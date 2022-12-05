Read full article on original website
NC insurance chief OKs special Medicare enrollment period for Moore County residents affected by outage
CBS - 17 WNCN (Raleigh-Durham, NC) RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Insurance Commissioner's office is taking steps to help those affected by the. On Thursday, the commissioner approved a special enrollment period for Medicare beneficiaries affected by the outage. This will give those affected another two months to enroll and make changes to their plans. The new deadline is.
Watson Insurance Agency Offers Budget Friendly Watercraft Boat Insurance in Belmont and Charlotte: Watson Insurance Agency provides tailored boat insurance policies.
Gastonia, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2022 -- Watson Insurance Agency was established in 1934. They offer affordable plans for car, business, life, cyber liability and. . Through them, people can even invest in specialized boat insurance coverage. Buying a boat often requires a good sum of investment, and hence ensuring its protection must be a priority of its owner. However, neither typical auto insurance nor a homeowner insurance policy is designed to provide protection for a boat. Hence, one needs to have a separate boat insurance policy for their watercraft. Boat insurance may help cover a motorboat, sailboat, or personal watercraft if it is stolen, or damaged by a covered peril like fire or lightning. Boat insurance can also help protect the boat owner if they accidentally injure someone or damage their property with the boat. Even if boat insurance is not required in a state, purchasing a boat insurance policy can provide boat owners with the required financial assistance in unfortunate situations.
Not ‘enough money to save them all.’ Florida oceanside towns grapple with double hurricane whammy
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA — stays awake at night thinking about her family’s oceanfront home perched perilously on the edge of the eroded shoreline. The next storm could send it crashing into the ocean, just like some of her neighbors’ homes in. Wilbur-by-the-Sea . The small community suffered some of...
Louisiana expected to see major new flood protection projects in federal bill
Times-Picayune, The (New Orleans, LA) A major bill set for passage by Congress is expected to eventually result in billions of dollars in flood risk reduction projects in. area levees should be further strengthened to protect against so-called 200-year storms. The projects are part of comprehensive water resources legislation passed...
More states consider extending postpartum Medicaid coverage
Lawmakers in several conservative-led states — including Wyoming , Montana ,. — are expected to consider proposals to provide a year of continuous health coverage to new mothers enrolled in Medicaid. Medicaid beneficiaries nationwide are guaranteed continuous postpartum coverage during the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency. But momentum has...
3 providers to pay $22.5M to settle Medicaid fraud allegations in California
Three providers will pay out $22.5 million across two separate settlements to resolve false claims allegations in California, the Department of Justice announced. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
Another insurance special session. What now? | Editorial [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) As of 4 p.m. Friday , no bills had yet been posted on the Florida Legislature’s website for the special session on property insurance. The scheduled week-long session starts Monday. This is not good government. Floridians should not expect dramatic relief from whatever legislators...
Florida attorney general accuses Kendall business of facilitating fraudulent robocalls
A lawsuit filed in Miami federal court by Florida Attorney General. accuses a business based in a Kendall apartment of being a national leader in transmitting millions of fraudulent foreign robocalls. The suit seeks damages up to. $1,500. per call and. $30,000. per day of continuous violation. Smartbiz Telecom. says...
Another large insurer is leaving Louisiana — here’s what it means
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Yet another major insurer is pulling out of Louisiana. United Property & Casualty Insurance Co., based in Florida, will cease renewing its roughly 36,000 Louisiana home insurance policies in 2023. It is the largest company, in terms of the value of premiums written, to pull up stakes amid the state's widening insurance crisis.
Reports on Alcohol and Drug Research Findings from National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Provide New Insights (Medicaid expansion in Oregon and postpartum healthcare among people with and without prenatal substance …): Addiction Research – Alcohol and Drug Research
-- Data detailed on alcohol and drug research have been presented. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “People with a maternal substance use disorder (SUD) may experience a lack of access to necessary healthcare and more specifically, postpartum healthcare. It is not known whether increased insurance coverage introduced by Medicaid expansion has improved postpartum healthcare utilization among this population.”
New Florida lawmakers to tackle property insurance
Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach) — The new-look Florida Legislature is coming back to the Capitol to take on an old problem — homeowners insurance — which has worsened since Hurricane Ian tore through the state in September. It was just six months ago that lawmakers...
World Insurance Associates Acquires Future Insurance Group
Iselin, NJ , Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Future Insurance Group. is a family-owned insurance agency. They provide coverage for all transportation needs, including long haul...
FSU Expert Available To Comment On Florida's Special Legislative Session On Property Insurance
Dec. 12-16 special session comes after Hurricane Ian threw the state's insurance industry into deeper trouble, with estimated losses of about. hurricane season, the state was losing insurance companies to insolvency, and. Florida. homeowners were losing coverage, Nyce said. That prompted a May special session in which. Florida. legislators passed...
New Report Finds Child Health Coverage in California Stabilized During Pandemic, Points to Importance of Continuous Coverage Policies
Medi-Cal had stable coverage during the public health emergency. The Medicaid continuous coverage protection was put in place as part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and provided states with enhanced funding to ensure individuals with Medicaid kept their coverage. CCF's report examined state-by-state trends in the rate and number of uninsured children between 2019 and 2021, finding improvement in 12 states and stabilization in most others, including.
Mass. dental insurance overhaul signed into law by Sec. of State Galvin [masslive.com]
Dental insurance in Massachusetts could change dramatically in 2024 after Secretary of State. signed a regulation overhauling premiums into law. Bay Staters last month overwhelmingly passed Ballot Question 2, which requires dental insurance companies to spend 83% of premiums on patient care, rather than on administrative expenses, taxes or profits. If carriers spend less than.
'There's no overstating' Louisiana insurance crisis
Plaquemine Post South (LA) Louisiana won't have a special legislative session to address the state's growing homeowners insurance crisis as. will do beginning Monday, but Gov. and lawmakers believe they can take steps now to trigger relief until the Legislature convenes on its regular schedule. April 10. . First up:...
GOVERNOR SCOTT LAUNCHES VOLUNTARY PAID FAMILY AND MEDICAL LEAVE PROGRAM
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor today announced that the State of Vermont has hired The. to create the Vermont Family and Medical Leave Insurance Plan (VT-FMLI), a voluntary paid family and medical leave program that will give all working Vermonters access to affordable paid family and medical leave insurance by 2025.
Two Illinois Men Charged in Fraudulent Payment Processing Scheme
Two Illinois Men Charged in Fraudulent Payment Processing Scheme. men with bank fraud in connection with payment processing companies they operated. , operated a group of payment processing companies that deposited checks on behalf of merchant-clients. The checks typically were "remotely created checks" (RCCs), which were not signed by the account holder whose account was debited.
