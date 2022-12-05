Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Porlier Pier in Green Bay being removed, city working on replacement options
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Porlier Pier in Green Bay has been closed for several months. Now, the city is saying it’s time for it to go. “It’s kind of sad because I don’t go on the pier that much anymore, but then I walk by, I’ve always seen like families, and kids, whenever [ I ] go out to the pier,” Green Bay resident Debbie August said.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay offers local workers $10,000 toward home down payment
GREEN BAY – Green Bay area workers from the baker at a Broadway bread shop to a newly-hired firefighter can get up to $10,000 towards a down payment on a home in the city. Great Being Home will offer up to $10,000 in down payment assistance to anyone who buys a Green Bay home and works for the city, for a city-based business with fewer than 25 employees, or for a Green Bay-based nonprofit. The incentive program launched Tuesday and is subject to some requirements.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘For Kids from 1 to 92’ | WFRV Local 5
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Why would a concert be titled “For Kids from 1 to 92”?. A phrase is offered to kids from 1 to 92: “Merry Christmas to you.”. It’s the famous “The Christmas Song” that most people know from its starting line: “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire….”
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
wearegreenbay.com
Mihm’s Charcoal Grill set to open under new management with no plans for change
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – After closing its doors just six months ago, a historic Menasha restaurant will be opening once again. Ryan Bergner and Amber Hamilton are engaged and recently became owners of Mihm’s Charcoal Grill. Bergner grew up in Menasha, and he says that Mihm’s was a...
wearegreenbay.com
Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide
(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Neenah common council strikes down Shattuck property development | WFRV Local 5
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV)-In a 5-4 vote Wednesday night, Neenah city council members voted against a controversial development project that would have brought mixed-used housing to the Shattuck Middle School property. Community invited to vote on final four names for new Oshkosh elementary school. This comes after opponents of the project...
wearegreenbay.com
What is that burning red flare near the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those passing over the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge may notice a burning red flare. That burning red flare is actually a safety flare for the NEW Water’s Green Bay campus. The flare is designed to burn gas from their digestion process safely. The...
Toddler miraculously recovers after falling 15 feet onto concrete floor
A toddler is lucky to be alive after falling about 15 feet from the second floor onto concrete below at Plymouth High School.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School Closed Due to Spider Problem
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School is closed today as staff addresses a spider issue. According to an email sent to families, a yellow sac spider caused a student’s arm to become itchy and swollen yesterday around 2:00 p.m. A teacher was also bitten and needed medical attention, which led...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man charged with threatening to ‘shoot up’ local auto repair shop
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old in Green Bay was charged for allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ a local auto repair shop over an alleged incident back in February. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 26-year-old Brandon Johnson was charged with making terrorist...
Arrest made in 1988 Appleton cold case murder
A man named Gene Meyer has been arrested in connection to the 1988 murder of Appleton woman Betty Rolf.
radioplusinfo.com
12-8-22 fdl street closure next week
The Fond du Lac Department of Public Works says South Park Avenue between 6 th Street and 9 th Street will be closed next week. The closure will begin Monday, December 12 and will reopen Friday afternoon December 16. The closure will be in place to allow the water utility to replace and restore a lead service on S Park Avenue.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on I-41 in Winnebago County cleared, all lanes reopened to motorists
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the I-41 northbound crash in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes of traffic are reopened to motorists. There still is no...
Huge manure spill shuts down Wisconsin highway
After a truck somehow dumped a massive load of manure along a county highway, a cleanup crew spent hours removing the poop one shovel-full at a time.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Dispatcher’s Husband Pleads for Help
The husband of a Manitowoc County Dispatcher is asking for the public to help someone who has served her community for years. Zachery Benzinger reached out to Seehafer News to tell the story of his wife Steph. This past Saturday, Steph was working a 12-hour shift, when her leg went...
WBAY Green Bay
Car found; suspect in Brown County chase still at-large
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies are looking for a suspect in a chase in Brown County. On Dec. 4, deputies attempted to stop Joeadam Peralez, 25, on suspicion of reckless driving in Bellevue. The sheriff’s office says he fled at “a high rate of speed.”. Deputies attempted...
wtaq.com
Teenage Brothers Charged with Attempted Homicide for Green Bay Shooting
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two brothers, ages 18 and 16, are facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting Saturday in which a “ghost gun” was used. 18 year old Anthony C. Simbler is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime and two counts of bail jumping. 16 year old Avion D. Simbler is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, bail jumping, and possession of narcotic drugs.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect in custody after WIS 29 incident, officer at hospital with self-inflicted gunshot wound
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hobart/Lawrence Police Department confirms that one officer sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an accidental discharge. Detective Dan Van Lanen spoke with the media on Wednesday afternoon about the incident on Wisconsin Highway 29, which closed down all eastbound lanes. Van Lanen says...
Officer accidentally shoots himself during police pursuit in Brown County
WisDOT reported at 1:40 that portions of WIS 29 eastbound were closed. It was learned that a police pursuit shut down the highway and ended with an officer accidentally shooting himself.
