Arizona State

fox10phoenix.com

Kari Lake files 70-page lawsuit against top Arizona election officials

PHOENIX - Kari Lake filed a lawsuit against several top election officials in Arizona on Friday just days following the certification of the 2022 election in which she lost her bid to become governor. "The eyes of the country are on Arizona," the lawsuit filing begins. The 70-page lawsuit was...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Abe Hamadeh, RNC file lawsuit against Arizona's election

Abe Hamadeh, the GOP candidate to become Arizona's Attorney General, and the Republican National Committee have filed a lawsuit against the 2022 election. Hamadeh's race to become the next AG has come down to a recount after his opponent, Democrat Kris Mayes, earned just over 500 more votes. Counties need to be done by a Dec. 22 court hearing – that's when a judge will announce the results of the recount.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Officials grant Los Angeles girl’s request to keep unicorn

LOS ANGELES - Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named Madeline. The...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
fox10phoenix.com

'My son is my hero': California teen saves dad pinned under truck

OAKDALE, Calif. - A California father is hailing his teenage son as a hero for saving his life when he became pinned under the family's truck. Matthew Wilkinson of Oakdale told KCRA that he and his son were fixing the brakes on his work truck late Monday night. Wilkinson said his son, Dalin, routinely works on the vehicle with him.
OAKDALE, CA
fox10phoenix.com

North Carolina teen wins $1M lottery while heading to 2nd job: 'Everyone was happy'

An 18-year-old has won $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket while heading to his second job in North Carolina. Dalton Radford, a public works employee from Dallas, North Carolina, reportedly bought two scratch-off tickets on Friday, Dec. 2, from Will's Food Store III on Dallas High Shoals Highway in the Old North State, according to a press release issued by the North Carolina Education Lottery.
DALLAS, NC
fox10phoenix.com

Major retail brands threaten to close stores over rampant retail theft

OAKLAND, Calif. - Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the big box retailer could close some of its stores if thefts continue to plague those locations. Target projects it will lose $600 million by the end of its fiscal year. And Walgreens has started closing theft-ridden stores including in San Francisco.
OAKLAND, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Disney World raises ticket prices: How much you'll pay at each park now

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World increased admission ticket prices at all four of its Florida theme parks on Thursday – and depending on the day and which park choose, you could pay nearly $200 to get in!. Last month, the company announced park-specific ticket price increases for guests....
FLORIDA STATE

