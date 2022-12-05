Read full article on original website
Heavy snow leads to slick streets in northern Iowa Friday morning
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A winter storm brought rain, ice, and snow to eastern Iowa Thursday night into Friday morning. Heavy snow in the northern part of the state has led to slick conditions and forced schools to delay the start of the day. Precipitation will...
Snowfall amounts vary widely with north-central Iowa’s first major winter storm of season
Palo Alto County saw the highest snowfall totals in Iowa from the storm, with Ruthven receiving 12 inches of snow and Emmetsburg 10 inches. Dexter in Mower County received 10.3 inches. North-central Iowa could see some isolated areas of freezing drizzle overnight, mixing with snow in the very early morning...
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
December 8-9 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Ice and snow fell in northern Iowa leading to slick conditions and school closures, mainly near and north of Highway 20. Here's a list of the snowfall reports in the area:. Decorah: 5.2" Waukon: 5.0" New Hampton: 4.0" Postville: 3.8" Rossville: 3.0"
Parts of Iowa could get snow by the end of the week
JOHNSTON — Forecasters say another storm system is expected to reach the state later this week that could bring snow across Iowa’s northern half and rain to the south. Meteorologist Cory Martin, at the National Weather Service, says the divider line between snow and rain runs from Council Bluffs to Des Moines to Cedar Rapids to Dubuque, but just a few degrees shift in the temperature could make all the difference.
The 3 Useful Essentials Iowans Need Before Snow Arrives
'Tis the season! No, not just Christmas cookies, lights, family, and gifts. It's also the season for s-s-s-snow! It's been on the ground for a few weeks now in our neighbors to the north, Minnesota, and, it's in the forecast for Northeast Iowa today. While it could very well still...
Bird Flu Strikes Iowa Turkey Farm
Another case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or bird flu, has been confirmed in an Iowa turkey production flock. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says the outbreak occurred in northwest Iowa at the turkey growing region of Sac, Buena Vista, and Cherokee Counties. Naig says Iowa Department of Agriculture officials were able to confine the outbreak and keep it from spreading to other poultry farms.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Editorial: Rural communities in the heartland benefit from Iowa’s early voting position
DES MOINES, Iowa — Last week, the Democratic National Committee voted to replace Iowa with South Carolina on their primary calendar. All but ensuring Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status is over. Some have shrugged this off, pointing to the Republican Party’s commitment to Iowa. There’s only one problem with that...
140k Birds Will Be Destroyed In Iowa
(Iowa City, IA) According to the state Department of Agriculture, thousands of turkeys will be destroyed in Iowa. They say 100-thousand turkeys from Cherokee County and 40-thousand from Sac Country are affected by bird flu outbreaks. Over 15-point-five million birds have died because of bird flu this year in Iowa.
Siouxland Stories: Siouxland woman delivers on retirement
Since 1992, Rathman has connected with customers at the downtown Sioux City office, but not anymore. After logging almost 38 years, Kim retired early December.
COVID-19 cases in Iowa are highest in 5 months
DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa has jumped to its highest level in five months. New numbers from the State Health Department in early December 2022 show nearly 4,600 positive tests last week. That's a jump of more than 1,100 over last week.
Emergency medical services in Iowa are operating without a net
I still can hear the phone ringing. It was a continuous shrill ring, clearly distinct from an ordinary call. No matter the time of day, my heart would begin to race. When I picked up the receiver, I’d hear worried — and sometimes frantic — voices asking for help. It wasn’t a wrong number — […] The post Emergency medical services in Iowa are operating without a net appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa-owned ice cream company acquired by Italian sweets group
LE MARS, Iowa — One of the largest ice cream makers in the U.S., located in far northwest Iowa, now has a new owner. The Italian-based Ferrero Group announced Wednesday it's acquiring Wells Enterprises. It's a 100-year-old family-owned company in Le Mars. Wells Enterprises is best known for its...
Country music star announced as first act of 2023 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair announced its first Grandstand concert for the 2023 event Wednesday morning — country music star Eric Church. Church will perform on Sunday, August 13 at 8:00 p.m. It will be a return to the Iowa State Fair grandstand for Church, who was an opener in 2006 and 2007. This will be his first time headlining a Grandstand show.
Popular Iowa Pop Corn Company Is a Famous Worldwide Treat
Going down the Rodeo Really Tough Trivia Rabbit Hole at 7:10 am each weekday typically leads to some fun and exciting places. Such as it is with National Microwave Oven Day, which celebrates the appliance to change how the kitchen is used. The story goes that a self-taught American engineer...
Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony held at Iowa Statehouse
DES MOINES, Iowa — Flags were flown at half-staff across Iowa on Wednesday in honor of the more than 2,400 Americans killed at Pearl Harbor. Eighty-one years ago, on Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese Navy attacked the U.S. naval base in Hawaii, pulling our country into World War II.
Third Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings 12/8/22
3 North Linn 5-0 3 4 Remsen St. Mary’s 4-0 4 Dropped Out: East Mills (10), Earlham (13) Dropped Out: Logan-Magnolia (12), Hinton (14), Bellevue (15) Dropped Out: Davenport Assumption (13), Grinnell (14) Class 4A. School Record LW. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 5-0 1 2 Ballard 4-0 3 3...
East Iowa Pork Producer Sells To Global Food Giant
The global food company JBS USA has recently announced it will be buying “certain assets” of an Iowa-based pork producer. TriOak Foods and JBS USA have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship. According to a release, JBS has been an exclusive customer of TriOak market hogs since 2017. In...
Iowa health care providers share insight on handling RSV, Flu, and COVID-19 before holidays
DES MOINES, Iowa — As health care providers across the country continue to monitor a rise in RSV and flu cases, some parents rushing to pharmacies and stores are finding children's Tylenol, Motrin, and other painkillers may not be as easy to find. Children's Tylenol and Motrin are often...
