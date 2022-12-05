Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NebraskaTV
Two Rivers: Flu shots
KEARNEY, Neb. — This week is National Influenza Vaccination Week, which is an annual observation to remind everyone 6 months and older that although the holiday season has begun, it's not too late to get a flu shot. Dr. Von Lutz from Two Rivers Public Health Department told NTV...
NebraskaTV
Alumni from now-closed GI elementary school connect over old pictures online
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Alumni from the old Lincoln Elementary School in Grand Island are reminiscing about their time in school through a Facebook page where more than 500 members are sharing pictures from the past. The page was created by Peggy Bosley-Konen who said she originally made it...
NebraskaTV
2022 Festival of Lights at Yanney Park
KEARNEY, Neb. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Yanney Park. The Holiday Light Festival began Wednesday night, and will be open every night from 5:30 to 8:30 through the 18th. The event is put on by Kearney Parks and Recreation. It’s free to attend...
NebraskaTV
Two Rivers: Holiday Health Tips
KEARNEY, Neb. — As people are planning to get together for the holidays, here are some tips to keep you and your family safe this season. Brent Roemmich with Two Rivers Public Health Department. 1.Get your flu vaccine. Vaccination is your best protection against the flu. Remember, all vaccinations...
NebraskaTV
RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities
KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
NebraskaTV
Quick Bites: Christmas Cookie Dip
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietitian Kaiti George is helping us get ready for upcoming holiday parties. 1.In a bowl, combine cream cheese, cool whip, and powdered sugar. Mix well. In a small bag, place sugar cookies and crush until fine. Mix into dip. Enjoy with fruit, animal crackers, vanilla...
NebraskaTV
Wintry conditions and layers of ice cover the roads throughout the Tri-Cities
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The first major ice over happened Thursday in Grand Island and continued through the night. Roads were icy December 8th, and as the sun went down, temperatures dropped, and visibility lessened. The roads got dangerous. “The roads started off this morning as, what we call...
NebraskaTV
Buffalo County Sheriff's office warns of popular phishing scams
KEARNEY, NEB. — Now - a warning from the Buffalo County Sheriff's office. They posted this picture on their Facebook page - saying scammers are targeting your bank account. They say thieves will send you a text or email saying your account is suspended. It could include a link to re-activate your account but the sheriffs office says don't click it.
NebraskaTV
Scam Alert: Phishing scams targeting your bank account
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is warning people to look out for yet another scam. A phishing scam seems to be making the rounds again, targeting your bank account. The scam will send you a text or email saying your account is suspended. It could...
NebraskaTV
Second Chance Super Store - Kearney's only liquidation bin store!
Kearney's only liquidation bin store. Product returns, damaged packaging, huge savings!
NebraskaTV
Grand Island's city administrator position will remain open
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Grand Island's city administrator position will remain open for now. Topics like appointing new members to the council were addressed at Tuesday night's Grand Island City Council meeting, but not everyone saw eye to eye on appointing City Attorney Laura McAloon as the city's new administrator.
NebraskaTV
Team of the Week: Lexington's 'Dream Team' capture first state title
LINCOLN, Neb. — There’s an old bowling adage: Strikes are for show, spares are for dough. That was never more evident than in the Class B Unified Bowling State Championship. Despite only knocking down one strike in the final two games, Lexington took down the reigning champs, Ogallala...
NebraskaTV
Local Senators meet to hear from constituents and discuss priority bills
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Governor-elect Jim Pillen’s first Legislative Session is less than a month away. On Thursday, local senators got together to talk about their priority bills and to hear from constituents at the annual Legislative kickoff event the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce hosts. The 2023...
NebraskaTV
Adams Central Board race determined by two votes following recount
ADAMS COUNTY, Neb. — The third seat on the Adams Central Public Schools board has been determined by two votes. Adams County Clerk and Election Commissioner Ramona Thomas said an automatic recount Wednesday determined David Johnson received 1,222 total votes for the third seat, while Greg Mucklow received 1,220 total votes.
Comments / 0