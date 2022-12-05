Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PWMania
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
PWMania
Tony Khan to Limit ROH Storylines on AEW Television
During a media call to promote ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan stated that he will limit the amount of ROH storylines on AEW television and will address ROH’s future after Final Battle. Some fans have complained about the amount of ROH they see on AEW television. With the exception...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/9/22)
WWE SmackDown will air live on FOX tonight from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will return to his hometown for a birthday celebration on SmackDown. Today is the 54th birthday of the former World Heavyweight Champion. The main event for tonight has been announced as Sheamus and Butch vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, with the titles on the line. Butch is filling in for Drew McIntyre, who is unable to compete due to a medical condition.
PWMania
Both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre Out of Action With the Same Injury
Following Drew McIntyre’s announcement that he is not medically cleared to compete, WWE’s biggest star, Roman Reigns, is also out with an injury. Surprisingly, both stars are out with the same injury. Dave Meltzer provided updates on Reigns and McIntyre in the most recent edition of the Wrestling...
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Responds to Criticism of Her WWE Survivor Series Match Against Shotzi
Ronda Rousey addressed criticism of her WWE Survivor Series match against Shotzi during her YouTube live stream. Rousey also addressed the apron DDT incident. “You ever wake up from a deep sleep and think of a cringe moment in your life? And you lay awake in bed?. Well I had...
Watch the moment Brittney Griner lands on US soil
WNBA star Brittney Griner has arrived in the United States after a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Rosa Flores reports.
PWMania
The New Day to Become a Long-Term Part of the WWE NXT Brand?
The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) will face Pretty Deadly for the NXT tag team titles at this Saturday’s NXT Deadline PLE. During a media call to promote the event, Shawn Michaels was asked about New Day possibly becoming a long-term part of the brand. “We never...
PWMania
Matt Riddle Dropped from Upcoming WWE Events
Matt Riddle has been dropped from future WWE events. There’s no word on why Riddle isn’t on the road right now, but PWInsider reports that he’s no longer scheduled for weekend WWE live events. Riddle most recently competed on Monday’s RAW, teaming with Kevin Owens to lose...
PWMania
Drew Gulak Appears on WWE NXT, Set For New Feud?
Drew Gulak made an appearance on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Charlie Dempsey defeated Hank Walker in singles action on Tuesday night’s Deadline go-home episode of NXT. Gulak appeared near the end of the match to scout the action from ringside. While Gulak did not directly interact with...
Raufeon Stots edges Danny Sabatello, gets Patchy Mix in Bellator final
Raufeon Stots gave Danny Sabatello a gloating sendoff following a split-decision win to retain his interim bantamweight title in a Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix semifinal.
PWMania
Backstage Talk About Having Roman Reigns Work Both Nights of WrestleMania 39
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns may end up doing double duty at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. According to the Wrestling Observer, there has been talk of having Reigns wrestle on both Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. Cody Rhodes and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would be his opponents.
PWMania
Latest News on William Regal’s AEW Departure and WWE Future, Triple H – Tony Khan, and More
As PWMania.com previously reported, William Regal is returning to WWE after AEW President Tony Khan granted his release after Regal asked for his contract’s option year to not be exercised. Khan stated earlier this week that although Regal is returning to WWE, he is still under contract to AEW for the remainder of this month. You can read what Khan had to say during the ROH Final Battle media call on Wednesday by clicking here.
PWMania
Photo: Cody Rhodes Looking Ripped Ahead of His WWE Return
Cody Rhodes was pushed as a top star by WWE from the moment he returned to the company during WrestleMania 38, as his feud with Seth Rollins elevated him and established Rhodes as a big star. However, he was forced to withdraw from his Hell In A Cell match against...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 9, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. – The show opened with the Brawling Brutes and the Bloodline making their entrances for their title match. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos vs. Sheamus & Butch. Sheamus and Jimmy started the match,...
PWMania
CM Punk Accidentally Hurt Chris Jericho During Brawl in AEW
Chris Jericho discussed the brawl that occurred during the AEW Dynamite episode “Quake by the Lake” on his podcast, Talk is Jericho, and how CM Punk accidentally hurt him. “Which of course led to CM Punk returning and because he had been hurt and that when the summer was over and he came back and people just went nuts for it and had the Jericho Appreciation Society all take bumps for him. And then he came in with me and you can see I charged at him with the belt. He hits me, hits me again. You see me pointing to my throat to clothesline me over the top rope to the floor. And we didn’t quite have enough momentum.
PWMania
PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast: Month of Starrcade Part 1
A new month means a new topic on the PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast! Justin C and Heather dive into Starrcade this month as they look at some of the best of Starrcade!. They start with looking back at the last two matches of 1996: The Giant vs Lex Luger and Hollywood Hogan vs Roddy Piper. Are they technically sound matches? No. But the crowd heat for them shows you how hot the nWo angle was at the time before WCW ruined it!
PWMania
Will Sasha Banks Be At The Tokyo Dome?
Just last week, I penned an article about Sasha Banks’ future in pro wrestling, discussing the latest rumors around the next move in her career. The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported that there were “money talks” between the two sides before he reported that she was backstage at a WWE live event in Mexico, which would suggest that fences could be mended between the two parties. While I never doubted her talent or star power, I mentioned that prehaps it was best that she step away from the sport for an extended period of time to start fresh down the road. More than anything, I emphasized that the company might be hesitant to invest too much stock or television time into her character upon her return because she has a track record of walking out on a live television show just before it went on the air. That’s not good business, and at some point, the office has to measure the risk/reward of the Sasha Banks situation. What if she was unhappy with a creative direction before a live pay-per-view when she’s booked in the main event and refuses to go to the ring?
PWMania
The Miz Reveals WWE’s Initial Plans for Him When He Got Started
During an appearance on Off The Beat with Brian Baumgartner, The Miz discussed the beginning of his WWE career. “They brought me up to Connecticut to commentate…So Joey Styles brought me up with Todd Grisham and Michael Cole. They all brought me up and I had to do a take of commentating and they told me, ‘Hey, we’re thinking we might bring you in as a commentator or an interviewer.’”
PWMania
John Morrison Confirmed For MLW Blood and Thunder on 1/7/22
Major League Wrestling has announced via social media that former WWE/IMPACT star John Morrison will be competing at the January 7th Blood and Thunder event to take place in Philadelphia. As Morrison is known for changing his name to reference each promotion he works for, he will be known as Johnny Fusion in MLW.
PWMania
AEW Rampage Results – December 9, 2022
It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas with a taped edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, starting tonight at 10/9c. On tap for tonight’s edition of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT program is...
Comments / 0