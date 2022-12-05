Kenosha native and local pastor Mike Middleton coordinating Kenosha Bible Church’s live nativity

Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Holiday Lights: 11 stops to make in Racine and Kenosha Counties
This time of year you can bask in the fun of the holiday season by visiting holiday lights on display near you. Across Southeastern Wisconsin, lights are twinkling, dazzling, and even dancing to Christmas carols. Whether you choose to forego seeing a show from the comfort of your car or...
This Chicago-Area Main Street is in the Running for ‘Merriest Main Street' in the US
Many historical Main Streets in towns across the country go all out for the holidays, with lights, decorations, holiday events and more. One of those festive Main Streets, in McHenry county, is in the running for the TODAY Show's "Merriest Main Street" as part of their "Countdown to Christmas." Woodstock's...
kenosha.com
Capturing Kenosha: Christmas Lane is a holiday tradition
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com.
kenosha.com
Remembering Carl: Kenosha’s unofficial mascot brought joy to many
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A wild turkey that not only survived Thanksgiving but became an inspirational folk hero ultimately met his fate one...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee-area bars hosting Christmas pop-ups: Camp Bar, Lost Whale
In Wisconsin, we don’t just deck the halls. We deck the bars, too. These Milwaukee-area bars are hosting holiday-themed pop-ups this year, from Santa Camp at all three Camp Bar locations to an “Elf”-themed experience at Bay View’s Lost Whale. Almost all of ’em have already...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
fox32chicago.com
Owner of suburban farm accused of allowing bison to graze on county land
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - Billy the Bison is once again making headlines as his saga moves into a courtroom. The bison's tale began in September of last year when it broke free while being transferred to a farm in Lake County. The massive animal was on the lam for eight...
KCCI.com
Family, friends ask people to send birthday cards to 4-year-old girl with terminal cancer
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Doctors diagnosed a Pewaukee, Wisconsin, 4-year-old with terminal brain cancer in October and her family was told she might only have about six weeks to live. "Your heart stops for a minute. The world stops. You can't breathe, you just try to process it. She's four,...
lhstoday.org
St. Charles Welcomes its First Cat Cafe on Main Street
The Historic Main Street in St. Charles just got a whole lot nicer. On Nov. 25, Cat Zen Cafe and Lounge had their grand opening. This cafe offers a nice twist unlike others in its area; cats. You are able to enjoy your favorite cafe treats while playing with sweet adoptable cats. This is the first cat cafe to be built in St. Charles.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
7-year-old Milwaukee boy sitting in his bedroom shot near 91st and Hampton
MILWAUKEE — A seven-year-old boy was shot inside his home near 91st and Hampton in Milwaukee Wednesday night. Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren E. Allen said around 8:45 pm an unknown suspect shot at the home. Captain Allen says an initial investigation reveals the boy was not struck by a stray bullet, but instead the home was targeted.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee experiences to gift this holiday season | WUWM 89.7 FM
This holiday season, many people are moving away from gifting material things or objects and gifting experiences instead. Milwaukee has many holiday experiences for you to share with your loved ones, or to go and experience for yourself. Claire Koening, the communications director for VISIT Milwaukee compiled a list of suggestions for Milwaukee gift ideas and experiences this holiday season:
Police actively searching for wanted fugitive possibly hiding in Three Oaks Recreation in Crystal Lake
Police are actively searching for a wanted fugitive who fled from them Thursday morning and is believed to be hiding in Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said they attempted to serve an arrest warrant around 10 a.m. Thursday in the area of Virginia Road and Teckler Street in […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha water setback, Milwaukee County pipeline plan rejected
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Construction has spanned nearly three years, and it’s cost Waukesha taxpayers $286 million. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the city’s efforts to get clean drinking water from Lake Michigan took an unexpected turn. City leaders say the water project is ahead of schedule, 85% complete as...
CBS 58
Neighbors describe night of second death linked to Timothy Olson, Racine police decline to comment
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Timothy Olson's neighbors in Racine are sharing more about the night a woman was found dead in his bed in his mother's home. That death is now the second linked to Olson, who remains in the Milwaukee County Jail for a host of charges. Neighbors...
Cars vandalized in Oak Park church parking lot
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Oak Park were trying Monday night to find who vandalized cars in a church parking lot.The vandalism happened late in the afternoon.Car owners came out to find smashed windows and door handles ripped off at the Pilgrim Congregational Church of Oak Park, 460 Lake St.As of Monday night, police did not have any suspects.
Missing Berwyn grandfather found dead in North Riverside
CHICAGO - A Berwyn grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of four who went missing last week was found dead on Tuesday. Jose Arevalo, 83, was discovered around 11 a.m. near Cermak and Harlem in North Riverside. His body was found in an overflow parking lot of an auto dealership, Berwyn police said.
CBS 58
Milwaukee's Black community outraged that 10-year-old boy is charged as an adult after allegedly killing his mom
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58 NEWS) -- Members of the Black community spoke out Tuesday about the need to transform the criminal justice system in light of a 10-year-old being charged as an adult after he allegedly admitted to shooting his mother to death. Many speakers talked about how broken the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Medical Foster Home Program | VA Milwaukee Health Care
When living at home becomes difficult, most people would prefer to remain in a home-like environment rather than move to a nursing home. In moments like this, the VA Medical Foster Home program can help. Medical Foster Homes are private homes in which a trained caregiver provides services to a...
fox32chicago.com
Husband found dead with family in Buffalo Grove home had been barred from house, then allowed back on Nov. 1
CHICAGO - A few weeks before she was killed, Vera Kisliak made what appears to be a fateful decision: she let her estranged husband, who for months had tormented and threatened her, to move back into her house. Wednesday, Buffalo Grove police forced their way into the Kisliaks’ million-dollar home...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
6 departments respond to house fire in Hartford, WI
December 7, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Six fire departments from the Washington County area have responded to a house fire, 1071 Huron Way, in Hartford, WI. Fire departments on scene include Hartford, Slinger, Neosho, Richfield, St. Lawrence, and Jackson. The call came in around 8 p.m. This...
