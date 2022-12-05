Denver weather: Mild in metro, avalanche warnings

DENVER ( KDVR ) — It’s a mild start to the week with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the middle 50s in the metro, while snow falls in the higher elevations in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sun and clouds, snow in mountains

Denver will have partly cloudy skies for Monday with above-average temperatures. Highs reach the middle 50s with a light afternoon breeze.

Pinpoint Weather: Forecast for Dec. 5.

Snow moves into the mountains Monday with winter storm warnings issued in the northern mountains until Tuesday morning.

Pinpoint Weather: Winter weather advisories on Dec. 5. Pinpoint Weather snowfall totals for Dec. 6.

Avalanche warnings are also in effect until Wednesday for the Flat Tops, Elk Head Range, Park Range, Gore Range and Front Range.

Pinpoint Weather: Avalanche warning for Dec. 5.

Weather tonight: Some clearing, cool

Extra clouds linger overnight Monday with seasonal lows in the middle 20s. Winds are lighter with snow sticking around in the higher elevations.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for Dec. 5.

Looking ahead: Seasonal week with mountain snow

Snow pushes into the central mountains on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies across the Front Range. Highs Tuesday are closer to seasonal averages in the upper 40s.

Sunshine is back for Wednesday with afternoon snow in the mountains. The Front Range and Eastern Plains could see light snow Wednesday night as the system pushes out of the area.

Pinpoint Weather: 7-day forecast for Dec. 5 in Denver.

Highs remain in the middle 40s for the end of the week with mostly sunny skies. The weekend looks seasonal and comfortable with highs in the mid-40s with clouds increasing on Sunday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.