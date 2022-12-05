Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Asks Users to Switch USDT for USDC
Coinbase is waiving the conversion fees for users who wish to switch to a "trusted stablecoin" in a new campaign that highlights the quality of reserves that back Circle-owned USD coin (USDC). "The events of the past few weeks have put some stablecoins to the test and we’ve seen a...
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research Secretly Funded Crypto Media Site The Block and Its CEO
Crypto media site The Block was secretly funded over the last two years by Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, The Block confirmed on Friday. The Block’s CEO, Michael McCaffrey, immediately resigned after the loans came to light, and will also step down from The Block's board. The company said no one at the company had any knowledge of the loans except for McCaffrey.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin's in the Doldrums as Investors Eye FTX Hearing, FOMC Meeting
After last month’s extreme market plunge as Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange collapsed, some traders might be grateful for a bit of respite – in the form of a sideways-trading market. Both bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) were essentially flat over the last week, with the two largest...
CoinDesk
Binance's Bitcoin Reserves Are Overcollateralized: Report; Genesis Developments
Binance released a new report from global financial audit, tax and advisory firm Mazars showing that its customer bitcoin (BTC) reserves are overcollateralized. However, the assessment is not an official audit, according to Francine McKenna, lecturer in financial accounting at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Plus, Genesis interim CEO Derar Islim said resolution of his company’s lending unit’s withdrawal freeze is likely to be a matter of “weeks” rather than days. CoinDesk and Genesis share the same parent company.
CoinDesk
Wealthy Crypto Funds Being Targeted By Attacker Through Telegram Chats
An attacker known as DEV-0139 has targeted wealthy cryptocurrency funds through the use of Telegram group chats, Microsoft's (MSFT) Security Intelligence team reported. "The Hash" panel discusses the latest crypto-focused attack.
CoinDesk
The 4 Most Influential Moments in Consensus History
Since 2015, Consensus has brought together the crypto community to reflect on the state of the industry and align on the year ahead. In an industry that is largely carried out online, the annual Consensus gathering has come to serve as a barometer for the industry year after year. From...
CoinDesk
Earn Salary in Stablecoins?
Host Joel Flynn discusses crypto’s role as remote work enabler. That story and other news shaping the cryptocurrency world in this episode of "The Daily Forkast."
CoinDesk
Things Are About to Get Weird: Samson Mow
JAN3 founder and CEO Samson Mow weighs in on the state of the crypto industry amid lingering crypto contagion concerns. When it comes to his outlook on bitcoin, Mow says "things are about to get weird."
CoinDesk
Whales Bail on Bitcoin
Large investors have reduced their holdings of bitcoin (BTC) since June, which is one reason the price has sagged and a reversal of that trend might need to happen before a big price rally can begin. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
CoinDesk
AI-Related Tokens Surge as Maple, Ren Fall: CoinDesk Market Index Week in Review
Fetch.ai (FET), a blockchain-based project focused on artificial intelligence (AI), was the top performer this week among the 167 digital assets in the CoinDesk Market Index (CMI). The FET token’s price has jumped from 6 cents at the start of the week to now 11 cents, surging 80% in the...
CoinDesk
Ethereum's Next Upgrade: What to Watch
Ethereum Foundation Protocol Support Lead Tim Beiko discusses the Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) being included in the network’s upcoming "Shanghai" hard fork. "The most important thing we wanted to do after the merge was enabling Beacon Chain withdrawals," Beiko said.
CoinDesk
Polygon Studios CEO on Solana, Investment in Space
Polygon Studios CEO Ryan Wyatt, who is one of CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022, weighs in on Solana. "This space is really fragile and really nascent," he says. But, he explains why he is bullish about a multi-chain future.
CoinDesk
UK Regulator Is Firming Up Its Approach to Crypto Oversight
The U.K.’s Payments Systems Regulator is exploring how it can regulate the crypto sector, starting by looking at distributed ledger technology, said Nick Davey, a payment specialist at the agency. The PSR, a fairly new regulator that became fully operational in 2015, would be authorized to regulate cryptocurrencies that...
CoinDesk
Three Arrows' Founders Subpoenaed in US Bankruptcy Case; Guiding Mainstream Brands Into the World of Web3
"The Hash" team discusses the bear market with gaming, NFTs, and an older story of Immutable X. Also, on a bigger note, a New York bankruptcy judge has agreed to issue subpoenas against the founders of Three Arrows Capital as liquidators seek to wind down the collapsed crypto fund. Plus, a “Hash” interview with Vayner3 President Avery Akkineni as she joins to discuss how she is onboarding mainstream companies into Web3 and why much of corporate America still has a crypto appetite.
CoinDesk
How Confident Are Institutional Investors About Bitcoin? COT Report May Offer Clues
Friday’s Commitment of Traders report will show whether recent increased longs are an aberration or sign of increasing confidence. The most recent COT, which measures weekly trading trends among institutional investors, showed such organizations increasing their exposure to bitcoin last week, even as overall markets remained quiet. The current...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Steady at $17K Ahead of Fed Decision; The Lightning Network's Potential Privacy Upgrade
CoinDesk Markets Managing Editor Brad Keoun weighs in on bitcoin's stagnant price action in December, along with news of Sen. Cynthia Lummis calling ether a security. Plus, CoinDesk Tech Managing Editor Christie Harkin discusses how protocol-based solutions like BOLT-12 could improve privacy for Bitcoin's Lightning Network.
CoinDesk
Future of Ethereum After the Merge
Vitalik Buterin and Ethereum developers are among CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022, following the blockchain's historic upgrade known as "the Merge" earlier this year. Ethereum Foundation Protocol Support Lead Tim Beiko discusses what's next for the Ethereum network and shares a preview of the upcoming hard fork known as "Shanghai."
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Slips Below $17K Amid Rate Hike Concerns
Eaglebrook Advisors Vice President of Research Joe Orsini discusses his outlook for bitcoin as it dips slightly below the $17,000 level, amid interest rate hike concerns and continued fallout from crypto exchange FTX. Plus, his take on Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) selling at close to a record 43% discount to the price of the underlying bitcoin in the trust. Grayscale and CoinDesk are both owned by Digital Currency Group.
CoinDesk
Crypto Infrastructure Firm Blockstream Seeks to Raise Funds at 70% Lower Valuation: Bloomberg
Crypto infrastructure firm Blockstream is looking to raise funds at a valuation that may be under $1 billion, according to a Bloomberg report, citing sources. This would be a significant cut in valuation for the firm, which raised a $210 million Series B at $3.2 billion in 2021. The firm had acquired Israeli bitcoin mining hardware manufacturer Spondoolies in 2021.
