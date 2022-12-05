Read full article on original website
Apple Silicon made in America – explaining the conflicting reports [Comment]
Apple CEO Tim Cook said yesterday that TSCM Arizona plants would see Apple Silicon made in America. This appeared to contradict earlier reports that the US plants would always remain a step behind the most advanced chip tech TSMC uses in Taiwan. On the face of it, Cook’s statement would...
Apple’s mixed reality ambitions may include both xrOS and realityOS for future products
Apple is expected to introduce its mixed reality headset in 2023, and we’ve heard plenty of rumors about it. That includes the name of the platform that powers the device being named “realityOS.” However, recent reports have suggested that the platform may actually be called “xrOS” instead. It turns out, both names co-exist internally.
EU officially says all new iPhones will need USB-C starting in December 2024
The EU legislation to mandate a common smartphone charger is now a done deal. After it looked like it would pass back in June, the Council of Ministers ratified the vote in October. Today the law has been officially signed and published with a December 2024 deadline for all new smartphones sold in Europe to use USB-C.
Apple officially brings 5G to iPhone with iOS 16.2 RC in the second most populous country
Apple on Wednesday released iOS 16.2 RC to developers and beta users ahead of the official release of the update expected sometime this month. As we know, the update adds new features like Apple’s Freeform app, new HomeKit architecture, and Apple Music Sing. But under the hood, iOS 16.2 also enables support for 5G networks for iPhone users in India.
Deals: Apple MagSafe chargers from $30, official iPhone 13 cases starting at $25, more
All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by holiday pricing returning on Apple’s official MagSafe chargers from $30. That’s alongside nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases on sale from $25, and a chance to put the latest iPad mini 6 under the tree with $99 in savings. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Apple announces physical Security Key support for Apple ID two-factor, new iMessage verification technology
Alongside a dramatic expansion of end-to-end encryption for iCloud data, Apple has two other major security announcements today. The company says that it will add support for using Security Keys to further enhance your Apple ID and iCloud account security. There’s also a new feature for iMessage in particular, which the company is called iMessage Contact Key Verification.
On this day in Apple history: Byte Shop opens, Apple’s first customer
On this day 47 years ago, Paul Terrell opened the Byte Shop, one of the world’s first personal computer retail stores and famously known for ordering the first rudimentary computers from Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak’s newly formed company, Apple Computer. Paul Terrell opened the original Byte Shop...
Apple and Ericsson put an end to patent lawsuits with new licensing deal
Apple and Ericsson have reached a licensing agreement that will put an end to a years-long, increasingly nasty legal battle between the two companies. As announced in a press release, the deal includes a “cross-license relating to patented cellular standard-essential technologies and grants certain other patent rights.”. The two...
Twitter Blue will be more expensive on iPhone to offset App Store fees
While Elon Musk paid a visit to Apple Park last week for a meeting with Tim Cook, he was not able to get Apple to change its App Store fees (shocker!). As such, The Information reports that Twitter is planning to charge more for its Twitter Blue subscription on iPhone, as a way to offset the 30% cut Apple will take.
How to turn on end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, iPhone backups in iOS 16.2
Apple is launching a big security enhancement with iOS 16.2 that brings the long-requested feature of full encryption for iMessage in iCloud, iPhone backups, and eight other apps/categories. As part of the process, you’ll need to set up a recovery contact/key – here’s how to turn on iPhone end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, device backups, Notes, Safari, Photos, and more.
9to5Mac Happy Hour 411: iCloud Advanced Data Protection, Apple Music Sing, Project Titan faces reality
Chance Miller joins Zac and Benjamin to discuss all of Apple’s surprise announcements from the past week, including Apple Music Sing karaoke mode, new privacy and security features such as iCloud Advanced Data Protection, and new App Store price point options. Also in the headlines is a big — if unsurprising — change to the ambitions for the long-rumored Apple Car project.
9to5Mac Gift Guide: iPhone wallets with form, function, and flexibility
Apple’s MagSafe wallet has been a popular choice over the last few years, but there are a lot of other great iPhone wallets with varying advantages. Below I’ve rounded up the best iPhone wallets out there including my personal favorite that features a built-in stand while remaining slim.
Apple removes gag clauses related to workplace harassment after independent counsel review
Back in March, the majority of Apple shareholders voted for an independent review of how the company has handled situations like employees speaking up about sensitive issues. Now that the investigation is complete, Apple has announced that it is eliminating its gag clauses related to workplace discrimination and abuse. First...
Evernote now lets users access their notes offline in its mobile app
The popular notes and task management platform Evernote announced this week a new feature called “Offline Notes.” As the name suggests, users will now be able to download their notes with all their content to access them on Evernote’s mobile app when there’s no Wi-Fi or cellular connection available.
Apple’s Employee Giving program surpasses 2 million volunteer hours and $880 million
As the year comes to a close, Apple has shared an update on its Employee Giving program that’s making a big impact around the world through both direct donations and time from over 76,000 volunteers. The company also shared stories about how the efforts are making the world a better place.
Disney+ Basic with ads now available; ad-free plan increases to $11 per month
As previously-announced, Disney+ is now more expensive – and there’s a new ad-supported tier users can select. This comes following a price increase for Apple TV+, as well as the launch of an ad-supported tier for Netflix … which still isn’t available to Apple TV users.
Kandji adds new device management capabilities including Declarative Device Management for passcode policies
Kandji has announced several new innovations to its Device Harmony platform. These new features aim to help businesses keep their Apple devices secure and productive, making it easier for them to manage and protect their devices. Declarative Device Management. Kandji’s Device Harmony platform now includes Declarative Device Management, an industry-first...
Apple no longer signing iOS 16.1 and iOS 16.1.1 ahead of iOS 16.2 launch
Following the release of iOS 16.1.2 on November 30, Apple has now stopped signing both iOS 16.1 and iOS 16.1.1. This means that iPhone and iPad users can no longer downgrade from iOS 16.1.2 or newer versions of the operating system. iOS 16.1 and iOS 16.1.1 no longer signed by...
Uber and Uber Eats now rolling out Live Activities for the Lock Screen and iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island
Support for Live Activities in iOS 16 has been slowly expanding since the feature was launched as part of iOS 16.1. Now, Uber is starting to roll out Live Activities support for Uber and Uber Eats. This allows users to easily track their rides and orders via the Lock Screen or the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island.
Apple drops iOS 16.2 RC with upgrades to end-to-end encryption, Apple Music Sing, and more
IOS 16.2 RC for iPhone and iPad is now available for testing through Apple’s developer beta program. Today’s release introduces a number of enhancements to end-to-end encryption across various services including Messages in iCloud. The release candidate also introduces the new Apple Music Sing feature announced yesterday. iOS...
