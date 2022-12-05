Read full article on original website
Lumber Futures Over 3% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 3.87% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Lumber (LBS) is $429.20. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 19, 99.99% below its average volume of 21541926.72. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Palladium Futures Down By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 7.78% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Friday, 9 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,955.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1500, 99.99% below its average volume of 5607589331.21. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/EUR Down Momentum With A 4% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 4.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 06:06 EST on Thursday, 8 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.345% up from its 52-week low and 9.244% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
EUR/JPY Rises By 1% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.65% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:06 EST on Friday, 9 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $143.92. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.686% up from its 52-week low and 2.991% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
CBOE Down By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 13.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:10 EST on Friday, 9 December, CBOE (VIX) is $22.67. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 38.74% up from its 52-week low and 41.78% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
NASDAQ 100 Up By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 5.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 8 December, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,625.33. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 149261488, 95.29% below its average volume of 3175559782.93. Regarding NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
Aspen Group Stock Falls By 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) fell by a staggering 21.38% in 10 sessions from $0.39 at 2022-11-25, to $0.31 at 14:59 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.08% to $11,073.52, following the last session’s upward trend. Aspen Group’s...
NYSE Composite Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:16 EST on Friday, 9 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,394.93. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 30.12% up from its 52-week low and 7.96% down from its 52-week high.
Smith & Wesson Stock Over 21% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ: SWBI) dropped by a staggering 21.71% in 5 sessions from $12.39 at -21.71, to $9.70 at 15:44 EST on Thursday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.95% to $11,062.81, after four successive sessions in a row of losses.
MongoDB Stock Is 9% Up As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) jumped 9.41% to $195.07 at 15:58 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.95% to $11,062.81, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
CBOE Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.98% for the last session’s close. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 8 December, CBOE (VIX) is $22.83. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.93% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $22.18 and 0.78% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.01.
HANG SENG INDEX Over 3% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 3.25% for the last session’s close. At 03:08 EST on Wednesday, 7 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $18,810.02. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.05% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $19,202.90 and 3.88% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $19,569.70.
MongoDB Stock Impressive Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MongoDB (MDB) rising 23.01% to $177.98 on Wednesday while NASDAQ fell 0% to $0.00. MongoDB’s last close was $144.69, 74.64% below its 52-week high of $570.58. Is MongoDB Stock a Good Investment?. Historically, investors have awarded a premium valuation to...
Pembina Pipeline Already 4% Up, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Pembina Pipeline‘s pre-market value is already 4.98% up. Pembina Pipeline’s last close was $34.31, 19.72% under its 52-week high of $42.74. The last session, NYSE finished with Pembina Pipeline (PBA) falling 0.12% to $34.31. NYSE fell...
Transocean And Genworth Financial On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Transocean, Xerox Corporation, and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket.
MongoDB And Yield10 Bioscience On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are MongoDB, SCWorx Corp., and Hecla Mining. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 MongoDB (MDB) 177.98...
Express And Li Auto On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Express, Momo, and DouYu. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Express (EXPR) 1.77 38.28% 2022-12-08...
Trinity Industries And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Trinity Industries (TRN), Bogota Financial Corp. (BSBK), Pfizer (PFE) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Credit Suisse Group And Sypris Solutions On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Credit Suisse Group, Marathon, and Smith & Wesson. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket.
