s something I just feel drawn to.”
WCJB
Trinity Catholic prepares for Class 1A Suburban title game
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Every spring, the thought of winning a state championship is simply a tool for motivation to grind through the rigorous offseason. But now that Trinity Catholic is just a day away from playing in the Class 1A Suburban state title game, the reality of winning is setting in.
WCJB
Manna Food Blessings and Sonshine Ministries will hold a food distribution
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a food distribution in Belleview. Manna Food Blessings and Sonshine Ministries will be hold this event. Food will be given out from 9 until 10 a.m. or until it’s gone. The distribution will be held at Free Food Distribution, and that is located...
WCJB
Santa Fe volleyball teammates Jalyn Stout, Anisa Dorlouis sign to play at DI schools
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -As teammates, Santa Fe outside hitter Jalyn Stout and setter Anisa Dorlouis helped lead the Raiders to back-to-back state championships in their junior and senior seasons. It was only fitting they signed their letters of intent to play in college together as well. Stout, who was voted...
wuft.org
Gainesville organizations help homeless people with free hair cuts and food
In front of Gainesville City Hall, lines of people wait for food amid the sound of the humming and buzzing of hair clippers. On some weekends like this, barbers partner with Project Downtown Gainesville and HOPE Meals to provide food and haircuts free of charge to homeless individuals. Every Saturday...
News4Jax.com
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash, as written by News4JAX’s news partner News 6 Click Orlando. Jerry Kirkpatrick,...
wuft.org
‘Prove everybody wrong’: Williston senior looks to change his narrative on the basketball court
Williston point guard Greg Maxwell is determined to prove his doubters wrong. “They think everything is going to be given to me because of my last name,” he said. Greg is the nephew of two-time NBA champion Vernon Maxwell. Yet, he wants people to know that he’s worked hard for everything he’s got.
