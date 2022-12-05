ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Level Up Weapons Fast in Warzone 2

Having trouble leveling up your weapons fast in Call of Duty: Warzone 2? Don't worry we've broken down several ways to max out your weapons as quickly as possible. Infinity Ward introduced a different way to unlock weapons and attachments in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as players now had to focus on leveling up specific weapon platforms in order to access the full armory available. This made leveling up each new weapon critical for players if they wanted to get their hands on a blocked weapon.
Apex Legends Streamer Shows Off Horizon Secret Feature

Popular Apex Legends streamer Nokokopuffs showed off an interesting feature from Horizon where her footstep audio is significantly reduced when compared to other legends in the game. In the battle royale genre, audio is one of the most important aspects of the game as hearing an enemy advancing toward you...
Warzone 2 Experiencing Significant Drop in Player Count on Steam

It appears that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is losing momentum as the player count on Steam has dropped over fifty percent since its launch on Nov. 16. This may come as a surprise for fans given the historically successful launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Being the fastest-selling Call of Duty game would lead many to think that Warzone 2 would share in its success as both games have been toted as a shared experience. It could be that various issues such as PC crashes, extreme amounts of lag, and Perk glitches have turned many initially enthusiastic fans away from Warzone 2.
