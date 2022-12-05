Read full article on original website
Related
WTW announces election of three new Board Directors
DUBLIN, Ireland , Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company. (“WTW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Board has unanimously selected. , former CEO of Grant Thornton. U.S. ;. , former Chair of. Allianz Asset Management. and Allianz...
Great American, Hiscox & Control Risks Announce Expansion to Provide Market-Leading Kidnap & Ransom Insurance
Announced today an expanded collaboration, along with Control Risks, a global specialist risk consultancy. Great American will continue to write Kidnap & Ransom (K&R) business while maintaining its relationship with. Hiscox USA. . Over the next year, all K&R policies will be written on Great American admitted paper, rated “A+”...
AXIS Appoints Andy Maher as Head of Cyber and Technology, London
PEMBROKE , Bermuda --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AXIS Capital Holdings Limited. ("AXIS" or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS), announced today that. -based team of underwriters, and will focus on developing the team and enhancing the range of products and services that the team offers to its distribution partners and customers globally. He reports to.
RiskTech Leader, Strategic Risk Associates (SRA) Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth
Richmond, Virginia , Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (SRA), a leading provider of integrated risk and performance management SaaS technology (WatchtowerTM) for the BFSI industry, has appointed. as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer, leading the company-wide sales strategy and SaaS software sales efforts. No stranger to SRA, David has...
SiriusPoint Announces New International Leadership Team
HAMILTON, Bermuda , Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPNT), a global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has appointed. as President of its international business and to CEO of. SiriusPoint International Insurance Corporation. . The CEO appointment is conditional and...
Best's Review Talks to MassMutual’s CEO About Preparations for Potentially Challenging Year
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- In a new article,Best’s Review spoke with Massachusetts Mutual Chairman and CEO. about how the life insurer plans to meet the coming year’s challenges. As 2022 draws to a close, he seeks to build on the company’s strengths in technology and annuities as a number of issues, such as inflation, interest rates, the Russian invasion of.
World Insurance Associates Acquires Future Insurance Group
Iselin, NJ , Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Future Insurance Group. is a family-owned insurance agency. They provide coverage for all transportation needs, including long haul...
CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted by Bank of America Securities
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCC) (NYSE: CCCS), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, today announced that management will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by. Bank of America Securities. . The presentation is scheduled for. Monday, December 12, 2022. , at. 11:00 a.m....
AmeriLife’s Agent Support Group Announces New Leadership & Company Name
--News Direct-- (ASG), one of the oldest and most established life insurance brokerages in the. (“AmeriLife”), today announced the elevation of. , who recently announced his retirement after leading. Agent Support Group. through 50 years of growth and innovation. Scheiner will take over day-to day operations while focusing...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Oxford Insurance Company MT LLC
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) of.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of General de Seguros, S.A.B.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of General de Seguros, S.A.B. (Genseg) (. Mexico City, Mexico. ). The outlook of these Credit...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) and the Long- and Short-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR; Short-Term IR) of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (. UnitedHealth Group. ) (. Minnetonka, MN. ) [NYSE: UNH]. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Financial...
Swiss Re Proposes Vanessa Lau, Pia Tischhauser As Board Members [Real-Time Trader]
India , Dec. 9 -- Reinsurer Swiss Re Ltd. (SSREY.PK) Friday said its Board of Directors will nominate. for election as new members at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of shareholders on. April 12, 2023. . The current Board members. and. will not stand for re-election. Vanessa Lau. is the...
Transformation and Technology Expert Timothy Wilde Joins UpHealth as Chief Technology Officer
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. , Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare transformation expert. (NYSE: UPH) as Chief Technology Officer, effectively immediately. Wilde reports to. and will be part of the company’s executive leadership team. Wilde, who has 30 years of experience across the healthcare, genomics, life sciences and insurance...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Lonpac Insurance Bhd
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Lonpac’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for Life Insurance Corporation (International) B.S.C. (c)
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb” (Fair) of. Life Insurance Corporation. (International) B.S.C. (c) (LICI) (. Bahrain. ). These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect LICI’s balance...
James Boyle Elected to Mutual of Omaha Board of Directors
who has served as President and CEO of both Foresters Financial and. In his most recent role as President and CEO of Foresters Financial, Boyle led the strategic repositioning of the company, rebranding a mid-sized fraternal insurer as a market-leading disruptor, rationalizing its product line to include innovative wellness focused benefits, expanding omnichannel distribution and enabling same-day mobile transaction processing.
Odie Pet Insurance Announces $3 Million Funding Round and Expands Executive Team
NEW YORK , Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- , a full-service pet health insurance company on a mission to democratize pet insurance by bringing a new generation of pet owners into the market, announced that it recently closed a. $3 million. round of funding. The funding was led by. RedBird...
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings for Members of Mid-Hudson Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of. Claverack Cooperative Insurance Company. ,. Midrox Insurance Company and Mid-Hudson Co-Operative Insurance Company. . These...
FINGERMOTION, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
On December 9, 2022 , FingerMotion, Inc. (the "Company" or "FingerMotion") issued. ("JiuGe Technology") and Munich Re, a large global. reinsurer, have set the stage for extension of their ongoing behavioral research. and analytic studies into commercial implementation in the. China. market. Through. a proprietary behavior intelligence system developed by...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
33K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0