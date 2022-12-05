ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions' Updated 2023 Draft Order after Rams' Latest Loss

By John Maakaron
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ixfe_0jXkFFjh00

Here is where the Lions currently will draft, after the Rams' loss.

The Detroit Lions currently hold the No. 4 and No. 15 overall picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, following the Rams' latest loss to the Seahawks.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes ' decision to trade Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams will pay off and in a significant way.

It was announced prior to Week 13 that Detroit's former signal-caller was placed on the injured reserve list, effectively ending his season.

“Matthew’s the ultimate competitor,” Sean McVay said, when asked about the decision to place Stafford on IR. “I think in a lot of instances, the best thing that you can do is protect him from himself. We will always make the best decision that he feels most comfortable with, that we feel most comfortable with.

“I know him. If there’s any inkling that he can play, this guy’s going to want to play. Now, is there a possibility that we say, ‘Hey, the smart thing is to not play you,’ and he could be upset with me. But, I think he knows that I have his best interest, and we have his best interest in mind.”

Meanwhile, Detroit has won four of its past five games. After starting the season 1-6, the Lions have the potential of finishing the 2022 season with a winning record.

Updated 2023 NFL Draft order

  • 1.) Houston Texans
  • 2.) Chicago Bears
  • 3.) Seattle Seahawks
  • 4.) Detroit Lions
  • 5.) Carolina Panthers
  • 6.) Philadelphia Eagles
  • 7.) Jacksonville Jaguars
  • 8.) Arizona Cardinals
  • 9.) Indianapolis Colts
  • 10.) Atlanta Falcons
  • 11.) Green Bay Packers
  • 12.) Las Vegas Raiders
  • 13.) Houston Texans
  • 14.) Pittsburgh Steelers
  • 15.) Detroit Lions

