Presque Isle Trailer Park Has ‘Best Drinking Water in Maine’
A mobile home park in Presque Isle has earned bragging rights for having Maine’s best tasting drinking water. Skyline Trailer Park took home the top honor Thursday at the Maine Rural Water Association's annual conference and trade show in Rockport. Skyline’s entry beat out dozens of community water suppliers around the state competing for the title, according to the association.
Crash on I-95 in Southern Aroostook County Shuts Down Northbound Lanes
A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 in southern Aroostook County late Thursday night shut down the highway for several hours and the cleanup continued Friday morning. Maine State Police report 42-year-old Dmitrii Vasilev of Moncton, New Brunswick was traveling north on I-95 in Ludlow around 10:05 p.m. Thursday when he swerved to avoid a moose.
Presque Isle Man Gets Two Life Sentences for Homicides in Castle Hill, Maine
Forty-year-old Bobby Nightingale was sentenced Thursday to two life sentences for murdering two men in Castle Hill in 2019. Bobby Nightingale Gets Two Life Sentences for Castle Hill Murders. A jury found him guilty of the crimes in August of 2022. Fifty-one-year-old Roger Ellis and 25-year-old Allan Curtis were killed...
Who Won the Lottery for $1.5 Million in Madawaska, Maine?
It’s always interesting to hear about someone nearby winning the lottery. Even if it’s in the same state, people talk about it. It’s especially exciting and intriguing when anyone wins big money in a tight knit community like Aroostook County. Even more so, in the town of Madawaska.
No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1
It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
Winners List from the Festival of Trees 2022 in Presque Isle, Maine
St. Apollonia's Festival of Trees had a record crowd on opening night at the Aroostook Centre Mall as 81 trees were on display. The whole weekend was busy with activity. Visitors bought tickets to bid on the different displays to win the many items offered with each tree. Of the featured displays was the Community Spirit Tree with over $3,500 in gifts.
Body Found on Sears Island Identified as Missing Presque Isle Man
The Presque Isle Police said the body found on Sears Island on November 26 has been identified as Chase Dmuchowsky who went missing from the University of Maine at Presque Isle in October. Missing UMPI Student has been Identified. The last time Dmuchowsky was seen was on the evening of...
Daigle Oil Company Opening New Car Wash at Old Burger King Location in Presque Isle, Maine
Daigle Oil Company has bought the old Burger King location on Maine Street in Presque Isle to construct an “express tunnel car wash.”. Daigle Oil Company Opening New Car Wash in Presque Isle. Demolition on the structure will start the week of December 5, 2022, according to Sonya Dechene...
Standoff after Shots Fired and Man Barricaded Himself in Home in Medway, Maine
A 36-year-old man from Medway was arrested Friday afternoon after he fired shots from a rifle and barricaded himself inside a residence near the vicinity of Medway Road and Horseshoe Road. Standoff After Shots Fired and Man Barricaded Himself in a Home. The incident started Thursday night just before midnight...
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – November 21-27
Here is a summary of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police as reported during the week of November 21st, 2022. Driver issued criminal summons in Fort Kent for falsely attached plates. On November 24th, Trooper Desrosier was driving through Fort Kent and observed a...
School Delays in Aroostook County – Thursday, December 1
MSAD #45 (Washburn area schools) has a 2-hour delay with no Pre-K today. Woodland Consolidated School will have a 2-hour delay this morning. Limestone Community School Opening 2 hours later this morning. MSAD 20 (Fort Fairfield) will delay 2 hours - No Morning Pre-K RSU 39 (Caribou area) - Opening...
Man Faces Life in Prison for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook County & Penobscot County, Maine
A 33-year-old man from Penobscot County pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges including drug trafficking in Aroostook County and central Maine. Matthew Catalano is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm.
Two Men Arrested for Drug Trafficking Fentanyl in Penobscot County, Maine
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested two men in Corrina on Tuesday and charged them with drug trafficking fentanyl. Large Quantity of Fentanyl Seized with Search Warrant. As part of an ongoing investigation, the MDEA’s North Central Task Force along with the Maine State Police Tactical Team and Deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant around 8:00 pm on November 29, 2022 at a residence at Maple Ridge Mobile Home Park.
Two People Die Following Head-on Collision on Route 1 in Westfield, Maine
Two people died following a two-vehicle collision late Monday afternoon on U.S. Route 1 in Westfield. Maine State Police say 41-year-old April Kellerhals of Littleton was driving north in a 2015 Honda Pilot shortly before 4:00 p.m. when she came around a corner and collided head-on with a 2017 Ford C-Max that was travelling in her lane. The car was being driven by 81-year-old Dale Drake of Presque Isle.
Man Dies after Being Struck on Van Buren Road in Caribou, Maine
A 54-year-old man has died after being struck on the Van Buren Road in Caribou on Wednesday night, November 23. Police: The man was “running in and out of traffic”. The Caribou Police Department received a report around 9:28 pm that a man was running in and out of traffic near Skyway Plaza. Soon after the initial call, at 9:30 pm, Maine State Police Troopers Nathan Desrosier and Trooper Denver Roy reported that the man was lying in the roadway on the Van Buren Road.
First Quarter Honor Roll For Central Aroostook Jr/Sr HS Released
The first quarter of the school year is behind many students and teachers as we are now "back to normal” for most in The County. Central Aroostook Jr./Sr High School in Mars Hill recently released the honor roll for the first quarter of the 2022-23 academic year. Students in...
