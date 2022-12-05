ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

9to5Mac

EU officially says all new iPhones will need USB-C starting in December 2024

The EU legislation to mandate a common smartphone charger is now a done deal. After it looked like it would pass back in June, the Council of Ministers ratified the vote in October. Today the law has been officially signed and published with a December 2024 deadline for all new smartphones sold in Europe to use USB-C.
9to5Mac

Apple officially brings 5G to iPhone with iOS 16.2 RC in the second most populous country

Apple on Wednesday released iOS 16.2 RC to developers and beta users ahead of the official release of the update expected sometime this month. As we know, the update adds new features like Apple’s Freeform app, new HomeKit architecture, and Apple Music Sing. But under the hood, iOS 16.2 also enables support for 5G networks for iPhone users in India.
9to5Mac

Deals: Apple MagSafe chargers from $30, official iPhone 13 cases starting at $25, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by holiday pricing returning on Apple’s official MagSafe chargers from $30. That’s alongside nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases on sale from $25, and a chance to put the latest iPad mini 6 under the tree with $99 in savings. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

Apple announces physical Security Key support for Apple ID two-factor, new iMessage verification technology

Alongside a dramatic expansion of end-to-end encryption for iCloud data, Apple has two other major security announcements today. The company says that it will add support for using Security Keys to further enhance your Apple ID and iCloud account security. There’s also a new feature for iMessage in particular, which the company is called iMessage Contact Key Verification.
9to5Mac

Apple and Ericsson put an end to patent lawsuits with new licensing deal

Apple and Ericsson have reached a licensing agreement that will put an end to a years-long, increasingly nasty legal battle between the two companies. As announced in a press release, the deal includes a “cross-license relating to patented cellular standard-essential technologies and grants certain other patent rights.”. The two...
9to5Mac

Twitter Blue will be more expensive on iPhone to offset App Store fees

While Elon Musk paid a visit to Apple Park last week for a meeting with Tim Cook, he was not able to get Apple to change its App Store fees (shocker!). As such, The Information reports that Twitter is planning to charge more for its Twitter Blue subscription on iPhone, as a way to offset the 30% cut Apple will take.
9to5Mac

How to turn on end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, iPhone backups in iOS 16.2

Apple is launching a big security enhancement with iOS 16.2 that brings the long-requested feature of full encryption for iMessage in iCloud, iPhone backups, and eight other apps/categories. As part of the process, you’ll need to set up a recovery contact/key – here’s how to turn on iPhone end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, device backups, Notes, Safari, Photos, and more.
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Happy Hour 411: iCloud Advanced Data Protection, Apple Music Sing, Project Titan faces reality

Chance Miller joins Zac and Benjamin to discuss all of Apple’s surprise announcements from the past week, including Apple Music Sing karaoke mode, new privacy and security features such as iCloud Advanced Data Protection, and new App Store price point options. Also in the headlines is a big — if unsurprising — change to the ambitions for the long-rumored Apple Car project.
9to5Mac

Apple removes gag clauses related to workplace harassment after independent counsel review

Back in March, the majority of Apple shareholders voted for an independent review of how the company has handled situations like employees speaking up about sensitive issues. Now that the investigation is complete, Apple has announced that it is eliminating its gag clauses related to workplace discrimination and abuse. First...
9to5Mac

Evernote now lets users access their notes offline in its mobile app

The popular notes and task management platform Evernote announced this week a new feature called “Offline Notes.” As the name suggests, users will now be able to download their notes with all their content to access them on Evernote’s mobile app when there’s no Wi-Fi or cellular connection available.
9to5Mac

Apple drops iOS 16.2 RC with upgrades to end-to-end encryption, Apple Music Sing, and more

IOS 16.2 RC for iPhone and iPad is now available for testing through Apple’s developer beta program. Today’s release introduces a number of enhancements to end-to-end encryption across various services including Messages in iCloud. The release candidate also introduces the new Apple Music Sing feature announced yesterday. iOS...

