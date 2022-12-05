Read full article on original website
Related
theregistrysocal.com
Ares Management Acquires 205,600 SQFT Industrial Building in Perris for $59MM
The industrial market remains hot in the Inland Empire, with a number of recent transactions to show for it. In one deal, Los Angeles-based Ares Management acquired a 205,589 square foot warehouse in Perris for $59.275 million, or approximately $288 per square foot, according to Carol Taubman of Westgate Industrial Properties, who brokered the deal on behalf of the seller. The property was sold by an entity affiliated with Eran Bitton, the CEO of Ring of Fire, a clothing manufacturer in Van Nuys.
iebusinessdaily.com
Pallet management company sold
An Inland Empire company that manages and recycles pallets has been sold. Houston-based 48forty Solutions recently purchased Dependable Pallet Logistics in Fontana, according a statement. Terms of transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 1995, Dependable currently employs more than 100 people. It operates a pallet manufacturing facility, a teardown-recycling plant,...
theregistrysocal.com
Ontario International Named the Fastest-Growing Airport in the U.S. for the Fifth Straight Year
ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 — The accolades keep rolling in for Ontario International Airport (ONT), the gateway for choice for millions of Southern California air travelers and now, for the fifth straight year, the fastest-growing airport in the United States, according to a leading industry publication. The ranking...
capitalandmain.com
Is California Finally Ready to Help Renters?
Rents are rising again in Southern California and, to no one’s surprise, the effects of inflation dominate many of the conversations around the topic. A spike in borrowing rates, people are quick to note, not only prevents some renters from becoming homeowners, but drives up the cost of new construction altogether. That keeps vacancy rates low and prices high.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Located in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains, Rancho Cucamonga is the 28th most populous city in California. It's part of San Bernardino County, near major highways and airports. Its location has attracted many big companies, such as Coca-Cola and Frito-Lay. The first settlers in...
Despite economic uncertainty, several California cities ranked among America’s top ‘boomtowns’
Economic uncertainty, spearheaded mainly by high inflation rates, has been a top concern for Americans throughout 2022, experts said. However, despite the financial toll, a new study from Smart Asset uncovered that some cities managed to grow in population and household income, among other factors. Several cities from the Golden State were named in the […]
Two stimulus payments coming to millions in California before Christmas
holding money in handsPhoto byphoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How about a boost of income right before Christmas? Well, if you are a resident of California, you likely have received or will receive several stimulus payments from the state of California. Approximately 18 million people have received the Inflation Relief checks for up to $1,050 have been going out in phases since early October. (source)
iebusinessdaily.com
High Desert mall to add jewelry store
The Mall at Victor Valley expects to welcome its seventh jewelry store this weekend, just In time for the Christmas shopping rush. Valliani Jewelers will operate a 2,500-square-foot store on the mall’s center court, said Terri Relf, senior marketing manager at the Victorville mall. An exact opening date hasn’t...
kalw.org
Guaranteed income program for pregnant African American parents expands services across California
The Abundant Birth Project mitigates racial birth disparities by funding low-income African American and Pacific Islander parents. A grant from the California Department of Social Services will now expand the program to cover 425 pregnant parents across the State of California. In 2021, only San Francisco residents qualified for the...
Watch: Aerial video shows Southern California cliff collapsing onto beach
A coastal cliff in Southern California collapsed Friday, sending dirt and rocks onto the beach below it.
Victorville and Hesperia make top 100 Boomtowns in America for 2022
VICTORVILLE – SmartAsset, a New York-based financial technology company, listed Victorville and Hesperia in their top 100 list of Boomtowns in America for 2022. The company analyzed 494 largest cities in the nation to uncover the fastest growing by measuring growth of the population, income, growth domestic product (GDP), businesses, housing and changes in unemployment.
iebusinessdaily.com
University of Redlands announces merger
The University of Redlands and the Presidio Graduate School in San Francisco will merge. Redlands’ School of Business & Society will establish the Presidio Center for Sustainable Solutions on the Redlands Marin campus starting next summer, according to a statement on the Redlands website. The university, which partnered with...
How much California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
By FOX 11 Digital Team The minimum wage in California is set to increase on January 1, 2023. The state-wide California minimum wage will rise to $15.50 per hour for all employer sizes. Currently, in 2022, the minimum wage in California is $14 an hour for employers with 25 or fewer employees and $15 an hour for employers with more than 25 employees. However, The post How much California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023 appeared first on KION546.
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in Values
Photo byPrecipitation Risk Model - Weekend of December 10th, 2022. The previous article (click here) mentioned of the weekend storm system that will move into Southern California. This system as of this morning has strengthened more than initially projected.
California May Pay Billions In Reparations For Qualifying African American Residents
The California Reparations Task Force, a Governor-appointed body, has estimated that the state’s payouts to modern-day descendants of Black slaves could total as much as $569 billion. A 550-page report from the task force is the first government-commissioned study on harms against the Black community since the 1968 Kerner Commission report ordered by President Lyndon ...
San Bernardino County offering $50 Drone Pilot Certification and Training
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – San Bernardino County Regional Occupational Program (ROP) is offering an 8-day Drone Pilot Certification and Training course for $50, this coming February 2023. The class helps students learn about airspace and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) operations in preparation for the FAA 107 UAS Pilot Exam.
ucr.edu
Salton Sea dust triggers lung inflammation
UC Riverside study has health implications for people living around California’s largest lake. The Salton Sea, the body of water in Southern California’s Coachella Valley and Imperial Valley, is shrinking over time as the planet warms and exposing more lakebed and new sources of dust in the process. High levels of dust already plague the region, a situation likely to worsen as the sea continues to shrink due to climate change.
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move In
As projected last week, the system for this coming weekend, weekend of December 10th, will be a more potent one than we have seen this month with a full cold front, intact, moving through Southern California, from San Luis Obispo and Vandenberg all the way through Los Angeles and down into San Diego as well, where most of the rain this month has missed so read on for details ...
kion546.com
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school. “I didn’t want to walk home alone after practices and be harassed, and beat up, and strangled,” he said in an interview with CNN. After law school, while out running for exercise, he said...
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Surgeon Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Accepting $3.3 Million in Illicit Payments to Perform Spinal Surgeries at Corrupt Hospital
December 9, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A neurosurgeon was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for accepting approximately $3.3 million in bribes for performing spinal surgeries at a now-defunct. Long Beach hospital whose owner later was imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam.
Comments / 2