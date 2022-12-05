ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

abc27 News

Steel High relives 4th title in school history

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For the fourth time in school history, Steel High sits atop a pillar of PIAA football, defeating Union 22-8 in the state championship game on Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. “My Dad said at the beginning of our freshman year – the first ever meeting we had – he said […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
The Daily Telegram

Girls Basketball: Blissfield pulls away for big LCAA win

BLISSFIELD — It's early in the season still, but the Blissfield girls basketball team will be hard pressed to have a better showing than it did Friday night. The Royals dominated Columbia Central by 20 points, 47-27, to open Lenawee County Athletic Association play thanks to a big fourth quarter. Blissfield (4-0, 1-0 LCAA)...
BLISSFIELD, MI

