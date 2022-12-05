ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benedicta, ME

Presque Isle Trailer Park Has ‘Best Drinking Water in Maine’

A mobile home park in Presque Isle has earned bragging rights for having Maine’s best tasting drinking water. Skyline Trailer Park took home the top honor Thursday at the Maine Rural Water Association's annual conference and trade show in Rockport. Skyline’s entry beat out dozens of community water suppliers around the state competing for the title, according to the association.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1

It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
LIMESTONE, ME
Man Faces Life in Prison for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook County & Penobscot County, Maine

A 33-year-old man from Penobscot County pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges including drug trafficking in Aroostook County and central Maine. Matthew Catalano is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Two Men Arrested for Drug Trafficking Fentanyl in Penobscot County, Maine

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested two men in Corrina on Tuesday and charged them with drug trafficking fentanyl. Large Quantity of Fentanyl Seized with Search Warrant. As part of an ongoing investigation, the MDEA’s North Central Task Force along with the Maine State Police Tactical Team and Deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant around 8:00 pm on November 29, 2022 at a residence at Maple Ridge Mobile Home Park.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
Two People Die Following Head-on Collision on Route 1 in Westfield, Maine

Two people died following a two-vehicle collision late Monday afternoon on U.S. Route 1 in Westfield. Maine State Police say 41-year-old April Kellerhals of Littleton was driving north in a 2015 Honda Pilot shortly before 4:00 p.m. when she came around a corner and collided head-on with a 2017 Ford C-Max that was travelling in her lane. The car was being driven by 81-year-old Dale Drake of Presque Isle.
WESTFIELD, ME
Man Dies after Being Struck on Van Buren Road in Caribou, Maine

A 54-year-old man has died after being struck on the Van Buren Road in Caribou on Wednesday night, November 23. Police: The man was “running in and out of traffic”. The Caribou Police Department received a report around 9:28 pm that a man was running in and out of traffic near Skyway Plaza. Soon after the initial call, at 9:30 pm, Maine State Police Troopers Nathan Desrosier and Trooper Denver Roy reported that the man was lying in the roadway on the Van Buren Road.
CARIBOU, ME
Presque Isle, ME
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME.

