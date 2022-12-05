ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

WTW announces election of three new Board Directors

DUBLIN, Ireland , Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company. (“WTW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Board has unanimously selected. , former CEO of Grant Thornton. U.S. ;. , former Chair of. Allianz Asset Management. and Allianz...
TEXAS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

AXIS Appoints Andy Maher as Head of Cyber and Technology, London

PEMBROKE , Bermuda --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AXIS Capital Holdings Limited. ("AXIS" or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS), announced today that. -based team of underwriters, and will focus on developing the team and enhancing the range of products and services that the team offers to its distribution partners and customers globally. He reports to.
InsuranceNewsNet

RiskTech Leader, Strategic Risk Associates (SRA) Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth

Richmond, Virginia , Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (SRA), a leading provider of integrated risk and performance management SaaS technology (WatchtowerTM) for the BFSI industry, has appointed. as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer, leading the company-wide sales strategy and SaaS software sales efforts. No stranger to SRA, David has...
VIRGINIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

SiriusPoint Announces New International Leadership Team

HAMILTON, Bermuda , Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPNT), a global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has appointed. as President of its international business and to CEO of. SiriusPoint International Insurance Corporation. . The CEO appointment is conditional and...
InsuranceNewsNet

World Insurance Associates Acquires Future Insurance Group

Iselin, NJ , Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Future Insurance Group. is a family-owned insurance agency. They provide coverage for all transportation needs, including long haul...
ISELIN, NJ
InsuranceNewsNet

AmeriLife’s Agent Support Group Announces New Leadership & Company Name

--News Direct-- (ASG), one of the oldest and most established life insurance brokerages in the. (“AmeriLife”), today announced the elevation of. , who recently announced his retirement after leading. Agent Support Group. through 50 years of growth and innovation. Scheiner will take over day-to day operations while focusing...
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of General de Seguros, S.A.B.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of General de Seguros, S.A.B. (Genseg) (. Mexico City, Mexico. ). The outlook of these Credit...
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Lonpac Insurance Bhd

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Lonpac’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
InsuranceNewsNet

James Boyle Elected to Mutual of Omaha Board of Directors

who has served as President and CEO of both Foresters Financial and. In his most recent role as President and CEO of Foresters Financial, Boyle led the strategic repositioning of the company, rebranding a mid-sized fraternal insurer as a market-leading disruptor, rationalizing its product line to include innovative wellness focused benefits, expanding omnichannel distribution and enabling same-day mobile transaction processing.
OMAHA, NE
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings for Members of Mid-Hudson Group

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of. Claverack Cooperative Insurance Company. ,. Midrox Insurance Company and Mid-Hudson Co-Operative Insurance Company. . These...
InsuranceNewsNet

FINGERMOTION, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits

On December 9, 2022 , FingerMotion, Inc. (the "Company" or "FingerMotion") issued. ("JiuGe Technology") and Munich Re, a large global. reinsurer, have set the stage for extension of their ongoing behavioral research. and analytic studies into commercial implementation in the. China. market. Through. a proprietary behavior intelligence system developed by...
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
33K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy