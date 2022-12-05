Read full article on original website
Final Fantasy XVI Release Date Announced at The Game Awards 2022
Final Fantasy XVI, the next entry into the long-standing franchise, has been given its release date.
PlayStation Plus Essential Monthly Games: December 2022
Here's a breakdown of the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games December 2022 lineup.
How to Watch The Game Awards 2022: Start Time, Official Streams
Want to tune into The Game Awards 2022 and see the action as it happens? Here's what you need to know.
The Game Awards 2022: All Twitch Viewer Rewards, How to Get
If you're watching The Game Awards 2022 via Twitch, you'll be able to unlock some exclusive content for a variety of games.
Lunar Guardian Kha'Zix Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Lunar Guardian Kha'Zix League of Legends skin.
Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell Announced
Poncle's roguelike shoot 'em up Vampire Survivors is getting some new DLC — Legacy of Moonspell. Here's everything you need to know.
How to Level Up Weapons Fast in Warzone 2
Having trouble leveling up your weapons fast in Call of Duty: Warzone 2? Don't worry we've broken down several ways to max out your weapons as quickly as possible. Infinity Ward introduced a different way to unlock weapons and attachments in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as players now had to focus on leveling up specific weapon platforms in order to access the full armory available. This made leveling up each new weapon critical for players if they wanted to get their hands on a blocked weapon.
Pokémon GO Terrakion Raid Guide
One of Pokémon GO's latest Raids is Terrakion. Here's what you need to know in order to defeat this Legendary Pokémon.
Apex Legends Streamer Shows Off Horizon Secret Feature
Popular Apex Legends streamer Nokokopuffs showed off an interesting feature from Horizon where her footstep audio is significantly reduced when compared to other legends in the game. In the battle royale genre, audio is one of the most important aspects of the game as hearing an enemy advancing toward you...
Pokémon GO Pokémon Festival: Jakarta: Everything We Know So Far
News about Pokemon Go's upcoming festival in Jakarta.
Pokémon GO Mythic Blade Event Explained
Information about the upcoming Mythic Blade event in the mobile game Pokémon GO
Warzone 2 Experiencing Significant Drop in Player Count on Steam
It appears that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is losing momentum as the player count on Steam has dropped over fifty percent since its launch on Nov. 16. This may come as a surprise for fans given the historically successful launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Being the fastest-selling Call of Duty game would lead many to think that Warzone 2 would share in its success as both games have been toted as a shared experience. It could be that various issues such as PC crashes, extreme amounts of lag, and Perk glitches have turned many initially enthusiastic fans away from Warzone 2.
Dragonflight Twitch Rewards: How to Earn Cenarion Pet and Swift Windsteed
Want to earn the Cenarion Pet and Swift Windsteed in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? Here's what you need to know.
Kainga: Seeds of Civilization Release Date Information
Release date of the new city builder game, Kainga: Seeds of Civilization.
Kainga: Seeds of Civilization Playable Platforms
Playable platforms of the new city builder game, Kainga: Seeds of Civilization.
Pokémon GO Sierra December 2022: How to Beat
Guide to beating the Team Rocket member Sierra in Pokémon GO in December 2022.
All Pokémon GO Raid Hours December 2022
The times and hours for all the Pokémon GO Raids during December 2022
How to Beat Captain Ferris in Callisto Protocol
The final boss fight against Captain Ferris is the final task in Callisto Protocol before players finish the game.
Pokémon GO Sizes: XXS and XXL Pokémon Explained
New Pokémon sizes have entered Pokémon GO. Here's what you need to know about the XXS and XXL Pokémon.
