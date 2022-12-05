Read full article on original website
AMD could have Nvidia scared enough to revive the RTX 4080... as the RTX 4070 Ti
Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti, the rumored-to-be-imminent graphics card that’ll be the third Lovelace offering, has witnessed a spec spillage – and the apparent takeaway is that it’s identical to the canceled RTX 4080 12GB. The purported specs were highlighted by VideoCardz (opens in new tab) and...
Nvidia RTX 4080 price cut in UK suggests GPU might get even cheaper soon
RTX 4080 is now £99 below MSRP in the UK, which is a good sign for everyone – hopefully. Don’t look now – well, actually do look, or you’ll have trouble reading the rest of this article – but the Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card has now dropped below its MSRP (recommended price) in the UK, and considerably below in one case.
GTA Online update adds major graphics feature to PS5 and Xbox Series X
The December update for GTA Online will add ray tracing on Xbox Series X and PS5, as well as other quality-of-life improvements to the long-running multiplayer mode. More specifically, the GTA Online Winter Update 2022, which is slated to go live later this month according to the Rockstar Newswire post (opens in new tab), is adding ray-traced reflections which will be available from the Fidelity Mode graphics setting on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This means that your custom cars and motorcycles will look even more impressive cutting through the streets of Los Santos.
Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop 'super app' for all your needs
Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one “super app” that would see it challenging Apple and Google’s dominance in the mobile search space. According to reports by The Information (opens in new tab), the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds,...
Diamond industry big players hit by Iranian APT
Major companies in the diamond industry (and a couple of adjacent ones) have been hit by a brand new data wiper courtesy of a known Iran-based advanced persistent threat (APT) group. Cybersecurity researchers from ESET’s welivesecurity arm have recently discovered Agrius, a threat actor that initiated a supply chain attack...
Another Patch Tuesday launch has broken another key Microsoft tool
Database connections that utilize the Microsoft ODBC SQL Server driver might now fail as the result of a recent Patch Tuesday update. According to an update to the Windows Health Dashboard (opens in new tab), users who installed the update to the database tool, which came as part of an update dubbed KB5019980, receive an error message either within the app or via their SQL Server.
Vivaldi is adding Mastodon to its browser
Vivaldi has unveiled a number of productivity-enhancing updates to its web browser alongside integration for Mastodon, which the company claims to be “a key component of decentralized social networking”. The self-proclaimed first web browser company to have a Mastodon instance (Vivaldi Social), it has now integrated the social...
Amazon joins Open Invention Network to keep its Linux patents safe
Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have joined the patent non-aggression consortium the Open Invention Network (OIN). Founded in 2015, the OIN buys patents and then licenses them royalty-free to its members, who have all agreed not to enforce their own patents against Linux-based projects, within limits. This can help...
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite plummets to its cheapest price ever
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is now unbeatable value for money in this latest offer at Amazon that brings the mid-range tablet down to its lowest price ever. For those of you out there put off by the high price of an iPad or Samsung's latest Tab S8 range, this is a sensible compromise. You still get a powerful and versatile tablet that's great for general browsing, media streaming, and a little gaming, all at a fraction of the cost.
Tor browser finally gets Apple Silicon support in new update
A new version of the anonymous Tor browser has been released, bringing native support for Apple Silicon equipped devices, as well as optimizations for Android devices. The updated Tor browser uses a universal binary that contains both x86-64 and ARM64 architectures, so can decide which one to use based on whether an Apple M1 or M2 or Android device is being used - meaning Tor should now perform better on Apple Mac computers.
Pentagon awards $9bn cloud contract to Google, Oracle, Amazon and Microsoft
The Pentagon has announced it is awarding its cloud computing network contract to Google, Oracle, Amazon, and Microsoft,. The wide-ranging contract will see its value total $9 billion over multiple stages until an estimated June 2028 completion date. The four companies will play a part in the Joint Warfighter Cloud...
Google says North Korea targeted an Internet Explorer zero-day vulnerability
Cybersecurity researchers from Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) have discovered a zero-day vulnerability in the Internet Explorer (IE) browser (opens in new tab) being exploited by a well-known North Korean threat actor. In a blog post (opens in new tab) detailing its findings, the group said it spotted the...
The Witcher 3's next-gen update may look better, but you'll pay for it in broken mods
Rejoice! The days of searching the bodies in The Witcher 3’s Velen for juicy loot and coming up with nothing but a bunch of candles, broken rakes, and a broken heart for your troubles are coming to an end. However, it looks like this boon might come at a cost.
