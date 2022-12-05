Read full article on original website
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
WRDW-TV
‘Senn’sational Christmas lights on display in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for somewhere to take the family this weekend, there’s a Christmas light drive-thru display in Aiken. It’s put on by a family determined to make people happy. Over 50,000 lights and over 100 blowups. You might think you just drove...
Newberry Christmas Parade rides through
NEWBERRY — The Newberry Jaycees Christmas Parade was held on Saturday, and although it was raining, the crowd came to celebrate the season. The following are the winners of this year’s parade:. • Best Car – 2023 Miss Teen All Star. • Best Walking Group – DC...
coladaily.com
Bradford Pear Bounty coming Saturday to Lexington
Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the ‘Bradford Pear Bounty’ is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
Prosperity Christmas Parade draws a crowd
PROSPERITY — The Town of Prosperity Christmas Parade was held on Sunday and the following are the 2022 winners: • Best
Sumter resident repairing used bicycles to gift kids for Christmas
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man is gearing up for a community the 25th Cycles for Christmas. Tom Lawrence repairs bicycles year-round to give children during the holiday season. "I like the challenge of trying to bring something back to life," Lawrence shared. "When I see a bike sitting out on the side of the road, I look at it and say 'Well that looks like a great bike. Why is someone throwing that away?' And a lot of times they’ll throw it away for a flat tire or because the breaks aren’t working right or because the seat got ripped. And I can fix those things."
Lexington County Chronicle
Chronicle cuts ribbon at new office in downtown Lexington
Last week, The Lexington County Chronicle invited the community out to check out its new digs. The paper moved into its new home at 514 E Main St. in downtown Lexington in August, taking up residence in a former mill house just up the road from the town’s iconic Old Mill. Having settled into the new office, the Chronicle hosted an open house and ribbon cutting with the Lexington Chamber on Nov. 30.
coladaily.com
Parade Day in the Cayce West Columbia happening Saturday
The 5th Annual Greater Cayce-West Columbia Chamber Holiday Parade of Lights is set to take place on Saturday. Individuals attending can expect a day packed with festive family fun activities and events. A holiday business shuttle will be available at the Greater CWC Chamber and Visitor Programs Office, which will...
wach.com
Nonprofit gifts new Shoes to Lexington County elementary school students
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Batesburg-Leesville non-profit surprised kids at Riverbank Elementary with new shoes on Tuesday, Lexington School District Two announced. The shoes were given by nonprofit group Sole Stepping, who send nearly 25 volunteers to the school, outfitting the kids with new athletic shoes and socks.
Nearly 100 SC schools serving locally grown food thanks to $3M grant
LEXINGTON, S.C. — At Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School, broccoli and collard greens are a staple on student's plates. "They taste really good and they’re healthier, too," said fourth grade student Izzy Belasquez. The greens come locally from WP Rawl in Lexington County. Lexington School District Three Director of Child...
coladaily.com
Columbia man arrested for turning in stolen lottery tickets at Food Lion in Irmo
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Wednesday that a 24-year-old Columbia man was arrested Nov. 28. According to the arrest warrant, Oct. 7, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Tyrik A. Corley presented multiple stolen scratch off lottery tickets at the Food Lion located at 7241 Broad River Road in Irmo. The tickets were preciously stolen by Corley from the Pitt Stop located at 7701 Broad River Road also in Irmo.
Ex-River Bluff HS student arrested, accused of returning to school, discussing drugs with students
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Police say a 23-year-old former River Bluff High School student was arrested and charged on Thursday after returning to the campus years later. According to a statement from Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green, Dylan Silber of Columbia was charged with disturbing schools after he was found on the River Bluff campus.
WRDW-TV
New details in pottery theft from Edgefield County library
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about how suspects got away with almost 40 pieces of pottery. They were stolen from the Tompkins Library in Edgefield. We spoke with the library’s director about why the artwork is so important to the community. It’s been more than six...
WIS-TV
Funeral arrangements announced for community leader Vince Ford
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral arrangements were announced Friday for Vince Ford. A viewing is scheduled at Leevy’s Funeral Home at 1831 Taylor St in Columbia. It will run on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The funeral is scheduled for Brookland Baptist Church at 1066...
WJCL
Sheriff: Cameras show woman breaking into South Carolina churches, taking cross, ornaments
A South Carolina woman is accused of signing her child out of school and then breaking into four churches with the child. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said Leslie Reese, 42, broke into four churches. “After reviewing security cam footage at Gilbert United Methodist Church, property crimes investigators confirmed Reese...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Historically black cemetery in Columbia asking for community assistance in upkeep
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For over 100 years, Palmetto Cemetery has been the final resting place for generations of local black families. Plots are primarily cared for by loved ones but over the years as people have either moved away or passed away themselves. Now that maintenance has fallen on...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Thrift Stores in South Carolina
Where are The Best Thrift and Vintage Shops in South Carolina?. If you are looking for an excellent place to buy secondhand goods in Graniteville, South Carolina, 2nd Acts is a great option. This resale store is at 50 Canal St. You can call the store to learn more about hours and pricing.
One large, one small dog park under construction in Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — Phase two of community development within the Friarsgate neighborhood in Irmo is now in motion with construction underway. Phase one was the Irmo community garden and now they're moving on to dog parks for large and small pups. The town of Irmo is paying for this...
coladaily.com
Former student arrested for disturbing school
Lexington police officers arrested a former River Bluff High School student for disturbing school after he was found on the school's campus Thursday. According to Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green, multiple students told school resource officers that Dylan Silber, 23, of Columbia, approached them asking about a student who attended the school and talked to some students about drugs.
abccolumbia.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— A Powerball ticket sold at a Food Lion in Orangeburg was Saturday’s $50,000 winner!. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 6 – 13- 33- 36- 37, Powerball: 7. More than 13,000 South Carolina players hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to...
New development coming to Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Redevelopment in West Columbia just got a shot in the arm with the sale of a near 38-acre property along Sunset Boulevard, according to NAI Columbia. The property will become Langley Pointe, a mixed-used development with housing and commercial components. The $60 million project, located...
