Natick, MA

WCVB

Man who spent nearly 50 years in Massachusetts prison wants name cleared

BOSTON — In the last few years, at least a dozen men in Suffolk County have had their murder convictions thrown out, the latest one coming just last week. Raymond Gaines returned to Suffolk Superior Court Thursday, the same place where he was convicted back in 1976. He was sentenced to life in prison for the 1974 armed robbery and murder of Peter Sulfaro, the owner of a shoe repair shop in Roxbury.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Luis Torres of Worcester indicted for alleged drug distribution conspiracy

A federal grand jury in Boston indicted Luis Torres for his alleged role in a cocaine distribution conspiracy on Thursday. From Worcester, Torres was indicted on one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute over five kilograms of cocaine and one count of use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug felony, according to United States Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office.
WORCESTER, MA
FUN 107

Two Brockton Murderers Released on Parole

BROCKTON — The Massachusetts Parole Board has approved the release of two men convicted of separate murders in Brockton — one in 1986 and another in 2002. On Dec. 1, the board decided to release Jitu'ola Anderson (formerly known as Anthony) and John Fernandes, both held on second degree murder charges.
BROCKTON, MA
MassLive.com

Andrew J. Gallagher, of Worcester, arrested after sending obscene material to 14-year-old, officials say

A Worcester man was arrested Tuesday for sending obscene material to a 14-year-old minor, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’ Office said. Andrew James Gallagher, 28, appeared in federal court in Worcester Tuesday where he was charged with one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor following his arrest. He was ordered detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Dec. 9, officials said.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Former Malden firefighter sentenced to probation for selling drugs while on duty

MALDEN -- A former Malden firefighter was sentenced in federal court on Monday after pleading guilty to drug charges. Joshua Eisnor, 43, of North Reading, dealt drugs to other firefighters, according to US Attorney Rachael Rollins. Eisnor was sentenced to five years of probation, and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and forfeiture of $900.   "As a firefighter, Mr. Eisnor was responsible for protecting the Malden community. Instead, he dishonored his noble profession and sold drugs while on duty," Rollins said in a statement. In June, Eisnor pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. The drugs included oxycodone, suboxone, Klonopin, and Adderall, the Department of Justice said.   
MALDEN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family

A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
LOWELL, MA
NECN

Woman Arrested for Theft After Failing to Deliver Packages

Nashua Police arrested a woman on Wednesday after she picked up packages and failed to deliver them. Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle, from Fitchburg, Mass., who worked for Amazon as a driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to various destinations in Massachusetts. After an...
FITCHBURG, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
