tatler.com

Tragedy for Princess Stéphanie of Monaco as her ex-boyfriend, nightclub owner Mario Oliver, is ‘murdered’ in the Dominican Republic

Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, the sister of reigning Prince Albert II of Monaco, has been struck by tragedy after her ex-boyfriend, the prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and model Mario Oliver, was found dead in the Dominican Republic. Oliver, who was romantically linked to the effortlessly chic Monégasque royal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Police Demand Popular Actress' Arrest

Authorities have demanded the arrest of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Fernandez, a Sri Lankan beauty pageant winner and model who made her Bollywood debut in 2009, is currently being investigated for a financial misdemeanor for a case involving an alleged conman and accusations of money laundering. However, despite her alleged involvement in the case, a court in India recently granted her bail, prompting the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Indian government agency that investigates financial crimes, to state their desire to place Fernandez in custody.
Ok Magazine

Ghislaine Maxwell's Conviction Appeal In Jeopardy As Ex-Husband Refuses To Cover $1 Million Legal Fees

Ghislaine Maxwell and her legal team have been planning to appeal her conviction after being found guilty of on five out of six sex trafficking related charges, including: conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Aabha Gopan

Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate

A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
DoYouRemember?

Valerie Bertinelli Must Pay Millions To Ex-Husband After Divorce

Valerie Bertinelli recently confirmed that she is officially divorced from her ex-husband Tom Vitale. Valerie and Tom separated in 2021, a decade after they got married in 2011. Valerie filed for divorce in May 2022 and this November, everything was finalized. Page Six obtained documents that showed that Valerie will...
Sara B

Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
RadarOnline

Chris Brown Demands Trial Be Pushed In $71 Million Battle With Ex-Housekeeper Over Alleged Dog Attack

Chris Brown has demanded the scheduled trial date, in the case where his ex-housekeeper claimed his dog viciously attacked her, be postponed, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brown, 33, and his lawyers have asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to push the January 3 trial date to a later date. Brown said his ex-housekeeper has yet to identify, name, or serve any of the other defendants in the case including his dog breeder. Further, he said that the housekeeper has failed to undergo appropriate medical examinations by an expert of his choosing. The stakes...
Vice

A Horrifying Drug Called ‘Tranq Dope’ Is Spreading in the US

After two years of sobriety, Allie Gramlich began using drugs again in April. This time around, Philadelphia’s street opioid supply was infiltrated with tranq or tranq dope, a mixture of fentanyl mixed and the animal tranquilizer xylazine. The high was non-existent, she said, replaced by hours of unconsciousness followed by intense withdrawal—and when she wanted to come off it only a couple months later, the detox was even worse.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OK! Magazine

Murderer Chris Watts 'Feeds His Ego' By Writing 'Racy' Letters To Women From Prison: Source

Chris Watts was sentenced to five life sentences without the possibility of parole for the brutal 2018 murders of his wife, Shanann, and their two, young daughters. Now, as he serves out the remainder of his years behind bars, a source spilled Watts is biding his time by sending "racy" letters back and forth with several female fans. "They send sexy pictures, and he responds," the source, who has spoken with the convicted murderer from behind bars, dished of his extracurricular activities. "There are a lot of women who think he's handsome and misunderstood. They send a lot of letters."HOW...
Virginian Review

Dear Abby: Wife overhears husband make demeaning comments

DEAR ABBY: I am a wife and mother in my late 30s. I'm also a registered nurse, beginning a master's degree program to advance my career. I consider myself to be an intelligent person, and I did well in college. My husband is also intelligent, and I'm proud of his accomplishments in his career. However, he can be arrogant at times, giving the impression that he is smarter than everyone else around him -- including me. Today, I overheard him talking to his boss, whom he told about the master's program I am starting in a few weeks. He then told...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily News

Aspiring Bronx actor beat his wife with a hammer before death plunge: police

An aspiring actor was a real-life killer who beat his wife with a hammer before tossing her from a sixth-story Bronx window — and then jumping to his death, police sources said. Mother of two Ornela Shehi, 28, died from blunt force trauma in the brutal August homicide/suicide, where one of the kids was heard wailing “Mom! Mom!” by neighbors in the Morris Park building. Her husband, Florind ...
BRONX, NY

