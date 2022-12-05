Read full article on original website
WKRN
One injured in Antioch shooting
One injured in Antioch shooting

The shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Bell Road.
WKRN
Man accused in deadly shooting of teen sought by Metro Police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two weeks after the deadly shooting of a teenager in North Nashville, Metro Police have identified a suspect in the case. Investigators said they are looking for Joe DeLeon, 21. He is accused in the shooting death of Antonio Rudolfo, 19. Metro Police responded to...
WSMV
Man shot by car thieves in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Antioch where a man was severely injured in what appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to MNPD, a man pulled into the parking lot...
WKRN
Shots fired near Cole Elementary School
Shots fired near Cole Elementary School
WKRN
Man wanted for murder in NJ arrested in Oak Grove
Man wanted for murder in NJ arrested in Oak Grove

A man who was reportedly wanted in connection with a murder in New Jersey was taken into custody at a Kentucky gas station Wednesday afternoon.
WKRN
Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged with child neglect
Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged with child neglect

Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday morning.
WKRN
Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say
Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say

The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from local gas stations.
fox17.com
Man steals electricity to play video games in Nashville, fires shots at three people
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man who was allegedly using power from a business in Nashville in order to use a TV and gaming console is currently at trial in court. He is also accused of firing shots at three people. Deangelo Terrell Eason was sitting at a Bass...
Suspect Shoots at Mapco Customer in Nashville
December 7, 2022 – Violent Crimes detectives are working to identify a man who, on October 1, shot at a customer outside a Mapco, 311 Harding Place, after a verbal argument. The suspect produced a handgun and fired one round into the air and one round at the victim, striking him in the hand. More Crime!
WKRN
Pedestrian dies from injuries after Nov. 30 hit-and-run in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville authorities are investigating the death of a man who was hurt in a hit-and-run crash along Charlotte Pike last week. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the pedestrian, who was in the roadway for unknown reasons, was hit by a vehicle in the 5100 block of Charlotte Pike on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
WKRN
2 Gives Back: Rutherford County homeless youth
2 Gives Back: Rutherford County homeless youth

This week for News 2 Gives Back we are at Barfield Elementary School honoring ATLAS Program speaking with Jessica Johnson. This program generates food donations for Rutherford County Schools during the holidays so no student goes hungry.
Fugitive in custody in Middle TN after being shot, going to hospital
A fugitive who's been on the run for the better part of two years is now back behinds bars in Cheatham County after someone shot him in the leg last week, sending him to the hospital and resulting in his arrest.
WKRN
Medication shortage affecting pharmacies
Medication shortage affecting pharmacies

Tamiflu, Adderall and other medications are becoming hard to come by.
2 sought for stealing furniture from East Nashville porch
Metro police are searching for two people who stole porch furniture from an East Nashville home.
WKRN
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash
Tennessee lawmaker plans to file bill after rape kits sat for years. Man wanted for questioning in connection with South …. Metro police are looking to identify a man who reportedly removed a woman from his car and left her on the pavement outside a convenience store before she died.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Nashville
Police are asking for the public's help to track down a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run that took place in Nashville Tuesday evening.
Metro police: Woman having convulsions left to die outside gas station
Metro police are searching for a man who pulled a woman having convulsions from his car and left her on the sidewalk to die outside a gas station Tuesday afternoon.
WKRN
Suspect accused of theft in downtown Nashville
Suspect accused of theft in downtown Nashville

A suspect is facing potential charges following a theft that occurred overnight in Nashville.
$20K reward offered for info about 2015 Nashville murder
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a woman's murder in Nashville nearly seven years ago.
WKRN
Another East Bank development reveals renderings for high-rise community
Another East Bank development reveals renderings for high-rise community

A major project planned for Nashville's East Bank is taking a big step forward as developers release the renderings for an 18-acre mixed-use community.
