(Fargo, ND) -- The director of the North Dakota Department of Commerce is talking about the economic impact of a new soybean crushing plant just announced for Grand Forks. "We're going to be taking all of that product and processing it here in North Dakota rather than putting it on a train and sending it somewhere else to be processed and to add value to it. We are going to add value to it right here in North Dakota.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO