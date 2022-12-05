Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Man pumping gas shot at by robbers in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a shooting that took place at a 7/11 early Friday morning. Deputies said three men went into the gas station on Highway 29 around 5 a.m., stole one vape pen and left. A man pumping gas saw what happened and noticed the men had a gun.
Increase in law enforcement at Upstate high school after threat
There will be an increase in law enforcement at one Upstate high school after a threat was made Friday.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg County deputy dies weeks after ‘tragic accident’
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of Deputy Robert Charles “Taco” Talanges who passed away Thursday after a tragic accident at his home several weeks ago. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Talanges began law enforcement career in 1989 as...
Man shot at after trying to stop shoplifters in Anderson Co.
Deputies said a man was shot at while pumping gas Friday morning in Anderson County.
Deputies locate missing teen in Greenville Co.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Laila Caroline Catoe was safely located.
FOX Carolina
3 charged after reportedly stealing trucks, deputies say
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said three men from Anderson County were recently charged for stealing two trucks from a business in November. On November 23, Deputies said they responded to Pioneer Rural Water District Office on Highway 24 after someone reported that two...
WLOS.com
One transported to the hospital after shooting; investigation continues, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a shooting Wednesday night left one person injured. The Asheville Police Department confirms officers were dispatched Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at around 10:15 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the Pisgah View Apartments in west Asheville. Authorities tell News...
FOX Carolina
3 schools in Spartanburg put on lockdown after gunshots at nearby apartment
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said three schools were briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution on Thursday after gunshots were fired at a nearby apartment complex. Officers said they responded to J C Bull Apartments along Marion Avenue on Thursday after multiple people reported the...
Student dies in head-on crash in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 12th-grade student died after a head-on collision that occurred Thursday afternoon in Hendersonville. Henderson County Public Schools said Madison Crawford was a student at North Henderson High School. An 11th-grade student, Kimisa Buchanan, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate, were also in the vehicle at the time of […]
FOX Carolina
Nine indicted in Oconee Co. ‘Operation Rocket Fuel’ drug bust
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said nine suspects were indicted by a State Grand Jury in the second phase of the ongoing “Operation Rocket Fuel” drug trafficking conspiracy investigation. In May 20, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced that 26 people...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg Co. deputies looking for 2 after man punches cashier barrier
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they need help identifying two people after an altercation at a store. Surveillance video caught a man punching through a cashier’s Plexiglas barrier. Deputies are looking to identify the man and a woman. Anyone with information is...
Missing woman found dead in Cherokee COunty
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says, a woman’s body discovered in an open field by Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday afternoon. The body was identified as a missing Blacksburg woman.
WYFF4.com
New trail system to officially open this weekend in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A new trail system will officially open in Greenville County this weekend. Leaders will officially open the trails at Lakeside Park in Piedmont on Saturday. It is the product of a public partnership between Upstate Greenways and Trails Alliance (UGATA) and Greenville County Rec. "Thanks...
WYFF4.com
'It's a dangerous situation': Neighbors raise concerns over objects hitting cars
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Neighbors in a South Carolina community are raising concerns about objects hitting their cars. It's happening in Greenville County. "As we pass by Viewmont Drive, shortly after, I thought we've been shot," Jeff Plumblee said. It then turned into panic for these Greenville drivers coming home...
WYFF4.com
Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office calls on community to help with holiday operation
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Operation No Angel Left Behind is in full swing. This is the first year the Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office is taking on this task to provide presents for salvation army angels that are 12-18 years old. "Everybody goes for the kids that are younger. They...
FOX Carolina
‘Our hearts are heavy’: NC senior killed in head-on crash, district says
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville community is mourning the loss of Madison Crawford, a 12th grade student at North Henderson High School. Henderson County Public Schools said Crawford, Kimisa Buchanan, an 11th grade student at North Henderson, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate of North Henderson were in a car when they got into a head-on collision Thursday afternoon.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing teenager in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a missing teenager safe. Deputies said the teenager was last seen near Simpson Road wearing a black hoodie and black Nike sweatpants.
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Long time clerk of court, former Anderson mayor passes away
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroners Office said long time clerk of court and former Anderson mayor Richard Shirley passed away overnight. Officials were called to Mr. Shirley’s home around 11:19 p.m. on Wednesday where he was found in cardiac arrest, according to the coroner. He was taken to AnMed by EMS where he sadly passed away at 1 a.m.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina toddler frees herself from locked car with mom's instructions
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A Greenwood, South Carolina, 1-year-old was able to escape from a locked car herself after she was accidentally locked inside — and the moment was caught on video. Z'Naria's great-grandmother reportedly locked the car with the keys in the ignition when they stopped at a...
WYFF4.com
Woman charged after deputies, SWAT search home, find fentanyl, heroin, officials say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A home worth hundreds of thousands of dollars has been officially "closed for business" as a drug house after the arrest of a woman who lived there, according to deputies. Johnny Duncan, with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, said the home, located on Ferenvilla Drive...
Comments / 0