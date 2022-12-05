Read full article on original website
Related
Is Your Auto Insurance Providing Complete Coverage Against Shopping Cart Damage?
Auto insurance is very important to consider when buying your new car or even if you have an old one. This provides coverage against any damages that can be made to your vehicle due to uncertain events. Auto insurance also covers damage if a shopping cart does it. But it covers the damages to their fullest if you have insurance with full coverage. The repair cost for the shopping cart damage can be expensive sometimes; if there is limited damage or minimal damage done, that can cost you somewhat less.
MOST U.S. RESIDENTS DECK THE HALLS WITH FIRE HAZARDS, SELECTIVE INSURANCE STUDY REVEALS
BRANCHVILLE, N.J. , Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Make sure it's only the yule log burning before you decorate this holiday season, urges. , a leading business, home, auto, and flood insurance company. A recent survey commissioned by. Selective Insurance. and conducted online by The Harris Poll among more than...
Medical expense insurance, the challenges
The Antitrust Commission performed a kind of CAT scan of the multi-million dollar medical insurance market in Mexico and its diagnosis is serious and the prognosis is guarded. In Mexico, the Medical Insurance market is worth 92 billion pesos a year and 13 million people are covered by it. The hospital chains with the largest infrastructure are located mainly…
Positive Physicians Insurance Company and Coalition Announce Partnership to Offer Cyber Insurance Coverage
Firms Partner to Provide Cyber Insurance Coverage Options to Positive's Insureds. ("Positive"), a leading medical professional liability (MPL) insurer serving healthcare providers across 10 states, today announced it has partnered with Coalition, the world's first. Active Insurance. provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, to provide Positive's insured...
Watson Insurance Agency Offers Comprehensive Home Insurance in Belmont and Charlotte: Watson Insurance Agency provides cost-effective and well-rounded home insurance policies.
Gastonia, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2022 -- Watson Insurance Agency is a full-service insurance agency established in 1934. It offers an expansive range of risk management solutions, including car, business, home, and. watercraft boat insurance in. Belmont. and. Charlotte. . They take a proactive approach to developing a robust and...
NC insurance chief OKs special Medicare enrollment period for Moore County residents affected by outage
CBS - 17 WNCN (Raleigh-Durham, NC) RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Insurance Commissioner's office is taking steps to help those affected by the. On Thursday, the commissioner approved a special enrollment period for Medicare beneficiaries affected by the outage. This will give those affected another two months to enroll and make changes to their plans. The new deadline is.
Watson Insurance Agency Offers Budget Friendly Watercraft Boat Insurance in Belmont and Charlotte: Watson Insurance Agency provides tailored boat insurance policies.
Gastonia, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2022 -- Watson Insurance Agency was established in 1934. They offer affordable plans for car, business, life, cyber liability and. . Through them, people can even invest in specialized boat insurance coverage. Buying a boat often requires a good sum of investment, and hence ensuring its protection must be a priority of its owner. However, neither typical auto insurance nor a homeowner insurance policy is designed to provide protection for a boat. Hence, one needs to have a separate boat insurance policy for their watercraft. Boat insurance may help cover a motorboat, sailboat, or personal watercraft if it is stolen, or damaged by a covered peril like fire or lightning. Boat insurance can also help protect the boat owner if they accidentally injure someone or damage their property with the boat. Even if boat insurance is not required in a state, purchasing a boat insurance policy can provide boat owners with the required financial assistance in unfortunate situations.
Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa
This Lincoln home, at 11700 E. Van Dorn St., as well as a guest cottage and a "barndominium," were part of a residential complex being built by Aaron Marshbanks, a Lincoln businessman being investigated for alleged loan fraud. (Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner)LINCOLN — Two more financial institutions, including one from Iowa, have now joined the more than 20 Nebraska banks, savings…
NYS out an estimated $11 billion in fraudulent unemployment insurance payments
The state has lost an estimated $11 billion in fraudulent unemployment insurance payments due to the. mismanagement, according to an audit by NYS Comptroller. . A press release from the comptroller's office stated that auditors could not calculate the exact amount due to the DOL's refusal to provide data and that this amount is likely an understatement, as it was based on the DOL's estimated fraud rate for the state's unemployment insurance program in state fiscal year 2020-21.
Not ‘enough money to save them all.’ Florida oceanside towns grapple with double hurricane whammy
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA — stays awake at night thinking about her family’s oceanfront home perched perilously on the edge of the eroded shoreline. The next storm could send it crashing into the ocean, just like some of her neighbors’ homes in. Wilbur-by-the-Sea . The small community suffered some of...
Two Illinois Men Charged in Fraudulent Payment Processing Scheme
Two Illinois Men Charged in Fraudulent Payment Processing Scheme. men with bank fraud in connection with payment processing companies they operated. , operated a group of payment processing companies that deposited checks on behalf of merchant-clients. The checks typically were "remotely created checks" (RCCs), which were not signed by the account holder whose account was debited.
Florida attorney general accuses Kendall business of facilitating fraudulent robocalls
A lawsuit filed in Miami federal court by Florida Attorney General. accuses a business based in a Kendall apartment of being a national leader in transmitting millions of fraudulent foreign robocalls. The suit seeks damages up to. $1,500. per call and. $30,000. per day of continuous violation. Smartbiz Telecom. says...
Nine Florida residents arrested in $37 million medical fraud scheme
Nine residents of Florida were arrested Tuesday by FBI agents in connection with the implementation of a health care fraud scheme worth $37 million, after being indicted by a federal grand jury in Miami. The defendants, whose nationalities were not disclosed, were identified as Arisleidys Fernandez, Leidys Delmas, Pedro Hugo Prieto, Daimara Borroto, Elias…
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
33K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0