Malware vs ransomware vs spyware - what’s the difference?
Malware is simply any program that is designed to specifically damage or interrupt the normal workings of a computer. The word 'malware' is often used synonymously with viruses, but more accurately it's an umbrella term used to include bots, phishing schemes, Trojans, worms, rootkits, and many other threats. Two of the most damaging malware are spyware and ransomware.
Why do cybercriminals use malware?
People turn to crime for a variety of reasons including revenge, greed, pride, and the thrill of getting away with it. Cybercriminals aren’t much different in their reasons for releasing malware on computers. No matter the reason, or the threat used, being a victim is hard to recover from because it takes time and often money to get your system back up and running.
5 signs your mobile might have malware
It used to be safe to use your mobile device without worrying about viruses, spyware, or other malware infections. But as society has shifted to using mobile as its primary source of online access, cybercriminals have also shifted their focus. Most antivirus software is now formatted to work on both...
Hackers are using Telegram to target crypto firms
VIP customers of cryptocurrency exchanges, particularly cryptocurrency investment companies, have become targets of a highly sophisticated phishing attack, Microsoft is warning. In a recent report (opens in new tab), Microsoft said it observed an unknown threat actor, labeled as DEV-0139, moving into Telegram groups “used to facilitate communication between VIP...
Web skimming hackers infiltrate over 40 ecommerce websites - that we know of
A new set of web skimming attacks have been discovered by JavaScript monitoring company Jscrambler, including attacks using methods that are reportedly unrecognizable. In a blog post (opens in new tab), the company outlined how it detected a web skimming attack on a discounted web marketing and analytics service occurred through the acquisition of its domain name (Cockpit). The domain name has not been in use since 2014.
Amnesty International branch hit by suspected Chinese hackers
The Canadian branch of global non-governmental human rights organization Amnesty International suffered a recent cyberattack that was apparently orchestrated by a Chinese state-sponsored attacker. In a press release (opens in new tab), Amnesty International Canada said it spotted “suspicious activity” on its IT infrastructure on October 5 2022. As soon...
Apple announces huge upgrade to your iCloud data privacy
Apple has announced a major upgrade to its data privacy protection for iCloud, giving users of the cloud storage platform a significant security upgrade. Among the new advanced privacy features are iMessage Contact Key Verification, which looks to provide further SMS-based security, and Advanced Data Protection for iCloud. While the...
New US defense budget has a heavy cyber focuses
The United States Congress is set to vote on the country’s annual defense policy, which this year plans an $858 billion annual spend, plenty of which will be going to cybersecurity (opens in new tab). The policy includes more budget for so-called “hunt forward” missions, new leadership positions, and...
Business email attacks are going increasingly mobile
Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks - in which threat actors assume the identities of business executives over email and try to trick employees into sending a wire transfer or something similar - are going mobile, security experts have warned. A report (opens in new tab) from Trustwave found the number...
How to Download McAfee Total Protection on Windows
McAfee Total Protection is excellent antivirus software designed to keep up to five Windows devices safe with just one subscription. This program not only stops the worst of malware, including ransomware, but it is also good at keeping an eye on cryptocurrencies and includes both identity theft protection and credit monitoring services as well.
FBI says Apple's new encryption launch is "deeply concerning"
Apple recently introduced a number of new privacy-oriented features aimed at better protecting user data stored in iCloud, but while privacy advocates and human rights groups have hailed the move, law enforcement agencies have voiced concerns. Apparently, they’re not against improved privacy, but instead fear criminals of all walks of...
Many SMBs still just aren't equipped to deal with cyberattacks
Most small and medium-sized businesses are ill-equipped to tackle the growing problem of cyberattacks, new research from DataSolutions Group has claimed. The IT distributor's recent “Cyber Concerns” report found that 89% of leaders are “increasingly” worried about ransomware and malware. There are different factors contributing to the growing fears, including the lack of quality staff, tools and services, as well as budget.
Google says North Korea targeted an Internet Explorer zero-day vulnerability
Cybersecurity researchers from Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) have discovered a zero-day vulnerability in the Internet Explorer (IE) browser (opens in new tab) being exploited by a well-known North Korean threat actor. In a blog post (opens in new tab) detailing its findings, the group said it spotted the...
Diamond industry big players hit by Iranian APT
Major companies in the diamond industry (and a couple of adjacent ones) have been hit by a brand new data wiper courtesy of a known Iran-based advanced persistent threat (APT) group. Cybersecurity researchers from ESET’s welivesecurity arm have recently discovered Agrius, a threat actor that initiated a supply chain attack...
Scammers are attacking each other with some very old-school tools
Cybercriminals are not just targeting businesses and consumers with their nasty practices- they’re also going after one another, according to a new report. Cybersecurity experts Sophos discovered that crooks often use the same techniques against one another - sometimes for financial gain, sometimes to “settle the score”, and sometimes simply out of spite.
