Read full article on original website
Related
Halftime: Fourth-ranked Gainesville trails No. 1 Hughes big in 6A championship football game
Gainesville scored on a pair of Eric Guerra field goals in the first half but trail top-ranked Hughes 23-6 after two quarters in the Class 6A championship Friday in Atlanta. In the closing minute of the first half, Panthers quarterback Prentiss Noland orchestrated two touchdown drives, the first capped by a 20-yard pass to Jekail Middbrooks.
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Comments / 0