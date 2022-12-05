Read full article on original website
Related
Palladium Futures Slides By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 9.6% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:52 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,917.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 57, 99.99% below its average volume of 5662208702.96. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Lumber Futures Over 3% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 3.87% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Lumber (LBS) is $429.20. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 19, 99.99% below its average volume of 21541926.72. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
EUR/JPY Up Momentum: 0.84% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.84% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:06 EST on Wednesday, 7 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $144.36. As the focus shifts from ECB speech to laragde, Eur/jpy drops below 143.40. The EUR/JPY pair is displaying a lackluster performance in early Asia...
USD/EUR Drops By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 5.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:10 EST on Friday, 9 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.966% up from its 52-week low and 9.559% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
Natural Gas Futures Down By 11% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 11.89% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:54 EST on Friday, 9 December, Natural Gas (NG) is $5.98. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 11906, 99.99% below its average volume of 5452392893.55. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
Smith & Wesson Stock Over 21% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ: SWBI) dropped by a staggering 21.71% in 5 sessions from $12.39 at -21.71, to $9.70 at 15:44 EST on Thursday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.95% to $11,062.81, after four successive sessions in a row of losses.
Aspen Group Stock Falls By 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) fell by a staggering 21.38% in 10 sessions from $0.39 at 2022-11-25, to $0.31 at 14:59 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.08% to $11,073.52, following the last session’s upward trend. Aspen Group’s...
USD/CNH Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 2.3% for the last 21 sessions. At 08:07 EST on Thursday, 8 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.97. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.131% up from its 52-week low and 0.188% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
NASDAQ Composite Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.83% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Friday, 9 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,060.74. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 656652010, 89.67% below its average volume of 6360360965.19. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
MongoDB Stock Is 9% Up As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) jumped 9.41% to $195.07 at 15:58 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.95% to $11,062.81, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
HANG SENG INDEX Is 19% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 19.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 8 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,587.47. Investing in the Hang Seng Index isn’t for everyone. However, the index’s performance is an important barometer of the overall stock market in Hong Kong, which is one of the world’s largest equities markets. The index is the most widely quoted barometer of the Hong Kong economy and is closely followed by traders, investors and analysts.
NYSE FANG Up By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 15.33% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Friday, 9 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,869.78. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.33% up from its 52-week low and 0.77% down from its 52-week high.
MongoDB Stock Impressive Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MongoDB (MDB) rising 23.01% to $177.98 on Wednesday while NASDAQ fell 0% to $0.00. MongoDB’s last close was $144.69, 74.64% below its 52-week high of $570.58. Is MongoDB Stock a Good Investment?. Historically, investors have awarded a premium valuation to...
Trinity Industries And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Trinity Industries (TRN), Bogota Financial Corp. (BSBK), Pfizer (PFE) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Crude Oil Futures Down Momentum With A 15% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) has been up by 15.55% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:50 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Crude Oil (CL) is $72.01. Historically, the price of crude oil has fluctuated due to external events. For instance, Hurricanes can have an impact on prices. The price of oil is also influenced by political instability.
HANG SENG INDEX Over 3% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 3.25% for the last session’s close. At 03:08 EST on Wednesday, 7 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $18,810.02. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.05% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $19,202.90 and 3.88% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $19,569.70.
FAT Brands And JD.com On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are FAT Brands, Aspen Group, and Live Nation Entertainment. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket.
Tattooed Chef Stock Drops By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) slid by a staggering 27.49% in 21 sessions from $1.72 to $1.25 at 14:35 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.68% to $11,032.88, after four successive sessions in a row of losses.
