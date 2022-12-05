Read full article on original website
Related
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota House, Senate welcome new budget chiefs, undergo training
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota House and Senate are appointing more new leaders for the upcoming session. Representative Don Vigesaa and Senator Brad Bekkedahl will chair the House and Senate appropriations committees. Republican majority leaders appointed them to lead the panels that write state budgets. Day two of the...
wdayradionow.com
Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast releases pageant-related cookbook
(Minot, ND) -- Miss North Dakota 2022 Sidni Kast is putting out a pageant-related cookbook. Cooking With Crowns includes recipes from former Miss North Dakotas dating back to 1971. Recipes from some of the organization's board members are included in the book as well. Kast left Thursday for Connecticut for...
wdayradionow.com
Burgum talks cutting income taxes, workforce, other priorities in budget address
(Bismarck, ND) -- The proposed budget over the next few fiscal years in North Dakota is coming to light. Governor Doug Burgum Wednesday delivered his 2023-25 Executive Budget Address to the 68th Legislative Assembly, presenting a strategic budget that includes nearly $170 million to address the state’s workforce shortage, increased support for K-12 education and teacher salaries, and over $3 billion for roads, bridges, water projects and other critical infrastructure – all while cutting individual income taxes to save taxpayers an estimated $500 million over two years.
wdayradionow.com
U.S. Attorney for North Dakota confirmed
(Fargo, ND) -- The U.S. Senate is moving forward with the appointment of the U.S. Attorney for the District of North Dakota. Former North Dakota Senate Minority leader McLain "Mac" Schneider's appointment to the post was confirmed Wednesday. “We welcome Mac Schneider to his new role as U.S. Attorney and...
wdayradionow.com
Update: Minnesota Nurses Strike appears to have been averted
(St. Paul, MN) -- It looks like a major nurses' strike in Minnesota is over before it got started. In an update to a story we've followed for you since back in October when an initial three day strike was approved, a tentative agreement has been reached with several hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth areas.
wdayradionow.com
State official: North Dakota soybean processing expected to grow from "near zero" to 120M bushels per year
(Fargo, ND) -- The director of the North Dakota Department of Commerce is talking about the economic impact of a new soybean crushing plant just announced for Grand Forks. "We're going to be taking all of that product and processing it here in North Dakota rather than putting it on a train and sending it somewhere else to be processed and to add value to it. We are going to add value to it right here in North Dakota.
wdayradionow.com
Walz proposes rebate checks from record Minnesota budget surplus
(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz is proposing that some of the state's 17-point-six billion dollar surplus be used for rebate checks. Walz said Tuesday that he plans to again ask the legislature to send Minnesotans "Walz checks" of one-thousand-dollars per adult. "Our state’s historic surplus is proof that...
wdayradionow.com
Xcel Energy compromises with State Regulators over storm costs
(St. Paul, MN) -- Xcel Energy is withdrawing a highly contested request for a 122-million dollar rate increase after reaching a compromise with state regulators. The increase was intended to recoup costs after massive storm damage. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission has unanimously accepted an alternative plan from the Minneapolis-based...
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota's largest hotel going up for auction
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota's largest hotel is going up for auction. The Hilton Minneapolis is being auctioned off next month as part of foreclosure proceedings. The 826-room hotel is located on Marquette Avenue South and is a five-minute walk from the Minneapolis Convention Center. The auction is set for January...
Comments / 0