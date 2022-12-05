ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Two Rivers: Flu shots

KEARNEY, Neb. — This week is National Influenza Vaccination Week, which is an annual observation to remind everyone 6 months and older that although the holiday season has begun, it's not too late to get a flu shot. Dr. Von Lutz from Two Rivers Public Health Department told NTV...
2022 Festival of Lights at Yanney Park

KEARNEY, Neb. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Yanney Park. The Holiday Light Festival began Wednesday night, and will be open every night from 5:30 to 8:30 through the 18th. The event is put on by Kearney Parks and Recreation. It’s free to attend...
Two Rivers: Holiday Health Tips

KEARNEY, Neb. — As people are planning to get together for the holidays, here are some tips to keep you and your family safe this season. Brent Roemmich with Two Rivers Public Health Department. 1.Get your flu vaccine. Vaccination is your best protection against the flu. Remember, all vaccinations...
RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities

KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
Quick Bites: Christmas Cookie Dip

KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietitian Kaiti George is helping us get ready for upcoming holiday parties. 1.In a bowl, combine cream cheese, cool whip, and powdered sugar. Mix well. In a small bag, place sugar cookies and crush until fine. Mix into dip. Enjoy with fruit, animal crackers, vanilla...
Buffalo County Sheriff's office warns of popular phishing scams

KEARNEY, NEB. — Now - a warning from the Buffalo County Sheriff's office. They posted this picture on their Facebook page - saying scammers are targeting your bank account. They say thieves will send you a text or email saying your account is suspended. It could include a link to re-activate your account but the sheriffs office says don't click it.
Scam Alert: Phishing scams targeting your bank account

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is warning people to look out for yet another scam. A phishing scam seems to be making the rounds again, targeting your bank account. The scam will send you a text or email saying your account is suspended. It could...
Grand Island's city administrator position will remain open

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Grand Island's city administrator position will remain open for now. Topics like appointing new members to the council were addressed at Tuesday night's Grand Island City Council meeting, but not everyone saw eye to eye on appointing City Attorney Laura McAloon as the city's new administrator.
Team of the Week: Lexington's 'Dream Team' capture first state title

LINCOLN, Neb. — There’s an old bowling adage: Strikes are for show, spares are for dough. That was never more evident than in the Class B Unified Bowling State Championship. Despite only knocking down one strike in the final two games, Lexington took down the reigning champs, Ogallala...
Local Senators meet to hear from constituents and discuss priority bills

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Governor-elect Jim Pillen’s first Legislative Session is less than a month away. On Thursday, local senators got together to talk about their priority bills and to hear from constituents at the annual Legislative kickoff event the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce hosts. The 2023...
Adams Central Board race determined by two votes following recount

ADAMS COUNTY, Neb. — The third seat on the Adams Central Public Schools board has been determined by two votes. Adams County Clerk and Election Commissioner Ramona Thomas said an automatic recount Wednesday determined David Johnson received 1,222 total votes for the third seat, while Greg Mucklow received 1,220 total votes.

