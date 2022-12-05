ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito, TX

KRGV

DPS: Man killed in Brownsville auto-pedestrian crash

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated Friday at 10:30 a.m. with the victim's identity. A man was hit and killed in Brownsville early Thursday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS troopers responded to FM 511 north of Florida Road in response to the crash that occurred...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
scttx.com

FM 1645 Near CR 1490 Scene of Single-Vehicle Crash

December 8, 2022 - FM 1645 near CR 1490 was the scene of a single-vicicle crash where the truck involved flipped end over end at least once. Upon arrival at the scene of the crash December 6, 2022, Shelby Couty Sheriff's Deputies requested emergency medical services (EMS) to respond for possible treatment of the driver.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

2 Men Killed In Separate Auto-Pedestrian Accidents

Two men have been killed in separate vehicle-pedestrian accidents on both ends of the Rio Grande Valley. Early Thursday morning in Brownsville, a man walking in the middle of a road was struck by a vehicle and killed. The man was walking north on FM 511 near Florida Road near the airport when he was hit by a Ford Crown Victoria traveling south. The victim’s name hasn’t yet been released.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen to fine drivers who create damaging wakes on flooded roads

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen City Commission is taking action to fine drivers who plow through flooded streets, creating wakes that threaten damage to property owners. On Wednesday, the commission discussed and approved the first reading of a new ordinance that would allow fines for drivers whose vehicles create wakes on flooded streets, whenever water […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KLTV

San Augustine man accused of killing man with crossbow

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have arrested a man they suspect is responsible for the killing of a San Augustine man. According to a report by the San Augustin Sheriff’s Office, Lorenza White, 35, of San Augustine, was apprehended by officers with the Lufkin Police Department around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, hours after he allegedly killed Bryan Blue, 33, by shooting him in the back with a crossbow at a residence on Farm to Market Road 711. White was reportedly found driving Blue’s truck.
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Valley Por Vida: Charlie Clark

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)
HARLINGEN, TX
KLTV

San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A Monday night incident at a rig site in San Augustine County resulted in two deaths and three injuries. However, despite earlier reports, San Augustine County Sheriff Robert Cartwright, there was no explosion and no fire. According to Cartwright, the site’s superintendent informed him there was a “loose hydraulic line” at an old well that workers were attempting to restart when accumulated pressure on that line caused it to burst open.
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 killed, 3 injured after incident at East Texas oil rig

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Two men were killed and three other men were injured after an incident at an oil rig Monday evening, according to the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they received a call to FM 353 around 6:30 p.m., and that departments from Sabine, Nacogdoches and Allegiance Medical Service responded for […]
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Retired Coast Guard officer struck at Pompano Boat Ramp

On Nov. 10, while walking home from his routine workout, retired Coast Guard Lieutenant Commander Barry Chambers, 81, was struck by a motor vehicle exiting the boat ramp near Pompano Street in Port Isabel. A police investigation was started and is still ongoing as of the time of this article’s publishing.
PORT ISABEL, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen police rescue woman from submerged car

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was rescued from a submerged car Tuesday in Harlingen. At 12:24 a.m. Tuesday, the Harlingen Police Department’s dispatchers received a call that a car crashed and was upside down in a canal near Morris Road and Rangerville Road, according to police. The caller alerted police that a woman was […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

‘No imminent danger’: Donna ISD addresses school threat rumor

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna Independent School District said students and staff are safe and a social media threat was “not substantiated.” “Donna High students and staff are in no imminent danger despite rumors/social media post that a student would bring a gun to school today,” the statement reads. According to the district, the […]
DONNA, TX
KRGV

Edinburg man on Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list arrested

An Edinburg man on the state's list of 10 most wanted fugitives list is back in custody, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Eduardo Quinones Fuentes, 28, was arrested the day before Thanksgiving. He was found at an apartment complex in Edinburg by the US Marshals Gulf Coast...
EDINBURG, TX

