Lexington, SC

WRDW-TV

‘Senn’sational Christmas lights on display in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for somewhere to take the family this weekend, there’s a Christmas light drive-thru display in Aiken. It’s put on by a family determined to make people happy. Over 50,000 lights and over 100 blowups. You might think you just drove...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Christmas Parade rides through

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Jaycees Christmas Parade was held on Saturday, and although it was raining, the crowd came to celebrate the season. The following are the winners of this year’s parade:. • Best Car – 2023 Miss Teen All Star. • Best Walking Group – DC...
NEWBERRY, SC
coladaily.com

Bradford Pear Bounty coming Saturday to Lexington

Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the ‘Bradford Pear Bounty’ is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter resident repairing used bicycles to gift kids for Christmas

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man is gearing up for a community the 25th Cycles for Christmas. Tom Lawrence repairs bicycles year-round to give children during the holiday season. "I like the challenge of trying to bring something back to life," Lawrence shared. "When I see a bike sitting out on the side of the road, I look at it and say 'Well that looks like a great bike. Why is someone throwing that away?' And a lot of times they’ll throw it away for a flat tire or because the breaks aren’t working right or because the seat got ripped. And I can fix those things."
SUMTER, SC
Lexington County Chronicle

Chronicle cuts ribbon at new office in downtown Lexington

Last week, The Lexington County Chronicle invited the community out to check out its new digs. The paper moved into its new home at 514 E Main St. in downtown Lexington in August, taking up residence in a former mill house just up the road from the town’s iconic Old Mill. Having settled into the new office, the Chronicle hosted an open house and ribbon cutting with the Lexington Chamber on Nov. 30.
LEXINGTON, SC
coladaily.com

Parade Day in the Cayce West Columbia happening Saturday

The 5th Annual Greater Cayce-West Columbia Chamber Holiday Parade of Lights is set to take place on Saturday. Individuals attending can expect a day packed with festive family fun activities and events. A holiday business shuttle will be available at the Greater CWC Chamber and Visitor Programs Office, which will...
CAYCE, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia man arrested for turning in stolen lottery tickets at Food Lion in Irmo

Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Wednesday that a 24-year-old Columbia man was arrested Nov. 28. According to the arrest warrant, Oct. 7, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Tyrik A. Corley presented multiple stolen scratch off lottery tickets at the Food Lion located at 7241 Broad River Road in Irmo. The tickets were preciously stolen by Corley from the Pitt Stop located at 7701 Broad River Road also in Irmo.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

New details in pottery theft from Edgefield County library

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about how suspects got away with almost 40 pieces of pottery. They were stolen from the Tompkins Library in Edgefield. We spoke with the library’s director about why the artwork is so important to the community. It’s been more than six...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Funeral arrangements announced for community leader Vince Ford

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral arrangements were announced Friday for Vince Ford. A viewing is scheduled at Leevy’s Funeral Home at 1831 Taylor St in Columbia. It will run on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The funeral is scheduled for Brookland Baptist Church at 1066...
COLUMBIA, SC
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Thrift Stores in South Carolina

Where are The Best Thrift and Vintage Shops in South Carolina?. If you are looking for an excellent place to buy secondhand goods in Graniteville, South Carolina, 2nd Acts is a great option. This resale store is at 50 Canal St. You can call the store to learn more about hours and pricing.
GRANITEVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

One large, one small dog park under construction in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. — Phase two of community development within the Friarsgate neighborhood in Irmo is now in motion with construction underway. Phase one was the Irmo community garden and now they're moving on to dog parks for large and small pups. The town of Irmo is paying for this...
IRMO, SC
coladaily.com

Former student arrested for disturbing school

Lexington police officers arrested a former River Bluff High School student for disturbing school after he was found on the school's campus Thursday. According to Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green, multiple students told school resource officers that Dylan Silber, 23, of Columbia, approached them asking about a student who attended the school and talked to some students about drugs.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— A Powerball ticket sold at a Food Lion in Orangeburg was Saturday’s $50,000 winner!. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 6 – 13- 33- 36- 37, Powerball: 7. More than 13,000 South Carolina players hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to...
ORANGEBURG, SC

