WASHINGTON CO. TO AMEND JAIL GENERATOR CONTRACT
Washington County will adjust its contract for a generator at the county jail in order to secure a lower-power unit for less money. At a workshop this (Friday) afternoon, commissioners came to a consensus on changing out the 750 kW diesel generator initially agreed to in the contract with W-Industries with a 400 kW dual-fuel generator, primarily powered by natural gas with a propane backup.
AGRICULTURAL AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED AT AG BREAKFAST
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Washington County Chamber of Commerce recognized some local residents during their inaugural Washington County Ag Breakfast. T. Saunders received the Agricultural Volunteer Award, while the Washington County Farm Bureau was recognized as the Agricultural Business Award winner. The Ag Breakfast was held...
FOOD FOR FAMILIES FOOD DRIVE COLLECTS OVER $230,000
Community members around the Brazos Valley came together to provide a helping hand on Wednesday during the KBTX Food for Families Food Drive, supporting the Brazos Valley Food Bank. According to Brazos Valley Food Bank board member Carl Prihoda, combined totals from the food drive are calculated at over 175,000...
‘FIELD TO FORK’ EDUCATIONAL SERIES TO LAUNCH IN 2023
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Parks and Wildlife are presenting a new educational series in 2023. “Field to Fork” was developed and designed to enhance the experience from the outdoors to the table. The multi-county hunting and fishing endeavor is being hosted as a four-part series...
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS TO HOLD WORKSHOP ON JAIL GENERATOR
The generator project at the Washington County Jail will be the subject of a workshop Friday for Washington County Commissioners. The process of securing a permanent generator for the jail extends back to March 2021. However, it recently saw movement after the court in August accepted a proposal from W-Industries to purchase and install a new generator, using $736,000 in funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.
BMS STUDENTS, FFA MEMBERS PARTNER TO ASSEMBLE GARDEN BEDS
Brenham Middle School students and FFA members are helping to brighten up the campus with greenery. Earlier this week, the groups partnered to assemble garden beds for the campus. The project is funded by the National FFA Living to Serve Grant, along with a donation from Capital Farm Credit. The...
ALL WASHINGTON CO. SALES TAX REBATES UP IN DECEMBER
Washington County entities ended the year on a high note with sales and tax distributions, as they showed increases for the fifth month in a row. Washington County’s December rebate was $375,535, up 24.32 percent from last December’s amount of $302,054. For 2022, the county’s rebates totaled $4,324,192, an increase of 20.91 percent from the $3,576,154 received in 2021.
FORMER BLINN TRUSTEE DON JONES DIES
A former member of the Blinn College Board of Trustees has died. Donald Hinton Jones died Sunday at the age of 83. Jones served on the College’s board from 2004 to 2010, and was board secretary from 2008 to 2010. He was also a member of the board of the Brenham Heritage Society.
21 INDICTED BY THE WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY
21 people were indicted by the Washington County Grand Jury Tuesday. Victor Hugo Aguilar, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Credit or Debit Card Abuse. Juan Alberto Freire Diaz, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card. Joaquin Santos Echeverria, 27 of...
SMITHVILLE MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY
A Smithville man was arrested Thursday after a report of a suspicious person was received. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 9:30, Officer Tina Bruno responded to the 700 block of Medical Parkway in response to the report of a suspicious person. Officer Bruno arrived and located Kenneth Carl Bilski, 61 of Smithville, who was intoxicated and posed a danger to himself or others due to his level of intoxication. Bilski was taken into custody for Public Intoxication and transported to the Washington County Jail.
KRAUSE ELEMENTARY PTO WINTER FESTIVAL THURSDAY
The Krause Elementary School PTO will host a Winter Festival tomorrow (Thursday). From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the school will have games and activities like a silent auction, snack walk, ring toss, bounce houses, an obstacle course and catapults. There will also be Bingo, face painting, and the chance to take photos with Santa.
BJHS NAMES HISTORY FAIR WINNERS
Brenham Junior High School has announced its winners for the school history fair. The competition, organized by National History Day, gives students a chance to research a topic of their choice that is connected to the annual theme. This year, the theme is “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas”.
MORE HOLIDAY EVENTS AROUND THE AREA THIS WEEKEND
The holiday season is in full swing around the area, with all kinds of festive events taking place this weekend. Downtown Brenham will have “A Taste of Christmas” on Saturday until 6 p.m. Over 25 businesses will offer drinks and treats for shoppers to enjoy, like mimosas, Christmas margaritas, egg nog, sugar cookie martinis, cranberry brie bites and rum balls. A map of participating locations can be picked up at the Brenham Washington County Visitor Center.
TEXAS BIRTHDAY BASH TO ANNOUNCE 2023 LINEUP FRIDAY
The annual Texas Birthday Bash in Navasota is set to reveal its entertainment lineup for 2023’s festival. Tomorrow (Friday) at 10 a.m., the Texas Birthday Bash will announce its performers on its social media pages. Tickets for the event will go on sale at that time and will be...
THURSDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. For Sale: Kenmore refrigerator, 18 cu. ft., black, has ice maker $150 ; Kenmore washer/dryer laundry center, white, 24” wide $125 – 979-203-8542. For Sale: Harley-Davidson XL 1200cc Sporter, garage kept, 2575 mi., black and orange, windshield, luggage...
BURTON ISD TO DISMISS EARLY THURSDAY FOR STATE SEMI-FINALS
Burton ISD will close schools early tomorrow (Thursday) to send off the Panther football team for its state semi-final matchup against Mart. The send-off will be at 1 p.m. in the Burton High School staff parking lot. That will be followed by car rider dismissal at 1:15 p.m. and dismissal at 1:30 p.m. for students who ride the bus.
CELEBRATING 75 AT KWHI: A LISTEN BACK THROUGH THE YEARS
As KWHI celebrates its 75th anniversary, we want to take a trip back in time and hear how the friendly country radio station sounded many years ago. KWHI has numerous historical audio clips documenting old newscasts, programs, music and milestones in local sports. First, we’ll take a listen to a...
COMMUNITY SENDS BURTON PANTHERS OFF TO STATE SEMI-FINALS
The Burton Panther football team received a send-off this (Thursday) afternoon as it gets ready to take on Mart in the state semi-finals. Students, parents, teachers and community members gathered to cheer on the Panthers and wish them luck in their matchup tonight that will determine who heads to the state championship game on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The winner faces either New Home or Albany.
MART DEFEATS BURTON 41-14 IN STATE SEMIFINAL GAME
The season came to an end last (Thursday) night for the Burton Panther Football Team as they fell to the Mart Panthers 41-14 at the State Semifinals in Round Rock. Mart got on the board with a 48-yard touchdown pass from Jonah Ross to Brandon Lundy to put them up 7-0 with 1:47 left in the first quarter.
CUBETTE BASKETBALL BEATS STRATFORD 50-39
The Brenham Cubette Basketball Team extended their winning streak to five games last (Tuesday) night as they beat Stratford 50-39. Ka'Mya Stringfellow (Sr.) led the Cubettes in scoring with 16 points. Jayde Powell (Jr.) was second on the team for the night with 12 points. Antiyanha Lang (Fr.) led Brenham...
