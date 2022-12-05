Read full article on original website
Ex-Malden firefighter Joshua Eisnor gets probation for dealing drugs to coworkers
On Monday, a former Malden firefighter was sentenced to serve five years of probation for conspiring to distribute a variety of controlled substances including oxycodone, suboxone, Klonopin and Adderall to his fellow co-workers, officials announced. Joshua Eisnor, 43, of North Reading was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T....
WCVB
Man who spent nearly 50 years in Massachusetts prison wants name cleared
BOSTON — In the last few years, at least a dozen men in Suffolk County have had their murder convictions thrown out, the latest one coming just last week. Raymond Gaines returned to Suffolk Superior Court Thursday, the same place where he was convicted back in 1976. He was sentenced to life in prison for the 1974 armed robbery and murder of Peter Sulfaro, the owner of a shoe repair shop in Roxbury.
Washington Pearson held on $250K bail in connection with Jamaica Plain attempted murder
Washington Pearson allegedly told police officers that prior to his arrest in connection with a Jamaica Plain home invasion and attempted murder, he planned on getting a gun and attempting to commit “suicide by cop,” according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. Pearson was arrested by...
Assault in Nebraska led to arrest of Worcester man on charge of sending obscene material to minor
The dating website chat logs of a minor who was sexually assaulted in Nebraska led federal agents to arrest a Worcester man who is now accused of sending that same minor obscene photos of himself, court documents showed. Andrew James Gallagher, 28, was arrested Tuesday and appeared in federal court...
Luis Torres of Worcester indicted for alleged drug distribution conspiracy
A federal grand jury in Boston indicted Luis Torres for his alleged role in a cocaine distribution conspiracy on Thursday. From Worcester, Torres was indicted on one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute over five kilograms of cocaine and one count of use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug felony, according to United States Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office.
Jury deliberating in trial of Ali Jaafar, Yousef Jaafar, accused of $21 million lottery fraud
A jury began deliberating Friday afternoon in the trial of a father and son accused of a multi-million dollar state lottery fraud operation after lawyers offered their closing arguments. Ali Jaafar and Yousef Jaafar appeared before federal Judge Nathaniel Gorton for the final day of their five-day jury trial in...
Woman sentenced to six months in jail for 2018 crash that killed Needham teens
A Wellesley woman who was found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in a 2018 crash that killed two Needham High School teenage girls was sentenced to six months in jail during a Norfolk County Superior Court hearing on Friday morning. Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 56, of Wellesley, was found guilty of motor...
Two Brockton Murderers Released on Parole
BROCKTON — The Massachusetts Parole Board has approved the release of two men convicted of separate murders in Brockton — one in 1986 and another in 2002. On Dec. 1, the board decided to release Jitu'ola Anderson (formerly known as Anthony) and John Fernandes, both held on second degree murder charges.
DA: Wellesley woman sentenced after running over, killing Needham teen
DEDHAM, Mass. — A Wellesley woman was sentenced to six months of jail time Friday on a motor vehicle homicide charge after running over and killing a Needham teen in 2018, according to the Norfolk DA’s office. According to a Friday statement from the Norfolk District Attorney’s office,...
MassLive.com
Andrew J. Gallagher, of Worcester, arrested after sending obscene material to 14-year-old, officials say
A Worcester man was arrested Tuesday for sending obscene material to a 14-year-old minor, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’ Office said. Andrew James Gallagher, 28, appeared in federal court in Worcester Tuesday where he was charged with one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor following his arrest. He was ordered detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Dec. 9, officials said.
Steve Antiro Lopes charged with attempted murder after stabbing of Randolph man
A 45-year-old Randolph man is in critical condition after he was stabbed outside a restaurant parking lot early Friday morning during a fight, the Randolph police department said. Around 2 a.m., Sgt. Scott Sherman was on patrol when he saw a fight between two men outside in the area of...
Woman found guilty in crash that killed Needham teens to be sentenced Friday
A Wellesley woman who was found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in a crash that killed two Needham High School teenage girls will be sentenced in Norfolk County Superior Court on Friday morning. Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 56, of Wellesley, was found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in connection with a 2018...
Former firefighter sues Boston, alleging racist handling of COVID exemption
A Muslim former firefighter in Boston has sued the city Tuesday for $8.3 million after officials rejected a religious exemption request for COVID-19 testing and vaccination policies in 2021 and placed him on unpaid administrative leave for non-compliance, according to a lawsuit filed in Suffolk County Superior Court. Michael Browder...
Former Malden firefighter sentenced to probation for selling drugs while on duty
MALDEN -- A former Malden firefighter was sentenced in federal court on Monday after pleading guilty to drug charges. Joshua Eisnor, 43, of North Reading, dealt drugs to other firefighters, according to US Attorney Rachael Rollins. Eisnor was sentenced to five years of probation, and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and forfeiture of $900. "As a firefighter, Mr. Eisnor was responsible for protecting the Malden community. Instead, he dishonored his noble profession and sold drugs while on duty," Rollins said in a statement. In June, Eisnor pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. The drugs included oxycodone, suboxone, Klonopin, and Adderall, the Department of Justice said.
Kevin Donnellan, accused of killing Ryan Anderson, pleads not guilty
An Auburn man facing a murder charge in connection with the death of his boyfriend in October pleaded not guilty in Worcester Superior Court Thursday. Kevin Donnellan, 34, of Auburn, was ordered held without bail pending trial following his arraignment Thursday on a murder charge in Worcester Superior Court Thursday.
Ex-Malden Firefighter Avoids Jailtime After Admitting To Selling Drugs
A judge ruled this week that a former Malden firefighter who admitted to illegally selling prescription narcotics won't serve any jail time, federal authorities said. Joshua Eisnor, 43, of North Reading, was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and forfeit…
Two Massachusetts PCAs charged with filing false claims to Medicaid
Two Plymouth residents were charged with defrauding MassHealth’s Personal Care Attendant program, and one was also charged with sexual assault.
Acton man convicted of stealing $8.7M in green energy grants to be sentenced
An Acton man is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon in Boston after he was convicted by a jury last year of submitting fraudulent applications to the federal government for energy grants to build green facilities. A 13-day jury trial in September 2021 for Christopher Condron of Acton ended with...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family
A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
NECN
Woman Arrested for Theft After Failing to Deliver Packages
Nashua Police arrested a woman on Wednesday after she picked up packages and failed to deliver them. Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle, from Fitchburg, Mass., who worked for Amazon as a driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to various destinations in Massachusetts. After an...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
