JOHNSTON — Forecasters say another storm system is expected to reach the state later this week that could bring snow across Iowa’s northern half and rain to the south. Meteorologist Cory Martin, at the National Weather Service, says the divider line between snow and rain runs from Council Bluffs to Des Moines to Cedar Rapids to Dubuque, but just a few degrees shift in the temperature could make all the difference.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO