Green Bay, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Porlier Pier in Green Bay being removed, city working on replacement options

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Porlier Pier in Green Bay has been closed for several months. Now, the city is saying it’s time for it to go. “It’s kind of sad because I don’t go on the pier that much anymore, but then I walk by, I’ve always seen like families, and kids, whenever [ I ] go out to the pier,” Green Bay resident Debbie August said.
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Green Bay offers local workers $10,000 toward home down payment

GREEN BAY – Green Bay area workers from the baker at a Broadway bread shop to a newly-hired firefighter can get up to $10,000 towards a down payment on a home in the city. Great Being Home will offer up to $10,000 in down payment assistance to anyone who buys a Green Bay home and works for the city, for a city-based business with fewer than 25 employees, or for a Green Bay-based nonprofit. The incentive program launched Tuesday and is subject to some requirements.
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Warren Gerds/Review: ‘For Kids from 1 to 92’ | WFRV Local 5

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Why would a concert be titled “For Kids from 1 to 92”?. A phrase is offered to kids from 1 to 92: “Merry Christmas to you.”. It’s the famous “The Christmas Song” that most people know from its starting line: “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire….”
OSHKOSH, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Neenah common council strikes down Shattuck property development | WFRV Local 5

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV)-In a 5-4 vote Wednesday night, Neenah city council members voted against a controversial development project that would have brought mixed-used housing to the Shattuck Middle School property. Community invited to vote on final four names for new Oshkosh elementary school. This comes after opponents of the project...
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School Closed Due to Spider Problem

Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School is closed today as staff addresses a spider issue. According to an email sent to families, a yellow sac spider caused a student’s arm to become itchy and swollen yesterday around 2:00 p.m. A teacher was also bitten and needed medical attention, which led...
MANITOWOC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-8-22 fdl street closure next week

The Fond du Lac Department of Public Works says South Park Avenue between 6 th Street and 9 th Street will be closed next week. The closure will begin Monday, December 12 and will reopen Friday afternoon December 16. The closure will be in place to allow the water utility to replace and restore a lead service on S Park Avenue.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Dispatcher’s Husband Pleads for Help

The husband of a Manitowoc County Dispatcher is asking for the public to help someone who has served her community for years. Zachery Benzinger reached out to Seehafer News to tell the story of his wife Steph. This past Saturday, Steph was working a 12-hour shift, when her leg went...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Car found; suspect in Brown County chase still at-large

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies are looking for a suspect in a chase in Brown County. On Dec. 4, deputies attempted to stop Joeadam Peralez, 25, on suspicion of reckless driving in Bellevue. The sheriff’s office says he fled at “a high rate of speed.”. Deputies attempted...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Teenage Brothers Charged with Attempted Homicide for Green Bay Shooting

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two brothers, ages 18 and 16, are facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting Saturday in which a “ghost gun” was used. 18 year old Anthony C. Simbler is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime and two counts of bail jumping. 16 year old Avion D. Simbler is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, bail jumping, and possession of narcotic drugs.
GREEN BAY, WI

