Holderness, NH

WBUR

Bill Galvin wants Mass. lawmakers to tinker with the new 'millionaire's tax'

There's a chance we see our first snowfall of the season this weekend. (Shhh, Worcester County, we know you already got yours!) And while it may not require a shovel east of I-95, the forecast does call for a NWS snow map!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mynbc5.com

2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls

Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in those communities and at...
KEENE, NH
FraminghamSOURCE

Governor Baker Nominates Attorney Kareem A. Morgan as Associate Justice of the District Court

BOSTON – This week, Governor Charlie Baker nominated Attorney Kareem A. Morgan as Associate Justice of the District Court. “With the addition of Attorney Kareem A. Morgan, Massachusetts will receive a well-suited candidate for the judiciary,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I am proud to submit his nomination to the Governor’s Council.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

What does Kyrsten Sinema’s party switch mean for the Senate — and 2024?

With Arizona U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s formal switch of her party affiliation to independent on Friday, political analysts and players are reacting to the news. Just days after the Democratic Party had secured 51 seats in the Senate after winning a run-off race in Georgia, Sinema announced her switch in party affiliation, which did not come as a shock to many and led others to wax on about its implications for Democrats.
ARIZONA STATE
WCVB

Gov. Baker grants three pardons as he prepares to leave office

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced the pardons of three individuals Wednesday as he prepares to leave office. John Austin, Phillip Hagar Jr. and Edmund Mulvehill Jr. were pardoned by the governor based off recommendations made by the Advisory Board of Pardons, according to a spokesperson. The pardons now need to be approved by the Governor’s Council.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts

Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
BOSTON, MA
New Hampshire Bulletin

As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep

When a key panel of the Democratic National Committee voted Friday for South Carolina to hold the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, members also voted for New Hampshire to share a second primary date with Nevada.  But then came the fine print. In order to earn that second place position, the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee recommended, […] The post As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
GEORGIA STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

