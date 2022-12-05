Read full article on original website
blufftontoday.com
Skeletal remains of Hilton Head woman found in Bluffton
On Nov. 14 the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources uncovered human skeletal remains in the Bluffton area known as the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve. "The Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management Area is a portion of land managed by the South Carolina...
live5news.com
Deputies searching for man accused of hitting home with gunfire
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information about a 26-year-old man accused of shooting a firearm at a Burton area home. Marquise Rayshawn Singleton is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to deputies.
WSAV-TV
State responds to Murdaugh’s request for motive
Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial say his financial crimes are motive enough for him to have killed his wife and son. Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial say his financial crimes are motive enough for him to have killed his wife and son. Hit-and-run kills teen in...
WSAV-TV
Hilton Head woman sues after alligator attack causes serious injuries
Hilton Head woman sues after alligator attack causes serious injuries. Hilton Head woman sues after alligator attack causes …. Hilton Head woman sues after alligator attack causes serious injuries. Hit-and-run kills teen in Savannah. Police arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a teen dead. Police find dead...
WSAV-TV
What's the story behind the little blue boat sitting on the marsh in Bluffton?
If you travel across the 278 bridge from Hilton Head Island to Bluffton, South Carolina you can't miss it. It’s the little blue boat sitting up on the marsh. What’s the story behind the little blue boat sitting …. If you travel across the 278 bridge from Hilton...
1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Savannah on Thursday morning. The Savannah Police Department responded to the accident that happened on Colleen Drive in the 11400 blocks at around 9:10 a.m.
live5news.com
Victim’s family reacts to verdict in fatal downtown shooting: ‘He got what he deserved’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old in downtown Charleston in 2019 has been found guilty on Thursday. A jury found Shannon Johnson guilty of shooting and killing Timothy Haman Jr. on Hanover Street. Johnson, 18 years old at the time of the incident,...
WJCL
Crocker case: 3 of the people accused of abusing, murdering 2 Effingham Co. teens appear in court
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Three of the people accused of abusing, murdering and covering up the deaths of two Effingham County teenagers appeared in court Thursday, Dec. 8, for a pre-trial hearing. Elwyn Crocker Sr., Kimberly Wright and Mark Anthony could all face the death penalty if found guilty.
WSAV-TV
Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run crash on Colleen Dr.
The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a pedestrian-related hit-and-run on Colleen Drive. Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run crash on Colleen …. The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a pedestrian-related hit-and-run on Colleen Drive. News 3 Today Celebrations for December 9, 2022. Here's a look at...
live5news.com
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
live5news.com
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. Mark Utley, 25, of Georgia, died at approximately 4:34 p.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash happened at...
live5news.com
‘A walking miracle from God’: Smoaks house explosion survivor’s family speaks out
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Colleton County man’s family is grateful their dad is still alive after his home exploded on Monday night. “A walking miracle from God.” That’s what a son and daughter say about their father, Israel Jenkins. The 76-year-old was in his home...
WJCL
Authorities to compare fake school shooting calls in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hoax active shooter calls are increasingly becoming a problem for school districts and law enforcement across the country. A series of prank calls Nov. 30, 2022, across the state of Georgia shut down as many 20 schools, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The hoax prompted law enforcement to put Savannah High School on lockdown. Fearful parents waited for an update and to be reunited with their children.
yourislandnews.com
Sheriff’s Office gets break in cold case
Forensic science and genealogy help identify 1995 murder victim as a Florida woman. It took more than 27 years, but the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has caught a break in the case of an unidentified female murder victim found May 24, 1995 off Cotton Hall Road in Yemassee.
wtoc.com
Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the water off West Boundary Street on Wednesday. According to police, a body was found around 3:30 p.m. Police are awaiting the results of the autopsy. Please check back for updates.
hotelnewsresource.com
112 Room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area Sold
Banyan Investment Group (BIG) today announced the completed sale of the 112-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area in S.C., to Trishul Hospitality for an undisclosed price. The transaction generated a 24% IRR and a 3.3x equity multiple. “We purchased the Bluffton Holiday Inn Express &...
wtoc.com
Homicide investigation in Beaufort County ends in suicide
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A man suspected in the killing of his girlfriend has died as the investigation into her death continues. Brenda Carmen was reported missing to law enforcement on Aug. 22. The last date we know that she was publicly seen by anyone was Aug. 9. Months...
1 hospitalized after house explodes in South Carolina
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews are investigating after a home explosion Monday evening in Smoaks sent a person to the hospital. Witnesses began reporting a large boom shortly after 8:00 p.m. CCFR believes that the incident may have been the result of a propane explosion. Initial reports indicate that […]
WJCL
Tractor trailer wedged beneath pedestrian bridge in Savannah's Factors Walk
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The pedestrian bridge over Savannah's Factors Walk will be closed for several days after it was struck by a tractor trailer Friday morning. The U.S. Foods truck is currently wedged beneath the bridge while Savannah Police, Fire and city engineers assess the damage. The area is...
live5news.com
1 injured in North Charleston shooting Tuesday morning, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said one person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning. Officers were called just before 9 a.m. to Sorrell Avenue where they found a man with a gunshot wound, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. The man was taken to a...
