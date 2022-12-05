ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Bay News 9

St. Pete homeowner under fire to clean up yard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is on notice from the city and is under fire from his neighbors to clean up his yard. It's not his lawn and shrubs that are the problem, it's all the stuff he's storing in his front yard. What You Need...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Nonprofit flies toys to kids impacted by Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mary Bryant knows there’s always enough space on an important flight like the one happening Saturday morning. “We're going to cram it as much as we can,” said Bryant, a pilot out of St. Petersburg. She’s been flying for over 40 years, but...
FORT MYERS, FL
Bay News 9

Lack of lane markings frustrates drivers at busy Tampa intersection

TAMPA — The intersection of Kennedy and West Shore boulevards is one of the busiest in Tampa. As drivers go northbound on West Shore to Kennedy Blvd west, toward the Veterans Expressway, some are changing lanes in the middle of the intersection. Driver Niles Brooks says the lack of...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa public adjuster weighs-in on property insurance special session

TAMPA, Fla. — Public Adjuster Rick Tutwiler said he has been working nearly 200 Hurricane Ian claims and hopes lawmakers make some changes to improve Florida's property insurance crisis during this week's special session. "At the end of the day, it should be about the policyholder. What is in...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Bay Pines VA host PACT Act sessions to educate new benefits

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Even after the completion of military service, thousands of veterans in the Tampa Bay area have had to continue to fight for their lives. The newly-expanded PACT Act passed a few months ago and now increases access to VA healthcare and benefits for those veterans who suffered illnesses and injuries that were not previously covered.
BAY PINES, FL
Bay News 9

Feeding childhood hunger and more

TAMPA, Fla. — Shelly Wilson is a volunteer with an organization that’s all about love and education and combating childhood hunger. The organization, “Where Love Grows” recently hosted a family dinner night at the Freddie Solomon Boys and Girls Club in Tampa. That’s the kind of...
TAMPA, FL

