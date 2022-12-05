Read full article on original website
GOP proposals would create flat Social Security benefit, up retirement age
While Republicans have been accused of rubbing their hands at the chance to drive the stake into the heart of Social Security, they say they want the opposite – that they want to save it with reforms that would preserve and return it to its antipoverty roots, along with helping reduce federal spending.
Biden boosts union pension fund with $36 billion injection of taxpayer money
Washington Times, The (DC) returned to his "Union Joe" roots on Thursday when he swooped in with a. is the largest amount of federal dollars ever used to bail out a pension plan. It comes out of the. $86 billion. in taxpayer money allocated to faltering pension plans in. $1.9...
Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers
President Joe Biden on Thursday is announcing the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of more than 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States.The money for the Central States Pension Fund is the largest amount of federal aid provided for a pension plan, the Biden administration said, and comes from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that he signed into law in 2021.Many union retirement plans have been under financial pressure because of underfunding and other issues. Without the...
'Career cushioning' is the latest workplace trend, seeing employees create a 'Plan B' ahead of a looming recession and job cuts
Workers who are "career cushioning" are looking to add an extra layer of security during uncertain economic times.
Long-COVID disability threatens the economy
Forget the work-from-home revolution or quiet quitting: The COVID-19 pandemic's biggest impact on the. labor market will be as a mass disability event, leaving many individuals out of work for long stretches of time. It's a shock that the economy is not well prepared to handle this event. An estimated...
After The Buses: Meet The Migrants At The Center Of Texas’ Manufactured Crisis
Yorvi Sánchez warms his hands as he posed for a portrait in West Ridge on Nov. 1, 2022. Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago. In After the Buses, Block Club Chicago and Borderless Magazine followed 10 of the thousands of Venezuelan migrants sent to Chicago as part of Texas Gov. Abbott’s political stunt this year. Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit newsroom focused on Chicago’s neighborhoods; sign up for its daily newsletter. Borderless Magazine is a multilingual nonprofit newsroom reporting on and with Chicago immigrants; sign up for its weekly newsletter.
Health Benefit Cost Rose 3.2% in 2022, but Employers See Bigger Increases Ahead, Mercer Survey
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The average per-employee cost of employer-sponsored health insurance rose by 3.2% in 2022, according to. , released today (Fig 1). Last year saw a spike in cost growth (to 6.3%) as individuals caught up on healthcare needs delayed as a result of the pandemic. While this year’s increase may seem like a return to normal trend, it is far below general inflation, which is averaging about 8% for 2022. Typically, health benefit cost growth runs higher than general inflation. According to.
After age 65, Americans consistently spend less: report
Story at a glance Once Americans reach age 65, their spending consistently declines regardless of whether they’re wealthy or have lower levels of financial resources. That’s according to a new study from the Rand Corporation. Researchers assessed data from the Health and Retirement Study and found spending adjusted for inflation declined for single and coupled…
Oscar Health Survey Details Connection Between Economic and Health Security, With More Individuals Reassessing Their Health Insurance and Prioritizing Their Healthcare Needs
American Insurance Consumers’ #1 Health Concern is State of the Economy – Surpassing COVID, Other Health Crises. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first healthcare company built on a full stack technology platform, today announced the results of a comprehensive survey on consumer attitudes toward healthcare. The survey highlights the importance of health security at a time of economic uncertainty, as well as the changing consumer sentiment towards healthcare and health insurance, as the country emerges from the effects of the COVID pandemic.
Medicare Advantage prior authorization rule drops
Medicare Advantage plans and other government-funded insurers would have to overhaul the electronic process they use to approve medical services and prescriptions under a rule proposed by the Biden administration on Tuesday.Why it matters: Prior authorization is a top concern of physicians, who say it imposes excessive administrative burdens and have pressed Congress to make…
FOXO LIFE™ to Begin Distribution Relationship with AmSuisse to Sell Life Insurance Designed to Keep You Alive™
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FOXO Technologies Inc. ™ (NYSEAM: FOXO ), a technology platform company whose products and services seek to address long-standing, core problems within the life insurance industry through epigenetic longevity science, today announced that its insurance distribution subsidiary, FOXO LIFE™, has engaged AmSuisse, an insurance brokerage general agency with products and specialty programs throughout.
FSU Expert Available To Comment On Florida's Special Legislative Session On Property Insurance
Dec. 12-16 special session comes after Hurricane Ian threw the state's insurance industry into deeper trouble, with estimated losses of about. hurricane season, the state was losing insurance companies to insolvency, and. Florida. homeowners were losing coverage, Nyce said. That prompted a May special session in which. Florida. legislators passed...
Tradesman Saver’s Tips For Reviewing Your Public Liability Insurance Broker
Sutton , South London , Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the cost of living hitting tradesmen and independent contractors more each day, it’s no surprise that workers of all kinds are looking to cut costs where they can. One area that a significant number of tradespeople are scared to review is their insurance policies. With a combination of legal requirements, complex language and different coverages, it can be extremely difficult to review your public liability insurance broker objectively.
Prescription Savings Tip for Seniors with Medicare Drug Plans Suggested by AAMSI
Los Angeles, CA December 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Seniors with stand-alone Medicare drug plan coverage have a little-known opportunity to save suggests the. American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. (AAMSI). “Some 23 million seniors have Medicare Part D drug plan coverage and many can expect to pay more for their medications...
Mass. dental insurance overhaul signed into law by Sec. of State Galvin [masslive.com]
Dental insurance in Massachusetts could change dramatically in 2024 after Secretary of State. signed a regulation overhauling premiums into law. Bay Staters last month overwhelmingly passed Ballot Question 2, which requires dental insurance companies to spend 83% of premiums on patient care, rather than on administrative expenses, taxes or profits. If carriers spend less than.
Stefan Mumm Joins Broker Assumed Underwriting Team at AmericanAg™
COLUMBUS, Ohio , Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AmericanAg™, a global provider of reinsurance services, announced that. has joined their team as Assistant Vice President – Underwriting/Marketing. In this role, he will be responsible for underwriting a portion of the company's Broker Assumed domestic portfolio, including the US treaty business with broker partners in.
Positive Physicians Insurance Company and Coalition Announce Partnership to Offer Cyber Insurance Coverage
Firms Partner to Provide Cyber Insurance Coverage Options to Positive's Insureds. ("Positive"), a leading medical professional liability (MPL) insurer serving healthcare providers across 10 states, today announced it has partnered with Coalition, the world's first. Active Insurance. provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, to provide Positive's insured...
Gov. Scott launches voluntary paid family and medical leave program
St. Albans Messenger (VT) Gov. today announced that the State of Vermont has hired The Hartford to create the Vermont Family and Medical Leave Insurance Plan (VT-FMLI), a voluntary paid family and medical leave program that will give all working Vermonters access to affordable paid family and medical leave insurance by 2025.
Exclusive AIS Health Data Outlines 2021 Compensation for Health Insurer CEOs
Washington, DC , Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In AIS Health’s annual roundup of health insurer executive compensation data, four newly public startup insurers stand out. But the stock awards that are largely driving their eye-popping total compensation figures — such as Clover Health Investments Corp. CEO.
Nearly 70% of Americans struggling to pay grocery bills, survey finds
A recent survey conducted by retail technology platform Swiftly found that 69% of Americans are struggling to afford groceries as food inflation soars.
