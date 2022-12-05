Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Three juveniles detained in stolen car bust by Fargo Police
(Fargo, ND) -- A group of juveniles wh stole a car, and attempted to steal another have been detained by the Fargo Police Department. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the three juveniles were caught by officers Wednesday night after they had already stolen one car and were in the process of taking another.
kvrr.com
Arrests made after stolen vehicle crashes
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Two men are arrested after a stolen vehicle crashes on Main Avenue in Fargo Thursday afternoon. Police say an officer saw what he believed to be a stolen vehicle. While trying to confirm that, the vehicle tried to onto Main, lost control and crashed into the median.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead murder victim's car found in Wahpeton
(Moorhead, MN) -- Another update has come in on a story that has rocked a community in South Moorhead. The Moorhead Police Department has confirmed to WDAY Radio that with the assistance of employees of Masonite International, Receia Kollie's 2016 black Honda Pilot was located Wednesday in Wahpeton. Kollie is...
kfgo.com
2 arrested after crashing stolen car, resisting arrest
FARGO (KFGO) – Two men were arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle on Main Avenue Thursday afternoon and then resisting arrest. Fargo Police said an officer saw what he believed to be a stolen vehicle driving next to him near Main Avenue. While he was confirming whether the vehicle was stolen, the driver of the vehicle tried to turn eastbound on Main Avenue, but lost control and crashed into the median.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Detroit Lakes Police say MN Trooper’s efforts made a life-saving difference in finding missing woman
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Update 8:00 PM: Detroit Lakes Police say a Minnesota State Trooper’s efforts made a life-saving difference in finding a missing woman with dementia. Authorities say Trooper Mike Lundeen heard the radio traffic about the missing woman and came in to Detroit Lakes...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash between postal vehicle and car near Frazee
(Becker County, MN)--A woman is reportedly injured after a collision with a postal vehicle in Becker County. Minnesota State Patrol says the postal vehicle was crossing Highway 87 at the intersection of 490th Avenue in Spruce Grove Township east of Frazee when it collided with a Nissan. The driver of the Nissan sustained non-life threatening injuries. Two children traveling in the Nissan and the postal vehicle driver weren't hurt.
kvrr.com
Moorhead Homicide Victim: Receia Kollie, 56, Died of “Multiple Sharp Force Injuries”
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead woman killed by her own son last week died of “multiple sharp force injuries”. That’s according to Moorhead Police in the release of the preliminary autopsy for 56-year-old Receia Kollie. Her death on December 1 was confirmed as a homicide...
Woman killed in Moorhead identified as suspect's mother
The woman found dead with "traumatic injuries" in Moorhead on Thursday is the mother of the man arrested in connection with her death. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Receia Kollie, 56, of Moorhead, died from multiple sharp force injuries following an incident at a home on the 3800 block of 32nd Street South.
kfgo.com
Federal suit filed by the family of a man who bled to death in the Cass County Jail
FARGO (KFGO) – The family of a man who bled to death in a cell at the Cass County Jail two years ago has filed a wrongful death suit in federal court against Essentia Health, Cass County, Sheriff Jesse Jahner and individual employees of the hospital and county who the family says deprived Luke Laducer of the medical care that could have saved his life.
KNOX News Radio
Suspect in MN woman’s death arrested in ND
A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota. Family members were checking on the woman at her residence Thursday when they found her body. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police are not releasing her identity.
lakesarearadio.net
F ‘n’ A Gun & Sport Show coming to Detroit Lakes for First Time
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The F ‘n’ A Gun & Sport Show is coming to Detroit Lakes for the first time Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18. A variety of vendors will showcase firearms and firearm accessories says event organizer Frank Chilson, “Expect a variety of firearms, ammo – always some oddball stuff – fishing tackle and an Osprey scope dealer will be there with six tables of optics available for sale.”
valleynewslive.com
Fatal crash in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after being hit by a car near Perham. Minnesota State Patrol say the victim was walking in a traffic lane of Round Lake Loop around 6:30 p.m. on December 5 when he was hit by a man driving a Jeep.
kfgo.com
UPDATE as of 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7: The Fargo Police Department can confirm Alfred VonBank has been located and safe
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are searching for a missing 88-year-old man. Alfred VonBank suffers from dementia and other health problems and is without medication. His last known whereabouts were Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. at the 1600 block of 29th Avenue South. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.
newsdakota.com
Semi Fire Temporarily Closes I-94
WEST FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDHP) – Emergency crews responded to a semi fire at around 5:20 am on Friday morning on I-94 west near West Fargo. The semi was westbound on I-94 when the driver noticed heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. The driver tried putting out the fire but was unable to.
voiceofalexandria.com
Pedestrian is struck and killed in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County, MN)--A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Otter Tail County. The incident took place Monday evening in Rush Lake Township. According to the report, a Jeep Grand Cherokee drive by Dexter Brown, 32, of Otter Tail, was traveling northbound on Highway 78 when it struck a pedestrian walking in the lane, near Round Lake Loop north of Otter Tail.
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
kvrr.com
City of Moorhead is trying to find who leaked Fire Dept. email, employee says
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Moorhead Fire Department employee says the city hired a Twin Cities-area attorney to figure out who leaked an internal email that’s highly critical of department leadership. The email was obtained in November by KVRR News. All six fire department captains and a battalion...
valleynewslive.com
Fire causes $25,000 worth of damages to north Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A north Fargo home was damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon. Fargo firefighters were called to a kitchen fire around 4 p.m. at 1446 4th Ave. N. They say the caller was outside with four children, but one person had gone back inside to try and put the fire out.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Man found on pillar of Moorhead bridge, traffic moving again
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man was taken to the hospital after being rescued from the top of a railroad bridge, 25-35 feet above the westbound shoulder of I-94. Moorhead Police say the man was found around 4 PM near the 2000 block of 28th Ave S on top of a railroad bridge support pillar.
valleynewslive.com
Car rolls off bridge in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car has serious damage after it rolled off a bridge along 25th St. S. in Fargo. Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 the car flipped off the bridge over Rose Creek. A witness says the teen driver walked away from the scene without serious injuries.
