Benedicta, ME

Presque Isle Trailer Park Has ‘Best Drinking Water in Maine’

A mobile home park in Presque Isle has earned bragging rights for having Maine’s best tasting drinking water. Skyline Trailer Park took home the top honor Thursday at the Maine Rural Water Association's annual conference and trade show in Rockport. Skyline’s entry beat out dozens of community water suppliers around the state competing for the title, according to the association.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Who Won the Lottery for $1.5 Million in Madawaska, Maine?

It’s always interesting to hear about someone nearby winning the lottery. Even if it’s in the same state, people talk about it. It’s especially exciting and intriguing when anyone wins big money in a tight knit community like Aroostook County. Even more so, in the town of Madawaska.
MADAWASKA, ME
No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1

It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
LIMESTONE, ME
Man Faces Life in Prison for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook County & Penobscot County, Maine

A 33-year-old man from Penobscot County pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges including drug trafficking in Aroostook County and central Maine. Matthew Catalano is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Two Men Arrested for Drug Trafficking Fentanyl in Penobscot County, Maine

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested two men in Corrina on Tuesday and charged them with drug trafficking fentanyl. Large Quantity of Fentanyl Seized with Search Warrant. As part of an ongoing investigation, the MDEA’s North Central Task Force along with the Maine State Police Tactical Team and Deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant around 8:00 pm on November 29, 2022 at a residence at Maple Ridge Mobile Home Park.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
Wade Man Charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl and Meth

A 56-year-old Wade man has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking crimes following a lengthy investigation into the importation and sale of “significant amounts” of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Aroostook County. On Wednesday, investigators assigned to Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Aroostook County Task Force executed a State...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Presque Isle, ME
