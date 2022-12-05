Gastonia, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2022 -- Watson Insurance Agency was established in 1934. They offer affordable plans for car, business, life, cyber liability and. . Through them, people can even invest in specialized boat insurance coverage. Buying a boat often requires a good sum of investment, and hence ensuring its protection must be a priority of its owner. However, neither typical auto insurance nor a homeowner insurance policy is designed to provide protection for a boat. Hence, one needs to have a separate boat insurance policy for their watercraft. Boat insurance may help cover a motorboat, sailboat, or personal watercraft if it is stolen, or damaged by a covered peril like fire or lightning. Boat insurance can also help protect the boat owner if they accidentally injure someone or damage their property with the boat. Even if boat insurance is not required in a state, purchasing a boat insurance policy can provide boat owners with the required financial assistance in unfortunate situations.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO