Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBUR
Bill Galvin wants Mass. lawmakers to tinker with the new 'millionaire's tax'
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. TGIF! There’s a chance we see our first snowfall of the season this weekend. (Shhh, Worcester County, we know you already got yours!) And while it may not require a shovel east of I-95, the forecast does call for a NWS snow map!
Gov.-elect Maura Healey to hold special radio Q&A ahead of inauguration
As her inauguration approaches, Gov.-elect Maura Healey will participate in a special radio program later this month, giving Bay Staters the opportunity to learn more about her historic incoming administration. Healey will participate in a half-hour “Ask The Governor-Elect” segment on GBH News’ Boston Public Radio, hosted by Jim Braude...
Richard Rosen, accused of voting in both Mass. and NH, claims his identity was stolen
State records show that Richard Rosen, the man who was arrested for allegedly voting in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire in the 2016 presidential election, is accused of double voting in both states for over two decades. Rosen, who has residences in Belmont, Massachusetts and Holderness, New Hampshire was arrested...
mynbc5.com
2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls
Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in those communities and at...
Governor Baker Nominates Attorney Kareem A. Morgan as Associate Justice of the District Court
BOSTON – This week, Governor Charlie Baker nominated Attorney Kareem A. Morgan as Associate Justice of the District Court. “With the addition of Attorney Kareem A. Morgan, Massachusetts will receive a well-suited candidate for the judiciary,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I am proud to submit his nomination to the Governor’s Council.”
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic party, registers as independent
Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate. Sinema, who has modeled her political approach on the renegade style of the late Sen. John...
As Galvin certifies ‘millionaires tax,’ he urges changes to the law
Massachusetts gained a new constitutional amendment on Thursday. Secretary of State Bill Galvin has certified Ballot Question 1, also commonly referred to as the millionaires tax or Fair Share Amendment, that imposes a 4% surtax on all income exceeding $1 million.
What does Kyrsten Sinema’s party switch mean for the Senate — and 2024?
With Arizona U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s formal switch of her party affiliation to independent on Friday, political analysts and players are reacting to the news. Just days after the Democratic Party had secured 51 seats in the Senate after winning a run-off race in Georgia, Sinema announced her switch in party affiliation, which did not come as a shock to many and led others to wax on about its implications for Democrats.
WCVB
Gov. Baker grants three pardons as he prepares to leave office
BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced the pardons of three individuals Wednesday as he prepares to leave office. John Austin, Phillip Hagar Jr. and Edmund Mulvehill Jr. were pardoned by the governor based off recommendations made by the Advisory Board of Pardons, according to a spokesperson. The pardons now need to be approved by the Governor’s Council.
Maura Healey sidesteps question on stalled budget including migrant housing
As the migrant crisis worsens in Massachusetts and a supplemental budget to expand emergency shelter options remains in limbo on Beacon Hill, Gov.-elect Maura Healey on Thursday stopped short of calling on state lawmakers to take swift action. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker filed a $139 supplemental budget last month to...
Massachusetts Question 2 on regulation of dental insurance becomes law, goes into effect in 2024
Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin has signed Question 2 into law on Wednesday, which was approved by voters in the state in November.
N.H. attorney general: Man voted in 2 states during 2016 election
The man allegedly voted in Massachusetts after he had already sent an absentee ballot to New Hampshire. A man allegedly voted twice in the 2016 presidential election, once in Massachusetts and once in New Hampshire, prosecutors in the latter state say. Richard Rosen, now 83, who has ties to both...
WMUR.com
Active-shooter threats against New Hampshire schools Thursday 'believed to be a hoax,' officials say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Active-shooter threats were made against schools across New Hampshire on Thursday, but the reports are believed to be hoaxes, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety. Beginning just before 10 a.m., threats were made to multiple schools in several New Hampshire communities, including Concord, Claremont,...
These 7 Mass. cities have perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality, Human Rights Campaign says
Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores when it comes to LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies and services. In its 11th annual Municipal Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown, Salem and Worcester scores of 100, according to a report available on its website.
The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts
Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
Nahant town board votes and becomes first town in Mass. to shoot and kill coyotes
NAHANT, Mass — The Town of Nahant is becoming the first in the state to actively shoot and kill aggressive coyotes. The town board voted to bring in trained rifle experts from the USDA wildlife services, on Wednesday night. Officials say this decision comes after months of research, and...
As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep
When a key panel of the Democratic National Committee voted Friday for South Carolina to hold the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, members also voted for New Hampshire to share a second primary date with Nevada. But then came the fine print. In order to earn that second place position, the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee recommended, […] The post As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Jury deliberating in trial of Ali Jaafar, Yousef Jaafar, accused of $21 million lottery fraud
A jury began deliberating Friday afternoon in the trial of a father and son accused of a multi-million dollar state lottery fraud operation after lawyers offered their closing arguments. Ali Jaafar and Yousef Jaafar appeared before federal Judge Nathaniel Gorton for the final day of their five-day jury trial in...
Stockbridge is one of the best Christmas towns in the US, Readers Digest says
One town in Massachusetts is being called one of the best Christmas towns in the country to visit. Reader’s Digest compiled an extensive list of the best Christmas towns across the country. Stockbridge was the only Massachusetts town to make the list, perfect for what Reader’s Digest is calling “a Norman Rockwell Christmas.”
Wakefield, New Hampshire Teacher Asks for Classroom Reassignment, Blames Students
I'd be surprised if this topic doesn't become so polarizing that not only will all of Wakefield be talking about it, but it'll spread throughout the state of New Hampshire and possibly throughout New England, too. Because it's one of those topics that, while you'll probably fall on one side...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 35