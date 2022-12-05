Read full article on original website
Presque Isle Trailer Park Has ‘Best Drinking Water in Maine’
A mobile home park in Presque Isle has earned bragging rights for having Maine’s best tasting drinking water. Skyline Trailer Park took home the top honor Thursday at the Maine Rural Water Association's annual conference and trade show in Rockport. Skyline’s entry beat out dozens of community water suppliers around the state competing for the title, according to the association.
Crash on I-95 in Southern Aroostook County Shuts Down Northbound Lanes
A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 in southern Aroostook County late Thursday night shut down the highway for several hours and the cleanup continued Friday morning. Maine State Police report 42-year-old Dmitrii Vasilev of Moncton, New Brunswick was traveling north on I-95 in Ludlow around 10:05 p.m. Thursday when he swerved to avoid a moose.
Bangor Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties
A 31-year-old man from Bangor pleaded guilty Thursday to drug trafficking charges in Penobscot County and Aroostook County. Bangor Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties. Wayne Smith is facing up to 20 years in prison. He submitted his guilty plea in U.S. District Court in...
Who Won the Lottery for $1.5 Million in Madawaska, Maine?
It’s always interesting to hear about someone nearby winning the lottery. Even if it’s in the same state, people talk about it. It’s especially exciting and intriguing when anyone wins big money in a tight knit community like Aroostook County. Even more so, in the town of Madawaska.
No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1
It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
Body Found on Sears Island Identified as Missing Presque Isle Man
The Presque Isle Police said the body found on Sears Island on November 26 has been identified as Chase Dmuchowsky who went missing from the University of Maine at Presque Isle in October. Missing UMPI Student has been Identified. The last time Dmuchowsky was seen was on the evening of...
Daigle Oil Company Opening New Car Wash at Old Burger King Location in Presque Isle, Maine
Daigle Oil Company has bought the old Burger King location on Maine Street in Presque Isle to construct an “express tunnel car wash.”. Daigle Oil Company Opening New Car Wash in Presque Isle. Demolition on the structure will start the week of December 5, 2022, according to Sonya Dechene...
School Delays in Aroostook County – Thursday, December 1
MSAD #45 (Washburn area schools) has a 2-hour delay with no Pre-K today. Woodland Consolidated School will have a 2-hour delay this morning. Limestone Community School Opening 2 hours later this morning. MSAD 20 (Fort Fairfield) will delay 2 hours - No Morning Pre-K RSU 39 (Caribou area) - Opening...
Man Faces Life in Prison for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook County & Penobscot County, Maine
A 33-year-old man from Penobscot County pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges including drug trafficking in Aroostook County and central Maine. Matthew Catalano is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm.
Two Men Arrested for Drug Trafficking Fentanyl in Penobscot County, Maine
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested two men in Corrina on Tuesday and charged them with drug trafficking fentanyl. Large Quantity of Fentanyl Seized with Search Warrant. As part of an ongoing investigation, the MDEA’s North Central Task Force along with the Maine State Police Tactical Team and Deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant around 8:00 pm on November 29, 2022 at a residence at Maple Ridge Mobile Home Park.
Wade Man Charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl and Meth
A 56-year-old Wade man has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking crimes following a lengthy investigation into the importation and sale of “significant amounts” of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Aroostook County. On Wednesday, investigators assigned to Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Aroostook County Task Force executed a State...
