Best gifts on sale today for under $50
Cyber Monday happened over a week ago. In years past, that meant all the good deals were done. This year, however, retailers will be competing for your cash right up until the big day. That means you can still get a great price on everything from coffee to wireless headphones. Here are some of the best gifts you can get on sale that will fit nearly any budget.
Last-minute tech gifts worth waiting for, according to BestReviews expert
As the holiday season approaches, many seek the best gifts to buy their loved ones. Regardless of their interests, there's likely some tech that can improve their lives. We interviewed Jaime Vazquez, BestReviews tech expert, to learn which tech items he recommends giving this year.
13 best New Year’s Eve dresses
A New Year's Eve dress should have a flattering fit that shows off your curves in all the right places without compromising comfort. While it can be a matte dress you accessorize with your favorite jewelry, it's also nice if it has details that stand out from the rest of your wardrobe. After all, you're wearing it to celebrate.
23 best Christmas Squishmallows
Trying to find the perfect gift every Christmas season is daunting, especially as the list of people you need to get gifts for grows. Among the best low-cost gifts are Squishmallows, with bonus points given to Squishmallows with designs that match the season.
Best winter boots for men
Winter is right around the corner, so it's almost time to break out your cold-weather clothing. Protecting your extremities is crucial, so you'll want to ensure you have a reliable pair of boots. There are many to choose from, but the best, such as the Sorel Caribou Boots, offer excellent water protection and long-lasting comfort. They're also packed with plenty of insulation to keep your feet warm in extreme weather.
Which PopSocket design should I get?
If you like to live on the edge, you might use your mobile phone without a protective cover or a case. For the rest of us, there is nothing more comforting than knowing that our phone should be undamaged if it slipped out of our hands.
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
Holiday tips from lifestyle contributor Limor Suss
(MASS APPEAL) – Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares holiday entertaining and great gift essentials. Pure Maple Syrup from Canada is not just for breakfast, but is great for holiday entertaining. Hillshire® Snacking Small Plates offer the ideal combination of high quality meats and cheeses in a perfectly sized snack...
These Are The Best (And Worst) Store-Bought Cookie Doughs You Can Bake This Holiday Season, From Toll House To Pillsbury
My #1 pick genuinely tasted homemade — but with practically zero effort.
