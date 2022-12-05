ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

One injured in Antioch shooting

The shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Bell Road.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man accused in deadly shooting of teen sought by Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two weeks after the deadly shooting of a teenager in North Nashville, Metro Police have identified a suspect in the case. Investigators said they are looking for Joe DeLeon, 21. He is accused in the shooting death of Antonio Rudolfo, 19. Metro Police responded to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man shot by car thieves in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Antioch where a man was severely injured in what appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to MNPD, a man pulled into the parking lot...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Shots fired near Cole Elementary School

Shots fired near Cole Elementary School
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man wanted for murder in NJ arrested in Oak Grove

A man who was reportedly wanted in connection with a murder in New Jersey was taken into custody at a Kentucky gas station Wednesday afternoon.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged with child neglect

Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday morning.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say

The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from local gas stations.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Suspect Shoots at Mapco Customer in Nashville

December 7, 2022 – Violent Crimes detectives are working to identify a man who, on October 1, shot at a customer outside a Mapco, 311 Harding Place, after a verbal argument. The suspect produced a handgun and fired one round into the air and one round at the victim, striking him in the hand. More Crime!
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Pedestrian dies from injuries after Nov. 30 hit-and-run in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville authorities are investigating the death of a man who was hurt in a hit-and-run crash along Charlotte Pike last week. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the pedestrian, who was in the roadway for unknown reasons, was hit by a vehicle in the 5100 block of Charlotte Pike on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

2 Gives Back: Rutherford County homeless youth

This week for News 2 Gives Back we are at Barfield Elementary School honoring ATLAS Program speaking with Jessica Johnson. This program generates food donations for Rutherford County Schools during the holidays so no student goes hungry.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Medication shortage affecting pharmacies

Tamiflu, Adderall and other medications are becoming hard to come by.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash

Metro police are looking to identify a man who reportedly removed a woman from his car and left her on the pavement outside a convenience store before she died.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Suspect accused of theft in downtown Nashville

A suspect is facing potential charges following a theft that occurred overnight in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Another East Bank development reveals renderings for high-rise community

A major project planned for Nashville's East Bank is taking a big step forward as developers release the renderings for an 18-acre mixed-use community.
NASHVILLE, TN

