Boys Basketball: Bedford wins opener, State Line wins tourney
TEMPERANCE – The 2022-23 season is off to a much better start for Bedford’s girls basketball team than last year. “It took us 10 games to get a win last year,” said Mules coach Jordan Bollin. Photo Gallery:Dexter at Bedford boys basketball. The first victory this season...
Steel High relives 4th title in school history
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For the fourth time in school history, Steel High sits atop a pillar of PIAA football, defeating Union 22-8 in the state championship game on Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. “My Dad said at the beginning of our freshman year – the first ever meeting we had – he said […]
Girls Basketball: Blissfield pulls away for big LCAA win
BLISSFIELD — It's early in the season still, but the Blissfield girls basketball team will be hard pressed to have a better showing than it did Friday night. The Royals dominated Columbia Central by 20 points, 47-27, to open Lenawee County Athletic Association play thanks to a big fourth quarter. Blissfield (4-0, 1-0 LCAA)...
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
