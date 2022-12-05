Read full article on original website
Related
An engineering manager at Twitter reportedly threw up after being told he had to fire hundreds of people
An engineering manager at Twitter vomited after getting a list from Elon Musk's advisers naming hundreds of people he was tasked with firing, per NYT.
tatler.com
Tragedy for Princess Stéphanie of Monaco as her ex-boyfriend, nightclub owner Mario Oliver, is ‘murdered’ in the Dominican Republic
Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, the sister of reigning Prince Albert II of Monaco, has been struck by tragedy after her ex-boyfriend, the prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and model Mario Oliver, was found dead in the Dominican Republic. Oliver, who was romantically linked to the effortlessly chic Monégasque royal...
Popculture
Police Demand Popular Actress' Arrest
Authorities have demanded the arrest of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Fernandez, a Sri Lankan beauty pageant winner and model who made her Bollywood debut in 2009, is currently being investigated for a financial misdemeanor for a case involving an alleged conman and accusations of money laundering. However, despite her alleged involvement in the case, a court in India recently granted her bail, prompting the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Indian government agency that investigates financial crimes, to state their desire to place Fernandez in custody.
Ok Magazine
Ghislaine Maxwell's Conviction Appeal In Jeopardy As Ex-Husband Refuses To Cover $1 Million Legal Fees
Ghislaine Maxwell and her legal team have been planning to appeal her conviction after being found guilty of on five out of six sex trafficking related charges, including: conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.
Inside the terrifying Trinitarios gang after 5 members found guilty of machete death of teen they mistook for a rival
FIVE gang members have been found guilty in the gruesome death of a teen who was mistaken for a rival. The news comes about four years after Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz was brutally attacked outside Zesarina Grocery, in the Bronx, New York, at 11.40pm on June 20, 2018. Ronald Urena, Luis...
Couple who swindled $18 million in COVID relief discovered in tiny European village
They lived on the lam for over a year but a couple who swindled tens of millions of dollars was finally located and arrested in a small European country.
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate
A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Oddee
Canadian Judge Cancels Marriage Annulment After Finding the Ex-Wife Was an ‘Imposter’
Honestly, we’re surprised he managed to get the marriage annulled in the first place. Getting a divorce is an ugly business. But it gets even uglier when one of the partners has no idea it’s happening — because an imposter has taken their place. That was the...
Valerie Bertinelli Must Pay Millions To Ex-Husband After Divorce
Valerie Bertinelli recently confirmed that she is officially divorced from her ex-husband Tom Vitale. Valerie and Tom separated in 2021, a decade after they got married in 2011. Valerie filed for divorce in May 2022 and this November, everything was finalized. Page Six obtained documents that showed that Valerie will...
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
Chris Brown Demands Trial Be Pushed In $71 Million Battle With Ex-Housekeeper Over Alleged Dog Attack
Chris Brown has demanded the scheduled trial date, in the case where his ex-housekeeper claimed his dog viciously attacked her, be postponed, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brown, 33, and his lawyers have asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to push the January 3 trial date to a later date. Brown said his ex-housekeeper has yet to identify, name, or serve any of the other defendants in the case including his dog breeder. Further, he said that the housekeeper has failed to undergo appropriate medical examinations by an expert of his choosing. The stakes...
A Horrifying Drug Called ‘Tranq Dope’ Is Spreading in the US
After two years of sobriety, Allie Gramlich began using drugs again in April. This time around, Philadelphia’s street opioid supply was infiltrated with tranq or tranq dope, a mixture of fentanyl mixed and the animal tranquilizer xylazine. The high was non-existent, she said, replaced by hours of unconsciousness followed by intense withdrawal—and when she wanted to come off it only a couple months later, the detox was even worse.
Harvey Weinstein lets out a belly laugh at LA rape trial as his attorney ridicules victim
Pretty soon, we’ll know how well Team Harvey’s woman-hating arguments played in one Los Angeles courtroom, writes Melinda Henneberger. | Opinion
Mexican Woman Found Dismembered After She Flew To Peru To Meet Her Online Lover
Online dating is a popular way for individuals to find romantic partners successfully. However, women take a major risk when they choose to fly across the globe to meet their lovers face-to-face. Blanca Arellano, a 51-year-old woman, flew 3,000 miles to Peru to meet 31-year-old to meet Juan Pablo Jesús...
'People Throw Stones at Me and Call Me a Monkey” - A 17 Year Old Teenager Cries Out
Have you ever considered how difficult life would be if you were very different from everyone else? Have you ever felt humiliated because of how life has treated you? When it comes to life stories, many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
Murderer Chris Watts 'Feeds His Ego' By Writing 'Racy' Letters To Women From Prison: Source
Chris Watts was sentenced to five life sentences without the possibility of parole for the brutal 2018 murders of his wife, Shanann, and their two, young daughters. Now, as he serves out the remainder of his years behind bars, a source spilled Watts is biding his time by sending "racy" letters back and forth with several female fans. "They send sexy pictures, and he responds," the source, who has spoken with the convicted murderer from behind bars, dished of his extracurricular activities. "There are a lot of women who think he's handsome and misunderstood. They send a lot of letters."HOW...
Dear Abby: Wife overhears husband make demeaning comments
DEAR ABBY: I am a wife and mother in my late 30s. I'm also a registered nurse, beginning a master's degree program to advance my career. I consider myself to be an intelligent person, and I did well in college. My husband is also intelligent, and I'm proud of his accomplishments in his career. However, he can be arrogant at times, giving the impression that he is smarter than everyone else around him -- including me. Today, I overheard him talking to his boss, whom he told about the master's program I am starting in a few weeks. He then told...
Aspiring Bronx actor beat his wife with a hammer before death plunge: police
An aspiring actor was a real-life killer who beat his wife with a hammer before tossing her from a sixth-story Bronx window — and then jumping to his death, police sources said. Mother of two Ornela Shehi, 28, died from blunt force trauma in the brutal August homicide/suicide, where one of the kids was heard wailing “Mom! Mom!” by neighbors in the Morris Park building. Her husband, Florind ...
5 men and 2 women were put to death in a rare mass execution in Kuwait
Five men and two women have been executed at the Central Prison in Kuwait. They were hanged, say reports. The last mass execution occurred in 2017.
Comments / 0