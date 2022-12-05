GREEN BAY – Green Bay area workers from the baker at a Broadway bread shop to a newly-hired firefighter can get up to $10,000 towards a down payment on a home in the city. Great Being Home will offer up to $10,000 in down payment assistance to anyone who buys a Green Bay home and works for the city, for a city-based business with fewer than 25 employees, or for a Green Bay-based nonprofit. The incentive program launched Tuesday and is subject to some requirements.

